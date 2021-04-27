2021 Gran Premio Red Bull de España
This weekend MotoGP visits Jerez and Valentino Rossi will be hoping to make amends after a disappointing end to the PortugueseGP last time out.
Rossi, who has achieved some of his best results in Jerez, has been on its podium 13 times in the MotoGP/500cc era, with seven of those being victories.
The Italian most recently had a top-three finish at the Spanish venue after claiming third at the 2020 AndaluciaGP.
With the circuit being one he knows well, and with progress made at the PortugueseGP, Rossi will be aiming to be back in the fight for a good points haul this weekend as he currently only has four-points on his 2021 tally.
Valentino Rossi
“I think Jerez is one of the circuits on the MotoGP calendar that I most look forward to racing every year, because I have some great memories from there. In fact, last year I was on the podium in the second race of the season – the AndaluciaGP. My pace during the race in Portugal last time out was quite good, we made some improvements, so we go into this fourth round of the year with more optimism than before. For sure, a lot of riders will be strong in Jerez, because we all know it very, very well, but we will try our best and see what we can do to return to the top positions where we have to be.”
2021 Gran Premio Red Bull de España Schedule
|Time
|Class
|Event
|17:00 – 17:40
|Moto3
|Free Practice Nr. 1
|17:55 – 18:40
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 1
|18:55 – 19:35
|Moto2
|Free Practice Nr. 1
|19:50 – 20:20
|MotoE
|Free Practice Nr. 1
|21:15 – 21:55
|Moto3
|Free Practice Nr. 2
|22:10 – 22:55
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 2
|23:10 – 23:50
|Moto2
|Free Practice Nr. 2
|00:50 – 01:20(Sat)
|MotoE
|Free Practice Nr. 2
|Time
|Class
|Event
|17:00 – 17:40
|Moto3
|Free Practice Nr. 3
|17:55 – 18:40
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 3
|18:55 – 19:35
|Moto2
|Free Practice Nr. 3
|19:50 – 20:20
|MotoE
|Free Practice Nr. 3
|20:35 – 20:50
|Moto3
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|21:00 – 21:15
|Moto3
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|21:30 – 22:00
|MotoGP
|Free Practice Nr. 4
|22:10 – 22:25
|MotoGP
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|22:35 – 22:50
|MotoGP
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|23:10 – 23:35
|Moto2
|Qualifying Nr. 1
|23:35 – 23:50
|Moto2
|Qualifying Nr. 2
|00:05(Sun)
|MotoE
|E-Pole
|01:00 – 01:45(Sun)
|MotoGP
|Qualifying Press Conference
|02:00 – 02:30(Sun)
|MotoE
|E Pole Press Conference
|Time
|Class
|Event
|16:20 – 16:40
|Moto3
|Warm Up
|16:50 – 17:10
|Moto2
|Warm Up
|17:20 – 17:40
|MotoGP
|Warm Up
|18:05-
|MotoE
|Race
|19:00-
|Moto3
|Race
|20:20-
|Moto2
|Race
|22:00-
|MotoGP
|Race
|23:10 – 23:45
|MotoGP
|After The Flag
|23:45 – 00:30
|MotoGP
|Race Press Conference
2021 MotoGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|Yamaha
|61
|2
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|Ducati
|46
|3
|Maverick VIÑALES
|Yamaha
|41
|4
|Johann ZARCO
|Ducati
|40
|5
|Joan MIR
|Suzuki
|38
|6
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|Aprilia
|25
|7
|Alex RINS
|Suzuki
|23
|8
|Brad BINDER
|KTM
|21
|9
|Enea BASTIANINI
|Ducati
|18
|10
|Jorge MARTIN
|Ducati
|17
|11
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|Yamaha
|17
|12
|Jack MILLER
|Ducati
|14
|13
|Pol ESPARGARO
|Honda
|11
|14
|Marc MARQUEZ
|Honda
|9
|15
|Alex MARQUEZ
|Honda
|8
|16
|Stefan BRADL
|Honda
|7
|17
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|Honda
|6
|18
|Luca MARINI
|Ducati
|4
|19
|Valentino ROSSI
|Yamaha
|4
|20
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|KTM
|4
|21
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|KTM
|3
|22
|Lorenzo SAVADORI
|Aprilia
|2
|23
|Iker LECUONA
|KTM
|1
2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round 4
|May-02
|Spain, Jerez
|Round 5
|May-16
|France, Le Mans
|Round 6
|May-30
|Italy- Mugello
|Round 7
|Jun-06
|Catalunya, Barcelona
|Round 8
|Jun-20
|Germany, Sachsenring
|Round 9
|Jun-27
|Netherlands, Assen
|Round 10
|Jul-11
|Finland, KymiRing (subject to homologation)
|Round 11
|Aug-15
|Austria, Red Bull Ring
|Round 12
|Aug-29
|Great Britain, Silverstone
|Round 13
|Sep-12
|Aragon, Motorland Aragon
|Round 14
|Sep-19
|Sam Marino, Misano
|Round 15
|Oct-03
|Japan, Motegi
|Round 16
|Oct-10
|Thailand, Chang International Circuit
|Round 17
|Oct-24
|Australia, Phillip Island
|Round 18
|Oct-31
|Malaysia, Sepang
|Round 19
|Nov-14
|Valencia, Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|Round 20
|TBA
|Argentina, Termas de Rio Hondo
|Round 21
|TBA
|Americas, COTA