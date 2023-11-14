R&G accessories now available for Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

Ride confidently and awaken your full potential when you fit your 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R and ZX-4RR bike with R&G’s extensive range of crash protection and bolt-on accessories.

Ficeda Accessories now have the range available from their website, including radiator guards, a racing screen, footrest plates, tail tidies, traction grip kits and more…

Just head to the Ficeda Accessories website to check out the full range.

R&G products are available in a wide range of styles to suit thousands of motorcycles across all brands, with the case protectors a favourite amongst many riders!