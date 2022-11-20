ASBK 2022

Round Six – Phillip Island

Never a pleasant thing to report, or to have to talk to disappointed riders and their families about, but report on such things we must in the interests of open and accountable transparency.

Supersport 600

Unfortunately Archie McDonald’s Supersport machine was found to have illegally modified inlet ports in the post-race technical inspections, and he has subsequently been disqualified from all results this weekend. We will amend the Supersport results on the site in due course.

Archie only flew into the country last week and his family had purchased the bike sight unseen a couple of weeks prior, had a friend pick it up, and had no time to do anything other than get it running right as this weekend was simply to get Archie some seat time on a 600.

He has apologised in person to most of the field already and has arranged to lease a machine from an existing team in order to compete at The Bend next weekend.

Tarbon Walker was fined $100 when he was found to not have a lower chain guard fitted when inspected in the Tech impound held at the end of qualifying.

Supersport 300

Laura Brown was fined $500 and relegated ten grid positions for not being able to produce a sealed engine. Laura appealed over the severity of the penalty but the appeal was dismissed and the penalty stands.

Earlier in the weekend both Taiyo Aksu and Luke Jhonston were ‘issued a verbal warning for unsportsman-like behaviour both on & off the track’ after their hand-bags at twenty paces kerfuffle.

Glenn Nelson was issued a verbal warning for an unsafe re-entry from the long lap course.

Cameron Swain was deemed responsible for a crash at turn four in Supersport Race Three that also involved Henry Snell and Taiyo Aksu, and was penalised with a three-place grid penalty for all races at The Bend. Swain appealed against the decision but the protest was dismissed by stewards.

A post-race Technical Inspection revealed an illegal battery fitted to the machine of Casey Middleton which saw him removed from the results of race three.