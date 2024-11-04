2025 Yamaha TMAX Tech Max

Yamaha has refreshed its outstanding TMAX Tech Max sports scooter for 2025, raising the bar once again in the scooter segment. The updated design is complemented by more advanced instrumentation and rider aids, giving it a modern edge.

The TMAX is undoubtedly one of the fastest Learner Approved Motorcycles on the Australian market. It delivers 47 horsepower from its 560cc twin-cylinder engine instantly to the 160/60-15 rear tyre via a reliable continuously variable transmission. Just twist the throttle and go—perfect for beating the urban swarm of commuting cages from the traffic lights.

New for 2025, Cornering ABS enhances safety by managing both the dual 267mm front brake rotors and the large 282mm rear rotor.

The new seven-inch TFT display includes Bluetooth functionality, allowing for navigation through the MyRide app on your smartphone, in partnership with Garmin Motorize.

A generous amount of storage space is available beneath the spacious, well-padded, and heated seat.

An electrically adjustable screen, along with the front fairing and footwells, provides excellent weather protection for the rider.

The switchgear is illuminated, and the bike is equipped with a tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, and heated grips for added convenience and comfort.

While various TMAX models will be available in overseas markets, Australia will only offer the Tech MAX. Pricing and availability will be announced as we approach the arrival date.

2025 Yamaha TMAX Tech Max Images