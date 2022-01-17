2022 Segway Powersports SX10 Villain SSVs arrive in Australia

Segway Powersports have heralded in the arrival of the highly anticipated 2022 Villain SX10 range, consisting of the SX10 E (EPS model), SX10 X (Deluxe model), and the SX10 WX (Wide Deluxe model).

Extreme performance combined with modern, aerodynamic design, the Villain boasts aggressive power and style thanks to its advanced engine, customisable ride settings and villainous looks.

Equipped with remote reservoirs for both front and rear shocks, adjustable dual speed compression and rebound that can adapt to any terrain and driving style, the Villain is the ideal machine whether you’re into paddock transport, dune sprints or beach racing.

The 2022 Segway Villain SX10 range starts at $26,990 with a two-year limited warranty and is now available in Australian Segway Powersports dealerships!

The Segway Villain SX10 has a 1000 cc, parallel twin-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC engine delivering a max 105 HP and 93.5 Nm of torque. The EPS can be switched on-the-fly to one of three settings. With standard, comfort and sport settings selectable through the app, the ride is customisable for different drivers, terrain and road conditions.

With dual A-arm, 400 mm wheel travel, plus rear suspension with 450 mm wheel travel, the Segway Villain SX10 is a sporty all-terrain vehicle. It includes aluminium rims that secure the drive and make sure that it can handle any terrain. From the adjustable seat and behind its inclinable steering wheel, drivers can access the LCD dashboard with adaptive display and get all the information they need in the blink of an eye.

Standard on all Segway Powersports models in Australia, the Telematics BOX (T-BOX) is a connected-vehicle-standard terminal that delivers multiple online applications including vehicle remote monitoring, remote control, safety monitoring and warning via 4G, Bluetooth and CAN communication.

You can access real-time data of your vehicle through the Smart Commanding System (SCS). This intelligent interaction with your Segway Powersport vehicle provides industry leading safety and leads you to epic places to ride!

To order your SX10 Villain, head to the Segway Powersports Australia website, or visit a Segway Powersports dealership near you.

The Villain SX10 SSV range comes in the following colours: Electric White & Red, Bold Black & Green. The SX10 WX (Wide Deluxe model) comes with 30″ tyres and is 8″ wider than the SX10E/SX10X.