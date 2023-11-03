Shark Skwal i3 Helmet

Shark Skwal i3 Helmet is arriving in Australia with pricing starting at $459.95 for the blank helmet designs, or $499.95 RRP for the graphics range, with eight to choose from in gloss and matte finishes.

The innovative safety LED system – tried and tested since the first version of the SKWAL – has been redesigned with the addition of active brake lights as standard on the new i3.

Thanks to the integration of a triaxial accelerometer, you can enjoy the benefit of smart brake lights on your helmet without the need for cables or Bluetooth, making for a seamless and user friendly application.

The design draws directly from the world of motorsport and science fiction, blending aerodynamics and robotics to accentuate the signature lighting.

New features surrounding the visor include a rapid, no-tool visor removal system, highly resistant Optical Class 1 anti-scratch visor with Pinlock, anti-scratch and anti-fog sun visor, plus sisor locking system with air inlet position. The visor also runs Pinlock tension adjustment pins.

The SKWAL i3 exceeds the stringent requirements of the UN ECE 22-06 standard thanks to a high-performance build quality and integrated features. The shell is made of high-impact LEXAN injected polycarbonate, with two shell sizes run.

A 3D scan campaign carried out with a wide array of users enabled Shark Helmets to define the best possible fit for you, offering the “BEST FIT” by SHARK, while five technical textiles offer the ideal fit with a unique second-skin feel.

Head to the Ficeda Accessories website to check out the full range of Shark Skwal i3 Helmets available.