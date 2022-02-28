SCOTT Heritage Edition Prospect and Fury goggles

SCOTT Goggles are looking to their history for inspiration with the introduction of the new Heritage Edition Prospect and Fury goggles.

The classic ‘70s inspired designs represent the DNA of SCOTT’s racing heritage and gives a nod to the fifty plus years SCOTT have been making goggles for old school legends, modern day champions and everyone in between.

SCOTT Heritage Prospect Goggle

The SCOTT Heritage Prospect goggle will be available in two colour options, Retro White/Blue or Blue Chrome Works for $149.95 RRP, and are based off one of SCOTT’s very first winning goggles.

The design of the new Heritage Edition Prospect goggle features the classic blue and red colours with the subtle off-white strap and outriggers, as well as the same ‘70s era SCOTT logo that was used on the original moto goggles.

Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is clear on the track or trail. With features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

SCOTT Heritage Fury Goggles

The SCOTT Heritage Fury goggle will be available in either Red/Yellow or Yellow Chrome Works for $114.95 RRP, and feature an eye-catching, vintage-inspired design and colourway that combines classic racing yellow with rich two-tone red, along with an original SCOTT logo to give it that ultimate ‘70s motorcycle vibe. A Yellow Chrome Works Lens completes the look and guarantees this goggle will boost your style points to the next level.

The SCOTT Fury Goggle is guaranteed to shake things up. The Fury follows in the steps of SCOTT’s flagship goggle, the Prospect. Featuring the proven SCOTT Lens Lock System, three-layer face foam, no-slip silicone strap, and supporting all the same accessories as the Prospect, this low-profile, high-performance motocross goggle was fully developed to Defend Your Vision in all conditions.

Visit your local SCOTT Goggles stockist to check them out in person, or for more information see the Ficeda Accessories website (link).