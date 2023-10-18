MotoGP 2023

Round 16 – Australian Grand Prix

This will be the 33rd Australian Grand Prix, which has been held every year since the first visit in 1989, except in 2020 and 2021 when the Australian GPs were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The first two Australian Grands Prix were held at Phillip Island before MotoGP visited the Eastern Creek circuit for six consecutive years, returning to Phillip Island in 1997, which has been its home since. This is the 27th time that the Grand Prix has taken place at Phillip Island.

Home riders have taken 10 GP wins at Phillip Island: Casey Stoner (in MotoGP from 2007 to 2012), Wayne Gardner (in 500cc in 1989 and 1990), Mick Doohan (500cc/1998) and Jack Miller (Moto3/2014). The last Australian to finish on the podium at Phillip Island in any class is Miller, who finished third in MotoGP in 2019.

Most successful riders at Phillip Island

Valentino Rossi 8 victories (5 x MotoGP, 1 x 500cc, 2 x 250cc)

Casey Stoner 6 victories (6 x MotoGP)

Marc Marquez 4 victories (3 x MotoGP, 1x 125cc)

Brad Binder 3 victories (2 x Moto2, 1 x Moto3)

Marco Melandri 3 victories (1 x MotoGP, 1 x 250cc, 1 x 125cc)

Jorge Lorenzo 3 victories (1 x MotoGP, 2 x 250cc)

Alex Rins 3 victories (1 x MotoGP, 1 x Moto2, 1 x Moto3).

Brands most successful at Phillip Island

Most wins: Honda 15 – Yamaha 6 – Ducati 4 – Suzuki 1

Honda: Since the introduction of MotoGP in 2002, Honda have had nine wins here, including four victories in 2015, 2017 and 2019 with Marc Marquez, and in 2016 with Cal Crutchlow.

Yamaha: Yamaha have won the MotoGP race here on five occasions (since 2002): three with Valentino Rossi (2004, 2005 and 2014), one with Jorge Lorenzo (2013) and with Maverick Viñales (2018). In addition, both Yamaha Factory riders finished on the podium in 2017, with Valentino Rossi second, followed by Maverick Viñales. Johann Zarco was fourth, making it to three Yamaha riders within the top five.

Ducati: Ducati have had four MotoGP wins here, all of them with Casey Stoner from 2007 to (and including) 2010. Since then, the only podiums for Ducati are P3s with Andrea Iannone (2015), Andrea Dovizioso (2018), Jack Miller (2019) and Francesco Bagnaia (2022).

Aprilia: Aprilia’s best MotoGP result here is P6 with Andrea Iannone in 2019. Jeremy McWilliams qualified on pole position in the premier class at Phillip Island in 2000, which was the last pole position for Aprilia until Aleix Espargaro in 2022 in Argentina.

KTM: KTM’s best MotoGP result at Phillip Island is P9 with Pol Espargaro in 2017. He qualified sixth, which was the best qualifying result for KTM in the class at that time.

Previously at Phillip Island

#1 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) has finished on the podium once at Phillip Island, when he was P3 in MotoGP in 2022 to take the Championship lead from Fabio Quartararo on his way to taking the title.

#5 Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) has finished on the podium once here, in 2011 in 125cc when he finished P3 from pole. His best MotoGP result is P4, scored in 2017 with Yamaha to win Rookie of the Year. In 2018, he collided with Marc Marquez on the straight and crashed out. In 2019, he replaced injured Takaaki Nakagami at LCR Honda (after splitting with KTM).

#10 Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team)’s best result at Phillip Island is P5 scored in Moto2 in 2018. In 2019, he was knocked out on the opening lap by Iker Lecuona, taking out Marco Bezzecchi in the process. He finished P6 in his very first MotoGP race here in 2022.

#12 Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) has five podiums at Phillip Island, including two wins: Moto2 in 2014 and MotoGP in 2018. His other podiums here are: P2 in Moto3 in 2013, P3 in MotoGP in 2016 and 2017.

#20 Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) has a best result of P10 here, taken in Moto2 in 2018. On his two visits here in MotoGP, he failed to score any points; he was knocked out by Danilo Petrucci on the opening lap in 2019 and retired (after crashing) in 2022 to lose the Championship lead to Bagnaia.

#21 Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) has finished on the podium twice, both times in Moto2: P2 in 2016 and P3 in 2017 on his way to clinching the title. His best MotoGP result here is P8 in 2018.

#23 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) has a best result of P5 at Phillip Island, scored both in 2017 in Moto3 and in his first MotoGP race here in 2022 (after qualifying 15th).

#25 Raul Fernandez (Cryptodata RNF MotoGP Team) finished P16 here in MotoGP in 2022, which is his best result over his two visits at Phillip Island (one in Moto3 and one in MotoGP).

#30 Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu)’s best result at Phillip Island is P4, scored in 2015 in Moto2. He finished P14 in his only MotoGP race here so far, in 2018. He missed the 2022 Australian GP due to a hand injury sustained earlier in Aragon (he was replaced by Tetsuta Nagashima).

