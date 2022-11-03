Agius with MarcVDS this weekend

Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the Valencia round and his Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex machine will once again be raced by Aussie teenager Senna Agius.

Having replaced Sam Lowes in Austria, Misano and Aragon earlier this season, Senna Agius will deputise again while the Briton concentrates on recovering from left shoulder and upper arm injuries suffered at the Silverstone round in early August.

Agius scored a best Moto2 result of 16th in Aragon in mid-September and he secured second place overall in the European Moto2 series with third place last weekend in the final round in Valencia.

Senna Agius

“I’m very happy to be given another opportunity in the Moto2 World Championship with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team. I want to wish Sam all the best for his recovery in the winter and hope he is back to his best again in 2023.

“My approach to this weekend doesn’t change from the previous races we have done together. There’s a lot to learn and I’m very happy to be back working with a great crew at a unique track. My goals for the weekend are to keep progressing and finish the race in the points.”

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 251.5 2 OGURA Ai JPN 242 3 CANET Aron SPA 200 4 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 175.5 5 VIETTI Celestino ITA 165 6 DIXON Jake GBR 159.5 7 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 155.5 8 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 152 9 ROBERTS Joe USA 130 10 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 128 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 117.5 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 82 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 79 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 73 16 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 67 17 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 66 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 64 19 LOWES Sam GBR 55 20 SALAC Filip CZE 42 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 30 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 19 23 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 24 ZACCONE Alessandro ITA 9 25 KUBO Keminth THA 7.5 26 FENATI Romano ITA 7 27 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 28 KELLY Sean Dylan USA 5.5 29 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5 30 HADA Taiga JPN 3.5 31 PASINI Mattia ITA 1 32 VD GOORBERGH Zonta NED 0 33 CORSI Simone ITA 0 34 AGIUS Senna AUS 0 35 ANTONELLI Niccolò ITA 0 36 DANIEL Kasma MAL 0 37 GOMEZ Borja SPA 0 38 SKINNER Rory GBR 0 39 TOLEDO Alex SPA 0 40 ANUAR Azroy MAL 0 41 BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr POL 0

2022 Valencia MotoGP Time Schedule

