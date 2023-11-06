2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championships

Round Four – Mandalika, Indonesia

Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 1

The opening race for the Asia Superbike 1000cc class at the at Zhuhai International Circuit in China over the weekend saw Markus Reiterberger of ONEXOX BMW TKKR take a dominant win. Australia’s Lachlan Epis has to settle for ninth after being collected by another rider.

Reiterberger had earlier taken pole ahead of Honda Asia-Dream Racing’s Andi Farid and Zaqhwan Zaidi.

It was a fantastic start for Zaqhwan who went right into the lead with the duo of TKKR riders trailing. Only seconds into the race Kasma lost control and collided with Epis. Reiterberger made his move to pass Zaqhwan towards the end of lap two while Azlan slid in ahead of Zaqhwan up the inside on the following lap.

By the end of lap 8, Reiterberger was 1.176s clear from Azlan and with each lap the German pulled further away from the trailing trio. With three laps to go, Azlan lost some pace and Zaqhwan immediately took advantage. From there Zaqhwan Zaidi held on to that second place all the way to the flag.

Markus Reiterberger

“It was a tough race. Like I have expected, the test on the brakes were really very strong. But I was not 100 per cent sure if I could speed away because the others were also very strong and fast. To me, in order to do the lap time, I have to push harder. In the middle of the race, I managed to draw some gap but I hit the track limits twice. I wasn’t very sure but someone showed me two track limits but I wasn’t sure. I kept calm till the end and luckily it was not track limits. I am really happy and there is another race tomorrow. I will do my best!”

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Man Gap 1 MARKUS REITERBERGER GER BMW 20:16.469 2 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI MAS HONDA +3.205 3 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS BMW +0.043 4 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA HONDA +0.422 5 YUKI ITO JPN YAMAHA +19.153 6 JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT THA HONDA +23.373 7 **CHEN HONG YAN CHN YAMAHA +16.004 8 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN MAS YAMAHA +1 Lap 9 LACHLAN EPIS AUS BMW +15.250

Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 2

Reiterberger took victory once again in the second bout and cleaned up with the Asia Superbike Championship Title.

Reiterberger had taken a somewhat relaxed approached on the first lap as he trailed Zaqhwan, with Azlan in third but on the second lap Azlan relegated Zaqhwan to third and the trio maintained these positions for the bulk of the 13-lap race before Azlan slowed towards the end, which allowed Zaqhwan to clinch second place.

Markus Reiterberger

“My start was ok. But I was really late on the brake at the first corner and I almost went out but luckily, I managed to stay within the line. I saw Zaqhwan on the inside and I know that he was really trying very hard today, maybe even more than yesterday. So, I really pushed hard today and tried to be as fast as I can on each lap. As soon as I had a little bit of gap, I cut off because I had two high moments and then he came back. So, I had to push myself again and until the end. I thank my team. The machine is really a beautiful one and we will try to keep pushing!”

It was a DNF for Lachlan Epis in race two, which saw him finish ninth in the overall standings.

The final championship tally for the top five was Reiterberger on 205.5-points, Zaqwan Bin Zaidi on 150, Andi Fraid on 133.5, Azlah Shah on 125.5 and Haruki Noguchi on 113.

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Man Gap 1 MARKUS REITERBERGER GER BMW 20:10.902 2 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI MAS HONDA +1.910 3 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS BMW +4.532 4 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA HONDA +7.941 5 YUKI ITO JPN YAMAHA +7.823 6 JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT THA HONDA +24.078 7 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN MAS YAMAHA +9.530 8 **CHEN HONG YAN CHN YAMAHA +8.299 DNF: LACHLAN EPIS AUS BMW

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Standings

Pos. Rider Nat Total 1 MARKUS REITERBERGER GER 205.5 2 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI MAS 150 3 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA 133.5 4 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS 125.5 5 HARUKI NOGUCHI JPN 113 6 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYU DIN MAS 93 7 JAKKRIT SWANGSWAT THA 63.5 8 YUKI ITO JPN 55 9 LACHLAN EPIS AUS 40.5 10 PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK THA 37 11 KEMINTH KUBO THA 30 12 TEO YEW JOE MAS 23.5 13 ANTHONY KEITH WEST AUS 23 14 KEISUKE MAEDA JPN 22 15 KOTA ARAKAWA JPN 21 16 REI TOSHIMA JPN 17 17 CHEN HONG YAN CHN 17 18 KOUSUKE AKIYOSHI JPN 14 19 SHINICHI NAKATOMI JPN 10 20 TAKUMA KUNIMINE JPN 10 21 OSAMA MAREAI YEM 9

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1

Helmi got off to a fantastic start, immediately taking the lead followed by Soichiro and Azroy. Adenanta started off in P3 but dropped one position into P4, Khairul who started P10 working his way into P5.

