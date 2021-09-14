Sherco EB16 e-Balance Bike

Sherco have just revealed their latest Factory offering, this time in their electric balance bike range, in the form of the EB16 Factory edition, which offers a number of advantages over the standard EB16.

Less than a year after Sherco Australia launched the EB12 and EB16 electric balance bikes, the EB16 Factory provides a more powerful brushless motor (compared to the EB16), a rear disc brake, front suspension and styling updates – while still focusing on the fundamentals of motorcycling such as hand-eye coordination, balance and alertness.

The retail price for the EB16 Factory (the ‘16’ referring to the 16-inch wheels) is $999, with the machine now available at all Sherco dealers.

EB16 Factory features:

A 24V 250W brushless motor (EB16: 170W brush motor);

24km/h top speed (EB16: 21km/h top speed);

Better acceleration than EB16;

Suspension: front fork;

Three speed modes (EB16: two modes);

Higher handlebar;

Rear disc brake;

Anodised blue handlebar and seat clamp (quick-release seat clamp);

Blue rims with a more aggressive tread pattern;

New grips and brake lever; and

Sherco Factory decals.

The EB16 Factory continues the fun, silent and environmentally friendly profile of its siblings, as well as a simple twist-and-go throttle, a running time of up to 60 minutes and the option of a non-powered mode for kids to push, balance and coast before activating the brushless motor.

The EB16 Factory is supplied with an Australian 240V household charger, owner’s manual and toolkit. It has a 12-month parts-only warranty. For more information on the EB16 Factory, contact your local Sherco dealer.