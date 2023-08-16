Motorcycle Recall Notices

Yamaha XTZ690 Brake Caliper Recall

Recall number – REC-005712

Campaign number – MC221

Original published date – 28 June 2023

Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Customer Relations

Contact phone – 1300 277 137

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications

YAMAHA XTZ690

Year range – 2022

Affected units – 13

What are the defects?

The front caliper mounting bolts may not meet manufacturing specifications and could loosen. This could result in a reduction or loss in braking performance.

What are the hazards?

A reduction or loss in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider, passenger and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Yamaha Dealer to schedule an appointment to have the bolts inspected and if required, replaced, free of charge.

Yamaha AG100 Recall

PRA number – 2023/19825

Published date – 12 Jul 2023

Supplier – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty. Ltd.

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Yamaha dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 29 Aug 2016 – 6 Jun 2019

Yamaha AG100 agricultural motorcycle

Agricultural motorcycle

Model year 2016

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

The product does not comply with the Australian Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) standards, AS/NZS CISPR 12.

The product has not been fitted with a resistor type spark plug.

What are the hazards?

There is a risk the product may interfere with radio receivers through radio frequency emissions.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should contact their local Yamaha dealer to set up an appointment to have the spark plug/s replaced free of charge.

Consumers can find their nearest authorised Yamaha dealer by visiting the Yamaha webpage.

For more information, contact Yamaha Motor Australia by phone 1300 277 137 or webform.

Honda CBR600RR Recall

Recall number – REC-005741

Campaign number – 3N7

Original published date – 8 August 2023

Supplier details – HONDA AUSTRALIA MOTORCYCLE AND POWER EQUIPMENT PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Customer Relation Department

Contact phone – 1300 559 846

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus

Honda CBR600RR3

Year range – 2020-2021

Affected units – 40

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List (link).

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, the fuel pump may fail. This could restrict the fuel supply to the engine and result in a loss of power whilst riding. Under certain conditions, if the engine stalls the defective fuel pump may cause the engine to not start/restart from stationary.

What are the hazards?

A loss of power whilst riding increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to rider and/or passenger and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners can contact their nearest Honda Motorcycle Dealer and arrange for their motorcycle to be inspected and repaired, free of charge.

Owners should confirm with the Dealer how long they will need to leave the motorcycle at the dealership for the repair to be completed.