By mid-race, Khairul had closed in on the trio ahead of him. Azroy in the lead and team-mate Helmi exchanging positions with Soichiro.

Just as the battle heated up, the red flag was raised. Soichiro grabbed the lead at the restart with Azroy trailing. Khairul in third but with Helmi hot on his tail.

Azroy came out ahead by just 0.037s, Soichiro completing the podium, just ahead of Khairul.

Azroy Hakeem Anuar

“I thank everyone for the hard work. It has been a long time since I made it to the podium. It has been quite unlucky for me this season with tire and machine issues. It is a mixed emotion for me. There is joy and sadness. But this victory is dedicated to my beloved mother who recently passed away. This time around, I had nothing to lose and I pushed beyond the limits. The championship is far-fetched but I hope to complete the season with more wins.”

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Man Gap 1 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR MAS HONDA CBR600RR 6:33.150 2 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN MAS HONDA CBR600RR +0.037 3 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN YAMAHA YZF-R6 +0.295 4 KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI MAS HONDA CBR600RR +0.092 5 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA HONDA CBR600RR +2.457 6 MD IBRAHIM MD NORRODIN MAS YAMAHA YZF-R6 +0.963 7 GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA INA YAMAHA YZF-R6 +0.173 8 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA HONDA CBR600RR +0.102 9 RATTHAPONG WILAIROT THA YAMAHA YZF-R6 +1.195 10 PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI THA HONDA CBR600RR +0.625 11 ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY INA YAMAHA YZF-R6 +7.082 12 **LIN ZHIFEI CHN KAWASAKI ZX-6R +1.793 13 **ZHOU FENG LONG CHN KAWASAKI ZX-6R +4.261

SuperSports 600 cc Race 2

Ratthapong Wilairot’s machine failed early on in the race and while Azroy led confidently for four laps it was shortlived as he then crashed out and ended up in the gravel trap.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat won out in a close contest with Minamimoto and Azman.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat

“Amazing race today. I was totally pumped up. I lost yesterday so today, I made sure that I was in full form, ready to be on top of my game. I kept up with my pace and maintained my position so that I don’t lose the momentum. It worked very well for me. I thank everyone who has supported me especially my Thai fans and team. More importantly, I wanted to make sure that my points were maximised. It is an awesome day for me. Thank you, all!”

The final tally of the season was close, Khairul Idham on 163-points, to Nakarin’s 156 – tied with Minamimoto, Helmi Azman on 149-points in fourth, and Keito Abe on 125.

SuperSports 600 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Man Gap 1 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA HONDA CBR600RR 19:33.407 2 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN YAMAHA YZF-R6 +0.068 3 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN MAS HONDA CBR600RR +0.995 4 PANNASORN KAEWSONTHI THA HONDA CBR600RR +10.164 5 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA HONDA CBR600RR +0.111 6 KEITO ABE JPN YAMAHA YZF-R6 +0.383 7 GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA INA YAMAHA YZF-R6 +0.252 8 MD IBRAHIM MD NORRODIN MAS YAMAHA YZF-R6 +20.292 9 ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY INA YAMAHA YZF-R6 +0.580 10 **LIN ZHIFEI CHN KAWASAKI ZX-6R +0.508 11 **JIA YI FENG CHN YAMAHA YZF-R6 +0.150 12 KHAIRUL IDHAM PAWI MAS HONDA CBR600RR +15.022 13 **ZHOU FENG LONG CHN KAWASAKI ZX-6R +40.352

