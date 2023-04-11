Triumph Tiger 1200 Trade-In & Pannier Bonus

Triumph Motorcycles have loaded up the all-new Tiger 1200 range with a free pair of genuine Triumph panniers valued at $2000 plus, you can get a $2000 trade-in bonus for a total saving of $4000.

You can check out Wayne’s recent Tiger 1200 Rally Review here (link).

The offer applies to the entire Tiger 1200 range, including new and demo units of the road-focussed GT Pro and GT Explorer as well as the off-road-oriented Rally Pro and Rally Explorer models, at participating Triumph dealers effective immediately until June 30, 2023 or while stock lasts. The promotion replaces all other active promotions or rebates on the specified models.

The 2023 Tiger 1200 range is significantly lighter and much more powerful, with class-leading handling and specification, plus all of Triumph’s new T-plane triple performance advantage, the all-new Tiger 1200 has been designed to be the world’s most capable, agile and manoeuvrable large-capacity adventure motorcycle.

Whether it’s the Tiger 1200 GT Pro, delivering in capability and performance on the tarmac, or the Tiger 1200 Rally Pro, for the most dynamic and exciting experience off-road, the new generation brings the best of all worlds with a whole new Tiger 1200 line-up, including for the first time two all-new 30-litre tank Tiger Explorer options.

The Tiger 1200 family is backed by the surety of a three-year/unlimited kilometre factory warranty for extra peace of mind.

Tiger 1200 GT family Tailor made for the perfect road-focused adventure ride, with 19-inch front and 18-inch rear cast aluminium wheels Tiger 1200 GT Pro From $30,490 rideaway Tiger 1200 GT Explorer From $32,990 rideaway

