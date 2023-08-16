Motorcycle Recall Notices
Yamaha XTZ690 Brake Caliper Recall
Recall number – REC-005712
Campaign number – MC221
Original published date – 28 June 2023
Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.
Contact name – Customer Relations
Contact phone – 1300 277 137
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications
YAMAHA XTZ690
Year range – 2022
Affected units – 13
What are the defects?
The front caliper mounting bolts may not meet manufacturing specifications and could loosen. This could result in a reduction or loss in braking performance.
What are the hazards?
A reduction or loss in braking performance could increase the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider, passenger and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Yamaha Dealer to schedule an appointment to have the bolts inspected and if required, replaced, free of charge.
Yamaha AG100 Recall
PRA number – 2023/19825
Published date – 12 Jul 2023
Supplier – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty. Ltd.
Traders who sold this product – Authorised Yamaha dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 29 Aug 2016 – 6 Jun 2019
Yamaha AG100 agricultural motorcycle
Agricultural motorcycle
Model year 2016
What are the defects?
The product does not comply with the Australian Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) standards, AS/NZS CISPR 12.
The product has not been fitted with a resistor type spark plug.
What are the hazards?
There is a risk the product may interfere with radio receivers through radio frequency emissions.
What should consumers do?
Consumers should contact their local Yamaha dealer to set up an appointment to have the spark plug/s replaced free of charge.
Consumers can find their nearest authorised Yamaha dealer by visiting the Yamaha webpage.
For more information, contact Yamaha Motor Australia by phone 1300 277 137 or webform.
Honda CBR600RR Recall
Recall number – REC-005741
Campaign number – 3N7
Original published date – 8 August 2023
Supplier details – HONDA AUSTRALIA MOTORCYCLE AND POWER EQUIPMENT PTY. LTD.
Contact name – Customer Relation Department
Contact phone – 1300 559 846
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus
Honda CBR600RR3
Year range – 2020-2021
Affected units – 40
Variant applicability – All variants within this model
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing defect, the fuel pump may fail. This could restrict the fuel supply to the engine and result in a loss of power whilst riding. Under certain conditions, if the engine stalls the defective fuel pump may cause the engine to not start/restart from stationary.
What are the hazards?
A loss of power whilst riding increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to rider and/or passenger and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners can contact their nearest Honda Motorcycle Dealer and arrange for their motorcycle to be inspected and repaired, free of charge.
Owners should confirm with the Dealer how long they will need to leave the motorcycle at the dealership for the repair to be completed.