SuperSports 600 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 KHAIRUL IDHAM PAW! MAS 163 2 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA 156 3 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN 156 4 MUHAMMAD HELM! AZMAN MAS 149 5 KEITO ABE JPN 125 6 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR MAS 88 7 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA 79 8 PANNASORN KAEWSONTH I THA 66 9 RATTHAPONG WILAIROT THA 60 10 GALANG HENDRA PRATAMA INA 55 11 ANDI MUHAMMAD FADLY INA 42 12 MD IBRAHIM MD NORRODIN MAS 33 13 GERRY SALIM INA 25 14 AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS 24 15 SHAJUNTONG CHN 24 16 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA INA 21 17 YUTA DATE JPN 18 18 KENGO NAGA° JPN 11 19 MOTOHARU ITO JPN 10 20 SHO NISHIMURA JPN 10 21 LIN ZHIFEI CHN 10 22 SHOTA ITE JPN 8 23 ZHOU FENG LONG CHN 6 24 R E I MATSU OKA JPN 5 25 JIA YI FENG CHN 5

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1

Muklada claimied her first victory. Rheza was 0.199s off in second, and Jakkreephat was third.

Muklada Sarapuech

“Rheza and Jakkreephat were really strong. It was a fierce fight with them all the way. We had the advantage at the long straight towards the end of the race today. Of course, I hope to make it again tomorrow. I thank my team members, crew, family and friends for their support and let’s see how it goes tomorrow.”

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Man Gap 1 MUKLADA SARAPUECH THA HONDA CBR250RR 18:35.277 2 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.199 3 JAKKREEPHAT PUETTISAN THA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.089 4 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAH INA YAMAHA YZF-R25 +0.669 5 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA HONDA CBR250 RR +4.152 6 VEDA EGA PRATAMA INA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.364 7 AIKI IYOSHI JPN KAWASAKI NINJA 250 +4.399 8 IRFAN ARDIANSYAH INA KAWASAKI NINJA 250 +0.121 9 MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI MAS HONDA CBR250 RR +17.203 10 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.070 11 WATCHARIN TUBTIMON THA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.019 12 NGUYEN DUC THANH VIE HONDA CBR250 RR +0.038 13 ***SUHATHAI CHAEMSUP THA HONDA CBR250 RR +1.591 14 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL IND HONDA CBR250 RR +7.314 15 LIU CHUN MEI TPE KAWASAKI NINJA 250 +0.291 16 LEONG NANG TSE HKG YAMAHA YZF-R25 +2.830 17 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND HONDA CBR250 RR +7.801 18 NI TIAN CHN YAMAHA YZF-R25 +7.263 19 **GAO ZI ANG CHN YAMAHA YZF-R25 +1.646

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2

Mid-race, the duo in front were pacing with no pressure, but the intensity among the back troop ramped up, as Herjun took the lead with Faerozi and Viet Nam chasing aggressively for third.

With three laps to go Veda was 4.8 seconds ahead of Jakkreephat but that gap had grown to more than nine-seconds by the chequered flag.

Veda Ega Pratama

“Race 1 didn’t work out for me because of the ride through. So, this was my time to make up for my loss yesterday. I did my best to stay focused and keep up with my pace. With that, I managed to draw a good big gap and avoided all threats from the back. I thank my team, crew members and everyone who have supported me throughout!”

As the dust settled, Rheza Danica Ahrens finished the season on 188-points, Herjun Firdaus on 165 and Vega Ega Pratama on 135.

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Man Gap 1 VEDA EGA PRATAMA INA HONDA CBR250 RR 18:20.774 2 JAKKREEPHAT PUETTISAN THA HONDA CBR250 RR +9.244 3 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS INA HONDA CBR250 RR +4.786 4 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.192 5 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.747 6 MUKLADA SARAPUECH THA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.078 7 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAH INA YAMAHA YZF-R25 +0.145 8 CAO VIET NAM VIE HONDA CBR250 RR +1.284 9 IRFAN ARDIANSYAH INA KAWASAKI NINJA 250 +0.218 10 AIKI IYOSHI JPN KAWASAKI NINJA 250 +3.627 11 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA HONDA CBR250 RR +5.217 12 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL IND HONDA CBR250 RR +7.046 13 ***SUHATHAI CHAEMSUP THA HONDA CBR250 RR +0.045 14 MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI MAS HONDA CBR250 RR +2.490 15 MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL MAS HONDA CBR250 RR +0.073 16 WATCHARIN TUBTIMON THA HONDA CBR250 RR +6.081 17 NGUYEN DUC THANH VIE HONDA CBR250 RR +6.708 18 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND HONDA CBR250 RR +13.047 19 NI TIAN CHN YAMAHA YZF-R25 +8.685

