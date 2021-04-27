2021 Gran Premio Red Bull de España

This weekend MotoGP visits Jerez and Valentino Rossi will be hoping to make amends after a disappointing end to the PortugueseGP last time out.

Rossi, who has achieved some of his best results in Jerez, has been on its podium 13 times in the MotoGP/500cc era, with seven of those being victories.

The Italian most recently had a top-three finish at the Spanish venue after claiming third at the 2020 AndaluciaGP.

With the circuit being one he knows well, and with progress made at the PortugueseGP, Rossi will be aiming to be back in the fight for a good points haul this weekend as he currently only has four-points on his 2021 tally.

“I think Jerez is one of the circuits on the MotoGP calendar that I most look forward to racing every year, because I have some great memories from there. In fact, last year I was on the podium in the second race of the season – the AndaluciaGP. My pace during the race in Portugal last time out was quite good, we made some improvements, so we go into this fourth round of the year with more optimism than before. For sure, a lot of riders will be strong in Jerez, because we all know it very, very well, but we will try our best and see what we can do to return to the top positions where we have to be.”

2021 Gran Premio Red Bull de España Schedule