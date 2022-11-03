Agius with MarcVDS this weekend
Sam Lowes has been ruled out of the Valencia round and his Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex machine will once again be raced by Aussie teenager Senna Agius.
Having replaced Sam Lowes in Austria, Misano and Aragon earlier this season, Senna Agius will deputise again while the Briton concentrates on recovering from left shoulder and upper arm injuries suffered at the Silverstone round in early August.
Agius scored a best Moto2 result of 16th in Aragon in mid-September and he secured second place overall in the European Moto2 series with third place last weekend in the final round in Valencia.
Senna Agius
“I’m very happy to be given another opportunity in the Moto2 World Championship with the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team. I want to wish Sam all the best for his recovery in the winter and hope he is back to his best again in 2023.
“My approach to this weekend doesn’t change from the previous races we have done together. There’s a lot to learn and I’m very happy to be back working with a great crew at a unique track. My goals for the weekend are to keep progressing and finish the race in the points.”
Moto2 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|251.5
|2
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|242
|3
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|200
|4
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|175.5
|5
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|165
|6
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|159.5
|7
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|155.5
|8
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|152
|9
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|130
|10
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|128
|11
|SCHROTTER Marcel
|GER
|117.5
|12
|NAVARRO Jorge
|SPA
|83
|13
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|82
|14
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|79
|15
|BEAUBIER Cameron
|USA
|73
|16
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|67
|17
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|66
|18
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|64
|19
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|55
|20
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|42
|21
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|30
|22
|DALLA PORTA Lorenzo
|ITA
|19
|23
|MANZI Stefano
|ITA
|9
|24
|ZACCONE Alessandro
|ITA
|9
|25
|KUBO Keminth
|THA
|7.5
|26
|FENATI Romano
|ITA
|7
|27
|RODRIGO Gabriel
|ARG
|6
|28
|KELLY Sean Dylan
|USA
|5.5
|29
|RAMIREZ Marcos
|SPA
|5
|30
|HADA Taiga
|JPN
|3.5
|31
|PASINI Mattia
|ITA
|1
|32
|VD GOORBERGH Zonta
|NED
|0
|33
|CORSI Simone
|ITA
|0
|34
|AGIUS Senna
|AUS
|0
|35
|ANTONELLI Niccolò
|ITA
|0
|36
|DANIEL Kasma
|MAL
|0
|37
|GOMEZ Borja
|SPA
|0
|38
|SKINNER Rory
|GBR
|0
|39
|TOLEDO Alex
|SPA
|0
|40
|ANUAR Azroy
|MAL
|0
|41
|BIESIEKIRSKI Piotr
|POL
|0
2022 Valencia MotoGP Time Schedule
(AEDT)
|Friday November 4, 2022
|19:00 – 19:40
|Moto3
|FP1
|19:55 – 20:40
|MotoGP
|FP1
|20:55 – 21:35
|Moto2
|FP1
|23:15 – 23:55
|Moto3
|FP2
|00:10 – 00:55 (Sat)
|MotoGP
|FP2
|01:10 – 01:50 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP2
|Saturday November 5, 2022
|19:00 – 19:40
|Moto3
|FP3
|19:55 – 20:40
|MotoGP
|FP3
|20:55 – 21:35
|Moto2
|FP3
|22:35 – 22:50
|Moto3
|Q1
|23:00 – 23:15
|Moto3
|Q2
|23:30 – 00:00
|MotoGP
|FP4
|00:10 – 00:25 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Q1
|00:35 – 00:50 (Sun)
|MotoGP
|Q2
|01:10 – 01:25 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q1
|01:35 – 01:50 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q2
|Sunday November 6, 2022
|19:00 – 19:10
|Moto3
|Warm Up
|19:20 – 19:30
|Moto2
|Warm Up
|19:40 – 20:00
|MotoGP
|Warm Up
|21:00
|Moto3
|Race
|22:20
|Moto2
|Race
|00:00 (Mon)
|MotoGP
|Race