Asia Production 250 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA 188 2 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS INA 165 3 VEDA EGA PRATAMA INA 135 4 JAKKREEPHAT PUETTISAN THA 94 5 AIKI IYOSHI JPN 91 6 MUKLADA SARAPUECH THA 89 7 IRFAN ARDIANSYAH INA 79 8 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAI INA 66 9 CAO VIET NAM VIE 63 10 WAHYU NUGROHO INA 57 11 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA 54 12 MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL MAS 48 13 MUHAMMAD IDLAN HAQIMI MAS 40 14 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA 38 15 WATCHARIN TUBTIMON THA 35 16 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL IND 24 17 ALDI SATYA MAHENDRA INA 20 18 MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADH IP) INA 20 19 MUHAMAD ALIEF ADAMSYAH INA 14 20 REYNALDO C. RATUKORE INA 14 21 NI TIAN CHN 10 22 FELIX PUTRA MULYA INA 9 23 LIU CHUN MEI TPE 9 24 CHIHIRO ISHII JPN 8 25 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG THA 7 26 TOSHIKI SENDA JPN 6 27 SUHATHAI CHAEMSUP THA 6 28 NGUYEN DUC THANH VIE 5 29 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND 3 30 LI RUIE YUN TPE 2 31 YOSHIHIRO TOYOHARA JPN 1

Underbone 150 cc Race 1

The Underbone 150 cc class saw Md. Akid Aziz take out a close fought win. Nothing separated the top 13 or so riders, with Ahmad Fazrul Sham and Md. Shafiq Rasol taking out second and third.

Md. Akid Aziz

“I am truly happy today for the win. Thanks to the team, my family and friends who have been a great support system to me. There is another race tomorrow and I am keeping my fingers crossed, hoping that I would have the same opportunity once again. Thank you all and please don’t forget to keep our Malaysian friend, Izzat Zaidi in your prayers.”

Underbone 150 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 MD AKID AZIZ MAS 12:08.644 2 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS +0.091 3 MD SHAFIQ RASOL MAS +0.096 4 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA +0.092 5 MD HAFIZA ROFA MAS +0.055 6 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS +0.036 7 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA +0.005 8 FAHMI BASAM INA +0.010 9 MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES MAS +0.015 10 PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG THA +0.169 11 ***AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS +0.051 12 MD IZAM IKMAL MAS +0.006 13 MD HAZIQ MD HAMDAN MAS +0.123 14 PASSKON SANLUANG THA +1.412 15 ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA INA +8.838 16 APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI +2.123 17 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI +0.727 18 PACHARAGORN THONGGERDLOUNG THA +0.036 19 MD NORHAKIM MD NORHAFIZULLAH MAS +0.029 20 NGUYEN ANH TUAN VIE +0.404 21 NGUYEN HUU TRI VIE +17.278

Underbone 150 cc Race 2

We saw a different victor for Race 2, Md. Shafiq Rasol taking the win by a narrow 0.009s from Murobbill Vittoni, Wawan Wello not far behind, and in turn chased by Fahmi Basam who fell out of podium contention as a result.

Md. Shafiq Rasol

“I would first like to say a big thanks to the team and crew for their hard work and endless support. This was an amazing race for me. In fact, the weekend was truly an awesome one. I took third yesterday and being able to win today is a great achievement for me. During the race earlier, I tried to stay ahead of the troop from the beginning but I was left out mid-race. At the final lap, I tried as much as possible to get back ahead and I managed to get it right!”

For a series known for tight fought racing, Bahauddin took a dominant win in the standings on 156-points, closest was Shafiq Rasol on 112, followed by Murobbill Vittoni on 101.

