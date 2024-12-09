Red Bull Rookies Cup
Provisional 2025 calendar
2025 will see another season of action in the 19th running of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, with 14 races at seven different rounds starting in Jerez at the end of April and ending in Misano in mid-September.
|2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Provisional Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Test
|March 26-28
|Jerez, Spain
|Round 1
|April 26-27
|Jerez, Spain
|Round 2
|May 10-11
|Le Mans, France
|Round 3
|June 7-8
|Aragon, Spain
|Round 4
|June 21-22
|Mugello, Italy
|Round 5
|July 12-13
|Sachsenring, Germany
|Round 6
|August 16-17
|Spielberg, Austria
|Round 7
|September 13-14
|Misano, Italy