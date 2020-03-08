2020 RideADV Women Only Adventure Ride

25-year-old performance artist Karina White is no stranger to two wheels, having been mad for bikes for as long as she can remember, while her paramedic parents are less keen. This didn’t stop her attending track days on her YZF-R3, while riding off-road offered a whole new challenge, as Karina joined RideADV’s latest Women Only Adventure Ride (WOAR) where the newcomer was made fully welcome.

Yamaha legend and top off-road coach Stephen Gall was on hand to offer tips and advice on the two-day ride around the Watagans and Yengo state forests of NSW, while experienced adventure rider Amy Harburg – a veteran of APC rallies and epic trips to Mongolia and South Africa – also offered valuable coaching tips and encouragement.

With the pressure off, Karina’s skills improved rapidly and her confidence in the WR250R grew over the weekend.

Karina White

“It was such a great bunch of people and what a fantastic bike to start out on. I had a couple of days to get used to the dirt beforehand because I didn’t want to totally embarrass myself… and I could feel my speed and confidence rising as the ride progressed and listening to Stephen Gall was super valuable. I’ve still got a lot to learn but now I’m hooked and looking forward to the next adventure!”

Meanwhile Amy Harburg piloted Yamaha’s new Tenere 700 for the first time – a demo unit that YMA offered to all attendees fitted with lowered suspension and a low seat to appeal to shorter riders. Amy shared she was super impressed with the new ADV twin and dubbed her weekend, “The best fun I’ve had on a bike for a long time.”

Greg Yager – RideADV Trail Boss

“The Women Only Adventure Rides are a great stress-free weekend for us at RideADV. Because unlike blokes they listen to the briefings, they don’t ride over their limits and they don’t overcook corners and spear off into the bush at regular intervals. There are no egos on show – women just get the job done with no fuss.”

18 women rode 350kms over two days with an overnight stop in Singleton… and all are looking forward to the next WOAR which is on 24 to 26 July 2020.

Check out RideADV’s site out for details – https://www.rideadv.com.au/event/the-2nd-australian-womens-adventure-ride-weekend-for-2020-gloucester-nsw/