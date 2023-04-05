Sherco’s EB12 e-balance bike Easter 2023 discount

Throughout April 2023, Sherco Australia is offering its entry-level electric balance bike, the EB12, for a reduced retail price of $499 ($150 saving) under the EB12 EASTER FLASH SALE promotion.

The EB12, with its 12-inch wheels, is suitable for children between the ages of two and six, or weighing up to 34kg, with little or no experience on a balance bike. Children should have an inseam of more than 14 inches/35cm to adequately touch the ground with a slight bend in the knees for optimum sizing.

Powered by a 100W brush motor and a 2.6Ah lithium-ion battery, which gives approximate top speeds of 7.5km/h and 15km/h (low/full power modes). The EB12 tips the scales at just 9kg with the battery installed.

Featuring a simple twist-and-go throttle with a battery-level display and a host of safety features to inspire confidence in the young rider as well as the supervising adult. These include selectable low/full power modes; a fully enclosed chain cover; a rear drum brake activated via hand lever, and a power cut-off switch built into the brake lever, which automatically cuts power if the rider pulls in the lever, thus preventing a panic throttle twist.

Running time is up to 60 minutes of constant use. However, battery range will vary depending on the speed setting, rider weight and riding conditions. Recharge time is up to three hours via an external charge port for convenient recharging. Additional batteries are available for a quick and convenient swap out to keep the fun times rolling.

Other technical highlights include a lightweight aluminium frame and handlebar, chain drive, pneumatic all-terrain rubber tyres and durable water-transfer frame decals. Each bike comes with an Australian 240V household charger, owner’s manual and toolkit.

Furthermore, children can learn to push, balance, and coast in the non-powered mode, making for an excellent, gradual introduction. Once the child demonstrates proficient use and understanding of the brake and the ability to coast and brake while standing, then the low-power mode via the twist-and-go throttle can be introduced.

For more information on the Sherco EB12 electric balance bike, interested customers should visit their local Sherco dealer.

