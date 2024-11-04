New Zealand MotoFest

Australian motorcycle legend Daryl Beattie is looking forward to his own “TransTasman Challenge” when he joins long-time friend and Kiwi superbike star Aaron Slight for the big events on this summer’s New Zealand motorcycling calendar.

The three-time World 500 Championship grand prix winner and title runner-up is teaming up with Slight to host the Honda AdventureFest in March, which encompasses the Star Insure TransTasman Challenge, part of the final two rounds of the 2025 four-round New Zealand Superbike Championship.

In addition to hosting two five-day adventure rides around the upper North Island, Beattie and Slight will be among various motorcycling greats involved in rounds three and four of NZSBK – MotoFest, at Hampton Downs on March 8-9, and MotoMania, at Taupo Motorsports Park on March 15-16,

The launch of the Star Insure TransTasman Challenge highlights the beginning of a bold new era for the New Zealand Superbike Championship.

Up to six Australian Superbike riders are expected to make the trip across the Tasman to compete at MotoFest and MotoMania.

As well as presenting MotoGP on Australia’s Channel 10 network, Beattie already knows what makes a good adventure ride. After all, he’s been running them through some of the remotest parts of Australia for the past 10 years.

Darryl Beattie

“It’s a 50/50 balance. Fifty percent the ride, taking in a good interesting route, and 50 percent social, enjoying the company, meeting new mates and talking bikes. My focus of late has been on the Simpson Desert, through the middle of Australia, and the Canning Stock Route, the world’s remotest stock route. I’ve also done shorter tours, like up through crocodile country to Cape York.”

“Aaron and some of his mates came on a recent Canning ride, so it was good to catch up with him and show him my backyard. Now, it’s his turn to show me and fellow riders around his special places. I’m really looking forward to these two rides in places and terrain that will be completely new to me. One thing’s for sure, I know that 50/50 route-social balance will be to the fore in Aaron’s thinking! No doubt, too, Aaron and I will get a bit of that ‘TransTasman Challenge’ vibe going, on and off the bikes!”

Beattie has been a pioneer of adventure riding in Australia, his tours – many covering up to 4000 km – taking his some of the country’s wildest and most challenging regions. He’s also ridden in New Zealand previously, in the South Island for the Honda Africa Twin launch.

AdventureFest is split into two exciting five-day North Island stages, incorporating rides to coastal Raglan, Coromandel, the Mt Ruapehu region and the Rotorua Lake District.

Stage One runs from March 5-9 and Stage Two from March 12-16. Each stage costs $NZ1495, or $2895 for both stages. Bike hire can be arranged for overseas riders.

As part of the package, riders also get exclusive track sessions at Hampton Downs and Taupo Motorsport Parks, which will serve as the bases for each stage.

Another rider experience will be taking in the Star Insure TransTasman Superbike Challenge, which runs over the weekends of March 8-9 and 15-16.

See www.adventurefest.co.nz for more information or to book.