Underbone 150 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 MD SHAFIQ RASOL MAS 12:10.676 2 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA +0.009 3 WAWAN WELLO INA +0.068 4 FAHMI BASAM INA +0.061 5 MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES MAS +0.285 6 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS +0.161 7 ***AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS +0.002 8 PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG THA +0.017 9 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA +0.002 10 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS +0.081 11 PASSKON SANLUANG THA +0.716 12 ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA INA +0.119 13 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI +0.941 14 MD IZAM IKMAL MAS +0.023 15 PACHARAGORN THONGGERDLOUNG THA +0.023 16 MD SHAHROL SYAZRAS MAS +0.135 17 NGUYEN ANH TUAN VIE +0.256 18 MD HAZIQ MD HAMDAN MAS +11.475 19 WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA INA +0.035 20 NGUYEN HUU TRI VIE +13.517

Underbone 150 cc Standings – Top 25

Pos. Name Nat. Total 1 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS 156 2 MD SHAFIQ RASOL MAS 112 3 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA 101 4 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA 99 5 WAWAN WELLO INA 88 6 MD AKID AZIZ MAS 82 7 MD HAFIZA ROFA MAS 81 8 MD IZZAT ZAIDI MAS 60 9 MD HAZIQ MD FAIRUES MAS 57 10 JOHN EMERSON INGUITO PHI 52 11 WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA INA 49 12 ARAI AGASKA DIBAN I LAKSANA INA 43 13 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS 40 14 MD IZAM IKMAL MAS 34 15 PEERAPONG LUIBOONPING THA 31 16 APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI 30 17 FAH MI BASAM INA 30 18 MD HAZIQ MD HAMDAN MAS 26 19 MD SHAHROL SYAZRAS MAS 25 20 ADITYA FAUZI INA 22 21 REYNALDI PRADANA INA 20 22 PASSKON SANLUANG THA 19 23 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI 18 24 AHMAD FAZLI SHAM MAS 16 25 HUSNI ZAINUL FUADZI INA 16

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1

Hiroki Ono claimed the TVS Asia One Make Race 1 win in China, leading home Md Muzakkir Mohamed of Malaysia by 3/10ths of a second, while Taiyo Saito rounded out the podium.

Vorapong had been inching closer to Ramdan before the two crashed out, ending their run.

Hiroki Ono

“The race today was not easy at all. I had to push 100% on each lap. The other guy behind me was extremely good too. I had to keep watch. But the last lap, it was easy because I have a lot of experience and I managed to make it. I am very happy for the win today. There is another race tomorrow, so, we shall see!”

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1 Results

N/A

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2

Hiroki went two-for-two in China, claiming the second TVS Asia One Make win by a much larger margin of 3s, Muzakkir Mohame and Ramdan Rosli both of Malaysa battling it out for second and finishing in that order, just 0.063s between the duo. It was a much bigger gap back to next finisher Taiyo Saito in fourth.

Hiroki Ono

“Today was great. I kept to my lap time well. I have made five wins in total out of the six races since my entry into this race category. I thank my Japanese sponsors for that and I thank TVS Asia team for the wonderful opportunity given to me. My ultimate goal and drive every round were to take a win, nothing more and nothing less. That’s how I motivate myself to push beyond the limits. It is not so much of the championship title. This weekend has definitely been a wonderful one!”

Muzakkir Hohamed ended the TVS Asia One Make season on top, claiming 148-points, Ramdan Rosli second on 134, and Vorapong Malahuan third on 130, although Decky Aldy (128) and Hiroli Ono (125) were not far off.

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 HIROKI ONO JPN 14:28.690 2 MD MUZAKKIR MOHAME MAS +3.061 3 MD RAMDAN ROSLI MAS +0.063 4 TAIYO SAITO JPN +5.203 5 PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS THA +1.458 6 DARANPOB THONGYOY THA +6.211 7 ARSYAD RUSYDI SIN +1.398 8 DECKY TIARNO ALDY INA +8.395 9 KERWIN EINS CHANG PHI +4.740 10 RUSMAN FADHIL INA +0.265 11 ZHUORAN JIANG CHN +0.739 12 VORAPONG MALAHUAN THA +1.996

TVS Asia One Make Championship Standings