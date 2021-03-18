Shark Spartan GT & Spartan GT Carbon

Looking for a top of the line GT or Sport-Touring helmet, with plenty of features, great safety and real style? Look no further than Shark’s Spartan GT and Spartan GT Carbon helmets, featuring a new fiber-composite full-face shell, Multi-Density EPS, removable and washable liners and included PinLock.

The combination of fibre and carbon layers, alongside the Multi-Density EPS, offers the high levels of protection, with DOT approval. Two shell sizes ensure an optimal fit and the Shark Emergency Removal system featured. A traditional double-D ring strap keeps the Spartan GT in place.

An optical Class 1-rated visor ensures great vision, with anti-scratch treatment to stay in tip-top shape and is PinLock ready, with a PinLock included with the helmet. A new visor locking system is designed for optimal ergonomics and offers an airflow position so you can keep the visor cracked slightly open. The visor notching movement is also ‘ultra soft’ for easy adjustment, and a quick release system makes switching visors simple.

Alveotech fabric liners are antimicrobial and can be removed and machine washed, with 3D morpho cheek pads. The EasyFit system ensures riders wearing glasses are well catered for and an anti-fog breath guard is included. The Shark Spartan GT is also Sharktooth intercom ready, ensuring an easy and integrated installation.

Ensuring plenty of airflow is two air inlets, as well as two air extractors to help that air flow through the helmet, while on/off switches allow you to close the extractors. Aerodynamics are CFD optimised, or use Computational Fluid Dynamics studies for the best results, and include Shark Skin peak side fastenings to help minimise nose inside the helmet.

The Shark Spartan GT is available starting at $699.00 RRP for solid colours, with the Spartan GT Carbon starting at $839.00 RRP for the plain carbon finish. For more information visit your local Shark stockist or see the Ficeda Accessories website.