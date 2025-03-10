2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review

So, you’re after a retro machine—something with timeless charm rather than a high-strung modern performance bike or a futuristic, Transformer-like design. Royal Enfield has you covered, and for 2025, the Classic 350 is better than ever, boasting a few well-chosen upgrades to enhance its appeal.

The retro gentleman’s – or ladies – ‘cruiser’ has been on the receiving end of a light smattering of modernisations that take nothing away from a fairly traditional character.

Before anyone gets their knickers in a bunch over calling the bike a cruiser, that’s more a reflection of character than bike segment, so settle down.

It’s worth noting the 350 line has seen some pretty significant refinements and improvements, especially with the BS6 engine in 2020, but as you’ll see from the pictures, the bike still retains arguably the most traditionally styled option available on the market.

We caught up with the new Royal Enfield models at Abelli in Victoria’s Red Hill district, kicking things off with a bite to eat and a rundown of the latest updates before heading out on a short afternoon loop to reacquaint ourselves with the bike, its refinements, and new features.

The latest BS6 engine now comes with fuel injection, delivering a smoother and more refined ride. Performance feels on par with the old 500s, but with a noticeable touch of modern refinement, which is certainly a welcome improvement.

New is an LED headlight, a USB-C port on the ‘bars and a gear position sensor on the dash.

The 2025 Classic 350 gets a few thoughtful refinements, including updated grips and switchgear, with these improvements rolling out across all five tiers of the model line-up. The Heritage, Heritage Premium, and Signals versions receive these updates in different color schemes and price points.

Step up to the Dark and Chrome editions, and you’ll also get the Royal Enfield Tripper navigation system, adjustable levers, and LED indicators—a tempting upgrade, though it comes at a premium.

Pricing (Ride-Away in Australia):

Heritage (Base Model): $7,990

Dark Editions (With Extras): $8,690

Chrome Emerald (Top-Spec Model with Extras): $8,790

For those after the full retro experience with modern touches, the Dark and Chrome models deliver the most value, while the base Heritage keeps things simple and affordable.

The Tripper navigation system and LED indicators alone account for most of the price difference, with the variety of paint options being another major draw for those willing to spend a little extra.

This pricing strategy puts the Classic 350 in an ideal position—whether you’re a new rider looking for a truly retro-styled machine to start your journey or a seasoned rider after a laid-back, easygoing bike to cruise around on, albeit at a very relaxed pace.

Pricing is pretty much what you’d expect in the 300-400 cc category too, even if the Classic 350 is on the relaxed end of the performance stakes. A three-year warranty with roadside assist should cover any vestigial concerns left after buying a brand new motorcycle.

One thing’s for sure—you’ll get plenty of people mistaking this for a true vintage classic.

Performance-wise, the Classic 350 strikes a great balance between modern reliability and retro charm, which is likely a big selling point if you’re considering one. That blend of old-school character with modern usability makes it stand out in a market filled with sportier, more aggressive alternatives.

There aren’t many bikes that truly capture the essence of classic ownership without the headaches of maintaining an actual vintage machine. For new riders or those without mechanical expertise who just want to ride rather than wrench, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a safe and appealing choice.

Firing up the Classic 350, it rumbles to life with character, giving you a real sense that the engine is running—especially when you crack the throttle just to hear that satisfying note. And don’t worry, you won’t be disturbing the peace in the process.

The 805mm seat height is inviting and well-padded, making it accessible for most riders. The handlebars lean toward the narrower side, while the bike itself feels a bit wider between the legs compared to many small-capacity modern machines.

That seating position is very upright, with a relaxed reach to the pegs and plenty of bend at the knees for my 32-inch inseam. That’s a comfortable perch, on the bike, rather than in it, but does limit the ease of taking weight through the ‘pegs for bumps, and this tends to send any big bumps cracking up through your spine.

I was pleasantly surprised by the go from the single-cylinder mill. It boasts only a modest 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque but there’s enough go to keep up with regular traffic.

Fuelling is smooth, although the Classic definitely rewards keeping the engine on the boil to make the most of that performance. Be a couple of gears too high and your acceleration will take a little catching up, while a little finesse definitely helps. The combo of poor gear choice and hamfisted throttle can create a little roughness at times. There’s no tacho, so it’s all done by feel and you’ll know when you’re in the meat of the torque.

I even saw 110 km/h on the dash fairly easily, although you’d need to plan any overtaking manoeuvre pretty carefully from this speed with a long run up, especially with Australian driver’s tendency to accelerate the minute anyone tries to go past. Here I felt like the bike was a little more nippy than the last 350 I sampled.

