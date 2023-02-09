2023 CFMOTO 450SR

$7,990 ride-away

CFMOTO’s larger capacity sportsbike, the 450SR will be arriving in Australia in April for a highly competitive price of $7,990 ride-away, and riders who put down a $500 pre-order deposit, will be eligible for a genuine accessory pack worth over $650.

The 450SR will be available in either Nebula Black with Pearl White and Tosca Green accents, or Zircon Black with Velocity Grey and Red accents, with a three-year warranty.

The genuine CFMOTO 450SR accessories include a single seat cowl, billet brake and clutch lever, front and rear axle sliders, plus a 450SR motorcycle cover.

Customers can pre-order through an authorised CFMOTO motorcycle dealership, over the phone or online via a new dedicated microsite – cfmoto450sr.com.au – with a simple step-by-step build process that allows customers to nominate additional accessories they’d like to include on their 450SR over and above the free items already included in the launch offer.

For further information or to make a reservation, visit cfmoto450sr.com.au.

About the CFMOTO 450SR

An exciting new addition to CFMOTO’s street range, the 450SR is set to shake things up in the Australian LAMS sports segment, upon its arrival in April.

A completely new compact 450cc parallel-twin cylinder DOHC engine was developed in-house, with 270° crankshaft angle matched to a double balance shaft for power delivery, rider connection and vibration suppression.

Lightweight forged pistons and split connecting rods were also employed to enhance the engine’s responsiveness and improve durability under extreme track conditions. An FCC slipper clutch was added to provide an exceptionally lighter clutch lever pull and aids in keeping the motorcycle steady during sharp downshifts by reducing back-torque, keeping the rear tyre from hopping, and locking up.

The SR line’s signature split front face line cowling design was carefully sculpted with enlarged grooves to minimise drag-loses and encloses a pair of flowing LED headlights.

GP racing-derived aerodynamic winglets enhance stability by providing 1.6 times downforce at higher speeds. The front indicators have been integrated within the rear-view mirrors for a streamlined appearance. The mirrors also automatically retract upon impact, either by being hit or during a fall, to help avoid additional injury.

The high-strength, lightweight chromium-molybdenum alloy steel frame weighs less than 11 kg, offering superior stability and comfort with agile handling characteristics. The removable subframe weighs less than 4 kg, is lighter than standard welded designs and is easily replaceable in the event of a crash.

The machine also sports a lightweight swingarm and high-strength aluminium alloy wheels (front 110/70R17 & rear 150/60R17) with six-spoke design.

Combining slightly higher footrest positioning and lower clip-on handlebars compared to the 300SR results in a sportier riding position but not too aggressive to be detrimental for daily street riding. The revised rider triangle allows the rider to efficiently ‘tuck in’ behind the fairing and screen with their elbows and knees integrating with the fuel tank.

The rider’s seat features a 45 mm thick synthetic leather-wrapped cushion for enhanced comfort on longer stints. The standard 795 mm seat height, combined with the seat’s narrow profile, promotes confidence in reaching the ground. Alternative 785 mm and 815 mm seats are available as genuine CFMOTO accessories for shorter and taller riders.

Track day enthusiasts will appreciate the 450SR’s ability to change between the standard road-shift pattern and the reverse GP-shift by simply changing the position of the linkage rod. GP-Shift allows for slightly quicker upshifts and slower, more controlled downshifts with improved balance when cornering, especially when needing to shift while at lean on the track.

Both clutch and brake levers feature adjustable span dials, enabling the rider to optimise the distance between the levers and the handlebar for consummate comfort and control.

The sports-oriented front and rear suspension include inverted front forks. Unlike the conventional front forks found on many competitors, inverted forks are lighter and stronger, offering superior compression and rebound damping, and improved support (hold-up) under hard braking.

A rising-rate multi-link system (linkage) connects the rear shock instead of being bolted directly (non-link) to the swing arm providing improved bump absorption and greater control.

For controllable and track-worthy stopping power, the 450SR has been outfitted with a four-piston radially mounted Brembo M40 monobloc caliper with Ø32mm pistons matched with a single 320mm floating front brake disc. Rear braking duties are taken care of by a single-piston caliper paired with a 220mm disc.

The lightweight, one-piece BOSCH 9.1 Antilock Brake System (ABS) is the same unit found on the 800MT adventure tourer, featuring advanced settings for a more natural braking feel and secure activation.

A 5-inch TFT curved display has a wealth of information available at a glance via an easy-to-read layout, including a shift indicator for perfectly timed gear changes. It is equipped with CFMOTO’s advanced T-Box system that enables smartphone connection via Bluetooth and the CFMOTO RIDE App.

Through the CFMOTO RIDE App, the rider can access an array of features, including navigation; track lap times, ride history and statistics; remote vehicle status, including a fuel indicator; the ability to conduct over-the-air software updates; new security features, including movement sensors, vehicle location and even set up a virtual electric fence to alert you of vehicle movement or theft. When on the move, a convenient USB port is included for charging devices, including smartphones.

2023 CFMOTO 450SR Specifications

2023 CFMOTO 450SR ENGINE Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC, 270° crankshaft Capacity 449.9cc Bore & Stroke 72mm x 55.2mm Compression Ratio 11.5 : 1 Fuel System Bosch EFI (Euro 5) Maximum Power Output 34.5kW / 10,000rpm Maximum Torque Output 39.3Nm / 7,750rpm Transmission 6-speed with CF-SC Slipper Clutch CHASSIS Front Suspension Ø37mm USD fork, 120mm travel Rear Suspension Multi-link central single rear shock, adjustable spring preload, 130mm travel Brakes Front: Brembo M40 4-piston radially mounted caliper, single 320mm floating disc Rear: Single-piston caliper, 220mm disc Antilock Brake System (ABS) Continental ABS Front Tyre 110/70 R17, CST ADRENO HS Rear Tyre 150/60 R17, CST ADRENO HS Length x Width x Height 1990mm x 735mm x 1130mm Wheelbase 1370mm Seat Height 795mm Fuel Capacity 14.0L Wet Weight 179kg OTHER Available Colours Zircon Black or Nebula Black Price $7,990 Ride Away

The Fine Print

*The CFMOTO ‘Play to Win’ launch promotion applies to all new CFMOTO 450SR motorcycles pre-ordered between 1/02/23 to 30/04/23. A $500 dollar deposit must be placed by the customer with an authorised CFMOTO motorcycle dealership within the promotional period to be eligible to receive the free accessories and Autumn (1/4/23 to 31/05/23) delivery guarantee. The deposit is 100% refundable. For further information, please get in touch with your nearest CFMOTO motorcycle dealer. The ride away price includes 12 months of registration. CFMOTO Motorcycles are supported by a 3-Year Factory Warranty Program. The program provides a warranty for a period of two years from the date of purchase. However, if your vehicle is serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and retains an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension. For more details, contact your CFMOTO Motorcycle dealer.