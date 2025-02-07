Royal Enfield Shotgun ICON Limited Edition

Royal Enfield and ICON Motorsports have joined forces to launch a Limited Edition Shotgun 650. Only 100 units will be produced globally, with 25 allocated per region and just five reserved for Australia and New Zealand.

The Limited Edition Shotgun 650 is priced at $13,990 AUD and comes bundled with an exclusive Slabtown Intercept RE jacket, designed by ICON Motorsports. For comparison, the standard Shotgun 650 starts at $11,590 AUD ride-away.

The Limited Edition Shotgun 650 takes inspiration from ICON’s custom build, Always Something, which was showcased at EICMA last year. It features a striking three-tone color scheme with race-inspired graphics, custom-designed parts, and eye-catching contrast-cut gold rims, adding both style and exclusivity to the model.

The special features extend to blue shock springs, a red seat with logo and ‘bar end mirrors.

Customers can register using the link below. The official drop goes live on February 12 at 2 am via the Royal Enfield website. The first five customers in Australia and New Zealand to secure their booking will have the chance to ride home the exclusive Limited Edition Shotgun 650.

Get your name down here:

https://www.royalenfield.com/th/th/motorcycles/shotgun-icon-edition/

Apart from the custom makeover, the Limited Edition Shotgun 650 remains mechanically unchanged. The 650 twin engine delivers just under 35 kW of power and over 50 Nm of torque, maintaining its LAMS-legal status for rider accessibility.

Showa provide the Big Piston USD forks and twin shocks, there’s a single 320 mm front rotor with two-piston caliper and dual channel ABS, with the bike weighing in at 240 kg, fuelled. Seat height is also 795 mm, helping keep the bike accessible for new riders.

The Shotgun 650 is equipped with Showa Big Piston USD forks and twin shocks. Braking is handled by a 320 mm single front rotor with a two-piston caliper, complemented by dual-channel ABS. Weighing 240 kg fully fuelled, a 795 mm seat height enhances accessibility, making it suitable for newer riders.

You can also check out MCNews.com.au’s review of the Shotgun here:

2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun Review | Motorcycle Test

Royal Enfield Shotgun ICON Limited Edition Images