80-100 km/h feels like the sweet spot if you’re looking to travel at a decent pace and enjoy the roads though. Any kind of urban commuting or slower cruising around obviously a breeze.

The gear ratios between second and third did catch me a little off kilter in some tighter corners, as a result of my boneheaded attempt to hustle the bike into the corners trailing the brakes like I was on a sportsbike.

Staying smooth was far more effective by contrast, pick your gear early and just power through, with a more thoughtful approach to a smooth arc prioritising mid-corner speed. There’s pretty decent clearance and let’s be honest, you’re not trying to get a knee down.

The occasional foolhardy down-shift into second, where third was more appropriate, did reveal a forgiving amount of engine braking.

Compared to the plethora of modern 400 cc singles, which rev to the moon in a blink, the 350 is a lazier donk and slower to rev, but it works.

Cornering on that 19/18 inch wheel combo front and rear is staid and predictable. The Classic 350 happy to follow through wherever you pointed, or responding to inputs to dodge the occasional pothole.

Noteworthy is the spoked wheels on all but the Dark variants (Grey and Black), which run alloys with tubeless tyres to match. CEAT Zoom Plus tyres were fitted and did the job for the dry if slightly nippy Victorian ‘summer’ conditions.

The suspension, while basic, does its job well. The rear can drop out over larger bumps, but this is offset by the well-padded seat, which helps absorb some of the impact.

Interestingly, Australia is the only market where the Classic 350 comes with a pillion seat as standard. This explains why many official images of the bike don’t show a passenger seat—it’s an Aussie-exclusive feature.

At 195 kg, the Classic 350 is surprisingly manageable, handling well in most riding conditions. The weight only really makes itself known when maneuvering on gravel or trying to turn around on an awkward surface, but otherwise, it remains balanced and easy to control.

That Bybre brake combo was up to the task for general duties, but didn’t have the most intimate feel or most aggressive stopping power, especially if you were pushing the envelope – such that it is. No real surprises there though, and if this is a serious issue for you on the 350, you’d probably be better off on a 450 or 650 Royal Enfield instead…

Overall the Classic 350 is a fun machine, with unique and iconic styling and plenty of character. The headlight cowl incorporated into the fork tops particularly drawing the eye.

There’s no doubt the bike be ideally suited for urban commuting, and I think you’d even be able to highway commute if needed. However those good riding roads with 80-90 km/h signage will probably be your most enjoyable haunts on this Royal Enfield as the 350 single has to be pushed hard to maintain triple digit speeds.

The varied colour options give lots of variety too, with my test machine being the Commando Sand camo, while the Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue are the base standard colours.

Medallion Bronze like the Commando Sand demands a premium (+$300/$400 respectively) just for the paint, before you jump up to the Gun Grey and Stealth Black options (+$600) with those alloy wheels.

The Emerald Chrome (+$700) is the top model however and undeniably the most eye-catching option if you ask me, complete with all the extras, plenty of chrome as the name suggests and splashes of emerald.

Build quality also seems a strong point, with the bikes minimising the use of plastic, which no doubt adds some weight, but also gives a more substantial and quality feel to the bikes.

It should go without saying, but probably bears repeating these days, that if you want to be the next Rossi, Marquez or Stoner the Classic 350 probably isn’t for you…

However if you do like the idea of a classic bike, unique styling, a laid back machine with heaps of character and are trying to avoid the second hand market, well the Classic is for you. Your licence will also be pretty safe by my reckoning.

Check out the Royal Enfield Australia website for more information.

What I like about the Classic 350:

Unique styling.

Great colour options.

Fun, unassuming ride.

Beginner/LAMS friendly.

What could be better on the Classic 350:

Bit more bite from the brakes.

While rarely noticeable, the weight is there…

2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specifications

2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Specifications Engine Single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-oil cooled Displacement 349 cc Maximum Power 20.2 bhp @ 6100 rpm Maximum Torque 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm Ignition Digital electronic ignition Gearbox Five-speed Constant Mesh Fuel supply EFI Frame Twin Downtube Spine Frame Front suspension Telescopic 41 mm, 130 mm travel Rear suspension Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with six-step adjustable preload Front Tyre 100/90-19″ Tube Spoke Wheel OR Tubeless Alloy Wheel Rear Tyre 120/80-18″ Tube Spoke Wheel OR Tubeless Alloy Wheel Front brake 300 mm disc, two-piston floating caliper, ABS Rear brakes 270 mm disc single piston floating caliper, ABS Seat Height 805 mm Clearance 170 mm Wheelbase 1390 mm Weight 195 kg

2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Images

Images by Tom Fossati, Matty Hayman