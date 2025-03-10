2025 Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield has confirmed the expansion of their 650-twin platform, with the addition of a Classic variant, offering a more performance-orientated option for those that want a little – well, quite a bit – more. For now, you can put your name down as interested here, but no pricing or exact availability is confirmed.

You can check out my Classic 350 review from the recent Australian launch here. The Classic 650 maintains a familiar silhouette but delivers significantly more power, along with upgraded brakes and suspension.

The 648cc inline twin delivers just under 35 kW and 53.5 Nm of torque—figures that have been finely tuned across Royal Enfield’s 650 lineup. Striking a balance between LAMS compliance and satisfying performance, it remains a compelling choice for both new and fully licensed riders alike.

Showa supplies a set of 43mm USD forks with a retro aesthetic, paired with preload-adjustable shocks from the same brand. The bike features a steel tubular spine frame, rolling on spoked wheels, a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear.

Braking is handled by a single 320mm front disc with a twin-piston caliper, while the rear sports a 270mm rotor with a single-piston caliper, both backed by dual-channel ABS.

There are no electronic rider aids, but the bike does feature an LED headlight, an analogue/LCD display, and Royal Enfield’s Tripper navigation system. Despite a fully fueled weight exceeding 240 kg, these machines have traditionally been easygoing, making ride modes and traction control unnecessary.

The seat height is a manageable 800 mm, and the cantilever seat from the Shotgun appears to have been carried over, complemented by tall and wide handlebars for a relaxed and comfortable riding position.

Dual peashooter exhausts, abundant chrome, and polished metal give the bike a classic charm, while three distinct color options—Teal Green, Vallam Red, and Black Chrome—complete the package. The Teal Green variant stands out with a color-matched frame, whereas the other two feature black frames for a more traditional look.

Despite its weight, much of it comes from Royal Enfield’s commitment to minimising plastic, opting instead for aluminium switch-blocks, which contribute to a more substantial and premium feel. The paintwork reflects this attention to detail, marking a significant improvement in build quality compared to the first 500 I rode years ago.

Based on the pricing of Royal Enfield’s existing 650 range, it’s reasonable to expect the Classic 650 to land between $11K and $12K ride-away in Australia—quite competitive considering many bikes in the 650 class have crept well beyond that price point.

For those less concerned with performance, the Classic 350 remains an appealing option, starting at just under $8K ride-away. However, the Classic 650 offers significantly more, and after spending time in the saddle of both the Bear 650 and Super Meteor 650, I have no doubt this bike will deliver plenty of fun to match its retro styling.

Head to the Royal Enfield website to check out the new Classic 650, or to register your interest.