Royal Enfield Flying Flea FF-C6

At EICMA last year, Royal Enfield unveiled Flying Flea, a new brand dedicated to its future electric motorcycles. With a long-standing legacy in the motorcycle industry, the company is now expanding into the electric segment, marking a significant step in its evolution.

The first two models under the Flying Flea brand, the FF-C6 and FF-S6, are expected to go on sale around the middle of 2026.

As the motorcycle industry transitions toward electric mobility, Royal Enfield’s entry into this space signals an exciting new direction for the company and its riders.

A Legendary Name Returns – The Flying Flea Reimagined

A reinterpretation of a legend, blending style, substance, and a touch of nostalgia. The name Flying Flea harks back to a historic Royal Enfield model produced during World War II.

The original RE125 was a remarkably lightweight motorcycle, weighing just 59 kg and delivering 3.5 hp—so light that it could be dropped by parachute alongside airborne troops. Designed for agility and maneuverability, it saw action across multiple European battlefields, proving its reliability in challenging conditions.

Now, the spirit of the Flying Flea is to be reborn in the FF-C6 and FF-S6. These retro-inspired electric motorcycles embrace the same core values of lightness, agility, and versatility while integrating modern engineering. The two concept models have already provided a near-production glimpse of what’s to come, marking a new chapter in Royal Enfield’s storied history.

Flying Flea Prototypes Hit the Road – A Step Closer to Production

Taking another step toward series production, the first Flying Flea prototypes have been spotted on European roads, captured in these photographs by Stefan Baldauf. These new models are designed to offer an exciting and enjoyable take on urban mobility, combining retro aesthetics with modern practicality.

The FF-C6 and FF-S6 are clearly aimed at everyday city riding. While official specifications are yet to be confirmed, early speculation suggests a continuous power output of around 11 kW (15 hp).

Classic Design Meets Modern Engineering – Flying Flea Prototype Details

The aluminium frame and distinctive trapezoidal fork is expected to carry over to the final production models largely as seen here in the prototype. A nod to history, the trapezoidal (parallelogram) fork—popular in the 1920s and 1930s before the rise of telescopic forks—adds to the retro appeal of the design.

The battery serves as a load-bearing element, integrated within the double-loop frame, while a dummy fuel tank encases its upper section—maintaining the classic motorcycle silhouette.

The prototype currently features a single-seat, though the FF-C6 is expected to come standard with space for a pillion, with a single-seat option. The prototype’s rear seat currently accommodates fixed measurement technology used for data recording during testing.

Other notable design elements include adjustable footrests for both the rider and pillion passenger as no doubt the test team is still refining the final rider triangle.

The belt drive is clearly visible, reinforcing the blend of modern mechanics with vintage aesthetics.

One major departure from the EICMA concept is the rear-wheel cover design. While the original concept featured a large, traditional mudguard, the prototype showcases an entirely new approach, suggesting that Royal Enfield is still fine-tuning the final look and functionality.

Large Flying Flea Development Team

The Flying Flea project is backed by a large and skilled development team, comprising over 200 engineers based in India and the UK. To ensure full control over innovation and technical development, Royal Enfield has established a dedicated factory in Chennai, India, focused on designing and producing key electric components—including the motor, battery, control electronics, and software.

Some of this expertise stems from Royal Enfield’s strategic investment in Stark Varg, a Barcelona-based start-up that made waves two years ago with its high-performance electric motocross bike. Recognizing the potential of their cutting-edge technology, Royal Enfield invested several million euros, perhaps facilitating a technology transfer to accelerate its own electric motorcycle development. In return, we believe Royal Enfield is lending expertise to Stark in other areas.

