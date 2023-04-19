Sherco 300 SE Factory MR74 Limited Edition

The Sherco 300 SE Factory has long been the flagship model in the French companys’ venerable Factory Enduro motorcycle range. Widely considered as a hard enduro weapon thanks to its incredible blend of carburettor-fed torque, razor-sharp chassis, highly-acclaimed KYB suspension and plethora of premium components.

Sherco has taken this championship-winning platform and elevated it to new heights by introducing the 300 SE Factory Mario Roman Edition – named after Sherco’s most-decorated hard enduro factory rider – Mario Roman #74.

Packed with more factory racing parts and prestige than ever, purpose-built with all the necessary components proven in premier-level Hard Enduro competition. Limited to just 250 examples globally, each Mario Roman edition proudly displays a uniquely numbered chassis plate.

Sherco 300 SE Factory MR74 Limited Edition at a glance

AXP 8mm ‘Xtreme’ bash plate with linkage protector;

AXP reinforced heavy-duty chain guide;

AXP reinforced radiator covers;

Polisport ignition cover protector;

Polisport clutch cover protector;

Sherco hard enduro lift straps – front and rear;

Exclusive MR74 graphics;

Unique numbered chassis plate (XXX/250);

TOTAL VALUE $1,055

The Sherco 300 SE Factory MR74 Limited Edition is available now for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $15,490* plus on-road costs. (*MSRP pricing does not include pre-delivery, freight, registration, and stamp duty costs.)

Interested customers should visit their local Sherco dealer, who can be found through the Dealer Locator on sherco.com.au

Sherco 300 SE Factory MR74 Limited Edition Specifications