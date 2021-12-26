Interceptor & Continental GT 650 accessory kits

Royal Enfield have an accessory kit promotion going with their Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 models until January 31, 2022, with a special discount price available to do those who purchase a new Interceptor 650 or Continental GT 650.

The bundles include pre-selected genuine accessories consisting of the most popular genuine options across the 650 Twin range.

The Interceptor 650 accessory kit is available for a promotional RRP of $790 and includes a pair of soft black panniers, pannier mounting kit, stainless steel compact engine guard, tall tinted fly screen and aluminium sump guard. The kit is normally valued at $950, but is $790 with the purchase of a new Interceptor 650.

The Continental GT 650 accessory kit is available for a promotional RRP of $990 and includes a pair of soft black panniers, pannier mounting kit, stainless steel compact engine guard, tall tinted fly screen, aluminium sump guard and touring dual seat in black. The kit is valued at $1,160, but will be $990 with the purchase of a new Continental GT 650.

Contact your local Royal Enfield dealership today to order your new 650 Twin and add the genuine Royal Enfield kit for your chosen motorcycle.