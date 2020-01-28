2020 Shark Helmet line-up

Ficeda Accessories have announced the 2020 Shark Helmets range, with a variety of lids available to suit different riders. From the Shark racing line with the Race-R Pro and Race-R Pro GP, through to the S-Drak metro styled helmet.

For more information check out the full 2020 Shark Helmet catalogue here (link), or find your local Shark Helmet stockist with the Ficeda dealer locator tool (link). Here’s a small look of what’s on offer…

Shark S-Drak Helmet

From the Metro range comes the S-Drak, also available in a stunning carbon-fibre outer shell, with multi-density EPS, micro-lock buckle and two shell sizes.

The S-Drak comes with a retractable light tint internal visor, including an anti-fog deflector, with a quick release visor system.

An interior suede lining fabric offers a premium feel, with fully removable interior for easy washing, while the Shark EasyFit system allows for comfortable glasses use while wearing the S-Drak.

The S-Drak also comes ready for a Sharktooth communication system, with a carbon-fibre finish on the Carbon model, with premium metal details, and a mask with new locking system.

Shark EVO-ES Helmet

The Shark EVO-ES embodies all the brand’s expertise in modular helmet design, with an injected thermoplastic resin shell and two shell sizes, with multi-density EPS and a micro-lock buckle system.

A VZ 150 visor is anti-scratch and anti-fog, with an auto-up/auto-down system moving the visor to match the chin guard being raised or lowered. The quick-release visor system also allows for easy visor swaps or removal.

The Shark EVO-ES also features a Bird Eyes lining which is removable for washing, and includes the EasyFit system for wearing glasses. The helmet is also Sharktooth comms ready, and includes a magnetic, retractable soundproof breath guard. Ventilation is provided by three air inlets and two air extractors.

Shark Skwal 2 Helmet

The Shark Skwal 2 offers a full face helmet with integrated LED lights for increased visibility and a very cool overall effect, complete with a rechargable battery. The shell is injected thermoplastic resin, with a multi-density EPS and micro-lock buckle system.

A Pinlock Max Vision visor is UV380 scratch resistant, with a quick release visor and autoseal system, improving soundproofing and preventing water and air incursion around the visor.

The internal lining features a dual-material design with Aegis Microtech lining and Sanitized Alveotech fabric, and is removable for washing, with a new neck protection design. The EasyFit system also allows glasses to be easily worn in the helmet, with a removable dual-use breath guard, anti-fog mash and is Sharktooth comms ready.

Ventilation is thanks to two air inlets and two air extractors, with CFD design ensuring optimised aerodynamics.