#33 Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) has won three times here: in 2016 (Moto3), from pole, and in both 2018 and 2019 (Moto2). His other podiums are: P3 in 2015 (Moto3) and P2 in 2017 (his maiden podium in Moto2). He finished P10 in his first MotoGP race here in 2022.

#36 Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team) made his GP debut at Phillip Island in 2015, replacing Hiroki Ono in Moto3. He finished twice on the podium here: a win in 2017 (Moto3) and P2 in 2018 (Moto2). His best MotoGP result at the track is P5 scored in 2019.

#37 Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) has a best result of P4 at Phillip Island, scored in Moto2 in 2018. In 2022, he crashed out in Moto2 and lost the Championship lead.

#41 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing)’s best MotoGP result at Phillip Island is P8, scored in 2010 (with Ducati). His best result here in the class with Aprilia is P9, in 2018 and 2022.

#42 Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) has won at Phillip Island three times: in Moto3 in 2013, Moto2 in 2015 and MotoGP in 2022 riding the Suzuki. He also finished on the podium in Moto3 in 2015, in P3.

#43 Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) has finished on the podium twice here: a win in Moto3 at in 2014 after a fantastic battle in which just 0.242s covered the first six riders across the line and P3 in 2019 in the premier class. In 2022, he was knocked out by Alex Marquez at Turn 4.

#44 Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) has had three podiums at Phillip Island: P2 in 125cc in 2010, and two wins in Moto2 in 2012 (from M. Marquez by 16.837 seconds) and in 2013, both times from pole position. His best MotoGP result here is P5, scored in 2016 (with Yamaha).

#49 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) has finished on the podium once at Phillip Island: P3 in Moto3 in 2018. He finished P20 in his first MotoGP race here in 2022.

#72 Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) has race here three times in the smaller classes: once in Moto2 (2019) and twice in Moto3 (2017 and 2018). He failed to score any points on any occasion. However, he finished P4 in his first MotoGP race here in 2022 for his second-best result in the class at the time.

#73 Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) has had one podium here: P2 in 2014 in Moto3, from pole position (his final pole in the class), on his way to clinching the title. He crashed out from his first MotoGP race here in 2022 at Turn 4, taking out Miller (for which he received a Long Lap penalty).

#88 Miguel Oliveira (Cryptodata RNF MotoGP Team) has had two wins here: in Moto3 in 2015, and in Moto2 in 2017 (his first win in the class). His other podium here is P2 in Moto3 in 2012. In 2019, he raced here for the first time in MotoGP; he crashed at Turn 1 in FP4 and was declared unfit due to a hand injury. He finished 12th in 2022, his best result in the class at the track.

#89 Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) has finished on the podium twice at Phillip Island: P3 in Moto3 in 2017 and P2 in Moto2 in 2019. He has also qualified on pole at the track twice in Moto3, in 2017 and 2018. He finished P7 in his first MotoGP race here in 2022.

#93 Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) has had four wins at Phillip Island: in 2010 in 125cc, and in 2015, 2017 and 2019 in MotoGP. He has finished on the podium on three more occasions: P3 in Moto2 in 2011, P2 in Moto2 in 2012 and P2 in MotoGP in 2022 for his 100th premier class podium. In 2018, he qualified on pole for the fifth successive time here, equalling Casey Stoner who did it between 2008 and 2012 (inclusive). In 2013, he was black flagged for not calling into the pits to change bikes at the right time.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 BAGNAIA 346 2 MARTIN 328 3 BEZZECCHI 283 4 BINDER 211 5 ESPARGARO 177 6 VIÑALES 165 7 ZARCO 162 8 MARINI 144 9 MILLER 135 10 QUARTARARO 132 11 MARQUEZ 108 12 MORBIDELLI 79 13 OLIVEIRA 73 14 DI GIANNANTONIO 70 15 FERNANDEZ 67 16 MARQUEZ 64 17 RINS 54 18 NAKAGAMI 50 19 FERNANDEZ 39 20 BASTIANINI 36 21 PEDROSA 32 22 MIR 20 23 ESPARGARO 12 24 SAVADORI 9 25 25 FOLGER 9 26 26 BRADL 8 27 27 PIRRO 5 28 28 PETRUCCI 5 29 29 CRUTCHLOW 3 30 30 LECUONA 0

Australian Grand Prix Schedule

Friday Time Class Event 0900 Moto3 FP1 0950 Moto2 FP1 1030 bLU cRU FP1 1045 MotoGP FP1 1200 bLU cRU FP2 1315 Moto3 FP2 1405 Moto2 FP2 1500 MotoGP Practice 1615 bLU cRU Q

Saturday

Time Class Event 0840 Moto3 FP3 0925 Moto2 FP3 1010 MotoGP FP2 1050 MotoGP Q1 1115 MotoGP Q2 1215 bLU cRU Race 1250 Moto3 Q1 1315 Moto3 Q2 1345 Moto2 Q1 1410 Moto2 Q2 1500 MotoGP Sprint 1610 bLU cRU Race

Sunday Time Class Event 0900 bLU cRU Race 0940 MotoGP WUP 1100 Moto3 Race 1215 Moto2 Race 1400 MotoGP Race

