Scott Gold Edition Prospect Goggle

Product News Advertorial

With the latest special release goggle from Scott, you can be fully prepared to be back on the podium in style when the gates finally drop again, and you’ll cut a fine figure in a set of Scott Gold Edition Prospect Goggles.

Featuring the widest field of vision on the market, NoSweat Face Foam, the innovative Scott Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and more, the Gold Edition Prospect goggle is fully guaranteed to defend your vision.

The design that takes inspiration from the gold medals and big prize purses that separate the champions from the rest; the Gold Edition Prospect is unlike any other goggle out there. A gloss black frame with gold detailing is surrounded by the striking gold outriggers, while the denim black strap makes the perfect backdrop for the two TPU gold Scott logos. A gold chrome Works lens ties the whole goggle together.

Find out more about the Scott Prospect goggle at the official website – https://www.scott-sports.com/au/en/ (link), or see the full features below:

Scott Gold Edition Prospect Goggle features

Lens Lock System – To avoid the lens coming out, Scott has designed this innovative lens lock system which features four locking pins that go through the lens instead of grabbing it from the top.

Articulated outriggers – The Prospect has two pivoting outriggers that adapt to any helmet shape and size. The resulting pressure created by the goggle on the rider’s face provides a complete and consistent seal.

NoSweat three-layer molded face foam – This unique face foam consists of a microfiber layer which is extremely water absorbent. It soaks up moisture fast and avoids sweat getting into your eyes or inside the goggle.

Scott TruView single Works lens – Scott TruView lenses are lightweight and block 100 per cent of harmful UV rays. TruView lenses pass Scott’s strict testing procedures, delivering high-quality, performance lenses. Different to traditional SCOTT MX lenses, this lens comes with four works pins instead of two. The four pins provide more stability for the tear offs. With this system the tear offs will always remain tight to the lens and give the rider better vision.

NoFog Anti-Fog lens treatment – Scott lenses undergo a permanent NoFog treatment process to prevent condensation and fogging.

Extra-wide, no-slip silicone strap

Bonus clear lens included

Microfiber goggle bag

Noseguard