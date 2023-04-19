Sherco 300 SE Factory MR74 Limited Edition
The Sherco 300 SE Factory has long been the flagship model in the French companys’ venerable Factory Enduro motorcycle range. Widely considered as a hard enduro weapon thanks to its incredible blend of carburettor-fed torque, razor-sharp chassis, highly-acclaimed KYB suspension and plethora of premium components.
Sherco has taken this championship-winning platform and elevated it to new heights by introducing the 300 SE Factory Mario Roman Edition – named after Sherco’s most-decorated hard enduro factory rider – Mario Roman #74.
Packed with more factory racing parts and prestige than ever, purpose-built with all the necessary components proven in premier-level Hard Enduro competition. Limited to just 250 examples globally, each Mario Roman edition proudly displays a uniquely numbered chassis plate.
Sherco 300 SE Factory MR74 Limited Edition at a glance
- AXP 8mm ‘Xtreme’ bash plate with linkage protector;
- AXP reinforced heavy-duty chain guide;
- AXP reinforced radiator covers;
- Polisport ignition cover protector;
- Polisport clutch cover protector;
- Sherco hard enduro lift straps – front and rear;
- Exclusive MR74 graphics;
- Unique numbered chassis plate (XXX/250);
- TOTAL VALUE $1,055
The Sherco 300 SE Factory MR74 Limited Edition is available now for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $15,490* plus on-road costs. (*MSRP pricing does not include pre-delivery, freight, registration, and stamp duty costs.)
Interested customers should visit their local Sherco dealer, who can be found through the Dealer Locator on sherco.com.au
Sherco 300 SE Factory MR74 Limited Edition Specifications
- Engine: Single cylinder, 2-stroke with an anti-vibration balancer and SBS electronically-controlled exhaust valve
- Displacement: 293.14cc
- Bore and Stroke: 72mm x 72mm
- Fuel System: 36mm Keihin PWK carburettor with VForce4R reed valve system
- Cooling: Liquid-cooled with radiator thermo fan and expansion tank
- Start: Electric Start
- Battery: BS Battery 12V 140A Lithium
- Exhaust: SPES plated pipe, FES aluminium silencer
- Transmission: Six-speed sequential gearbox, primary gears and chain secondary
- Clutch: Brembo hydraulic multi-disc in oil bath
- Ignition: DC – CDI ignition with digital advance, dual map switch: Hard and Soft
- Frame: High-strength chrome-molybdenum steel semi-perimeter, AXP 8mm XTREME skid plate with linkage protector
- Fuel capacity: 10.4 litres
- Brakes: Brembo hydraulic, 260mm Galfer front disc and 220mm Galfer solid rear disc
- Fork: 48mm KYB closed-cartridge fork, fully adjustable with model-specific settings, 300mm travel
- Shock: 50mm KYB shock absorber, 18mm shaft, fully adjustable with model-specific settings, 330mm travel
- Front wheel: 1.60 x 21-inch EXCEL Takasago rim (black) with Michelin Enduro Medium tyre
- Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18-inch EXCEL Takasago rim (black) with Michelin Enduro Medium tyre
- Wheelbase: 1480mm
- Ground clearance: 355mm
- Seat height: 950mm (930mm with optional accessory -20mm low seat #8685)
- Price – $15,490 +ORC