Segura 2022 Collection

Segura have half a century of mastery in leather craftmanship underlining their motorcycle gear, with an exciting range being offered in 2022, including their textile, pant and glove range.

Segura’s choice of leathers and textiles, cuts and finishes are thoughtfully picked to ensure everyone can experience their own authentic style, guaranteeing high levels of performance, protection and satisfaction. Special reinforcements are incorporated into each piece to give the most optimal protection on the road.

Here’s a look at a selection of their extensive range of leather and textile jackets, pants and gloves, with the 2022 Segura catalogue available to check out, or you can check out the range at the Ficeda Accessories website.

Segura Cobra Jacket – $699.95 (S-4XL)

The Segura Cobra jacket features a ruggedly styled buffalo leather outer, backed by adjustable CE elbow and shoulder protectors from OMEGA, with a pocket ready for a CE back protector. There’s also a removable thermal liner, alongside a fixed mesh liner.

Other features include waist buckle fastening, zipped cuffs, a neoprene collar for comfort, four outside pockets, plus two inside pockets, as well as a wallet pocket. Pricing sits at $699.95 RRP, and sizes small through to 4XL.

Segura Stripe Black Edition Jacket – $699.95 (S-4XL)

The Segura Stripe Black Edition again offers a buffalo leather outer, with a more refined and clean cut, for a down stated overall look apart from Stripe emblazoned across the back. For protection is OMEGA CE elbow and shoulder protectors, and a pocket for a back protector. Linings include a fixed mesh and removable 90g thermal lining for the cooler weather.

Additional features include the padded seams, hip adjusters, zipped cuffs and neoprene collar. Storage includes four outer pockets, two inner pockets, forearm pockets, and a dedicated wallet pocket. Pricing sits at $699.95 RRP, and sizing goes from small to 4 XL.

Segura Sierra Shirt – $299.95 (S-4XL)

For the more relaxed rider, the Segura Sierra Shirt is a tartan inspired shirt, complete with waterproof membrane and quilted lining, with Dupont Kevlar providing additional protection. It doesn’t end there however with ALPHA CE elbow and shoulder protectors, but yet again you’ll need to grab a back protector for the pocket.

Designed around comfort, the Sierra Shirt runs two outer pockets, two inside pockets and can be connected to your trousers with two connector loops, while there’s press stud cuff fastening. Sizing starts at small through to 4XL and the Segura Sierra shirt is available for $299.95 RRP.

Segura Lady Funky Jacket – $679.95 (XS-3XL)

Widely copied but never equalled, the Lady Funky is a timeless and refined jacket with a buffalo leather outer, complete with eye catching stripes across the upper arms and back. Protection is boosted by OMEGA CE armour in the elbows and shoulder, but for a back protector you’ll need to add one to the provided pocket.

There’s a fully removable thermal liner, plus fixed mesh liner, while five outer pockets are joined by dual inside pockets, and a dedicated wallet pocket, ensuring plenty of options. There’s also hip adjustment and zipped cuffs, alongside a neoprene collar. Pricing sits at $679.95 RRP with sizes stretching from XS through to 3XL.

Segura Gonzales Glove – $149.95 (S-3XL)

The Segura Gonzales glove is a retro style affair with goat leather outer and waterproof membrane, as well as a 120g thermal lining, plus Softyline lining, ideal for cooler conditions.

There’s a double cuff fastening on the long cuffs, sensor system, palm reinforcement and knuckle protection, as well as gussets in the stretch areas. Pricing sits at $149.95 RRP for the Segura Gonzales glove, with sizing from small through 3XL.

Segura Lady Peak Glove – $99.95 (S-2XL)

The Segura Peak glove comes in both men’s and women’s sizes, featuring a goat leather palm, waterproof membrane and thermal lining, alongside a polyester liner. A mid-length cuff and velcro fastening are also featured, as well as articulated gussets, sensor system, all in a simple, light and stylish design. Pricing starts at $99.95 RRP, in sizes small to 2XL.

Segura Lady Vertigo Pants – $279.95 (XS-2XL)

The Segura Lady Vertigo jean runs stretch denim alongside Dupont Kevlar for an ideal mix of comfort and protection, alongside adjustable CE EASYFLEX knee protectors. A cotton liner helps boost comfort with five outer pockets. The cut is a tapered fit, and the Segura Lady Vertigo pant is available from $279.95 RRP in sizes XS through to 2XL.

For more information visit your local Segura stockist or see the 2022 Segura catalogue, or you can check out the range at the Ficeda Accessories website.