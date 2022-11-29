SCOTT SXII Lock On Grips

SCOTT Lock On Grips take rider control to the next level. Featuring the latest technologies and premium features, these grips offer riders the same pro-level performance as their traditional grips, with the extra benefit of quick and easy installation.

SCOTT TECHNOLOGIES

View the features that make these grips the ultimate must-haves:

Lock On mechanism

Anodized Alloy Clamp

Cam set included for most 2 & 4 stroke bikes

Quick and easy installation without glue or wire

Double density grip

Anti-vibration construction

Full Diamond design

Firm density inner compound

Soft density outer diamond pattern

IMPROVED SAFETY

Thanks to SCOTT’s premium alloy clamps, SCOTT Lock On Grips will stay in place no matter what. Once locked in place, there is no chance of the grips slipping on the handlebar.

VIBRATION REDUCTION

Vibration reduction in the clutch-side Lock On Grip is achieved through the strategically windowed core. The window is positioned so that it is in line with riders’ hand when in the riding position. Even though you can’t feel the window when mounted on a handlebar, the soft material which fills out the window greatly reduces vibrations compared to a standard solid core.

SIMPLE INSTALLATION

With the SCOTT Lock On Grips there is no need for safety wire or messy grip glue. There are 24 locking points, offering maximum options to place the grips in exactly the position you like. Installation is super-fast and there is no time wasting whilst you wait for glue to dry after installation. Simply lock on and ride!

CAM COMPATIBILITY

SCOTT’s Lock On Grips are supplied with multiple cam sets to fit the most common models of dirt bike. Simply select the right Cam for your bike from the SCOTT Cam Compatibility Table, install it and you’re ready to go.

PREMIUM RUBBER

By using SCOTT’s tried and tested SXII rubber grip pattern, the SCOTT Lock On Grips offer riders maximum control and longevity in all conditions.

