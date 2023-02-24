Sherco Enduro Team 2023

Yesterday, Sherco Australia revealed its 2023 rider line-up, including four factory riders competing throughout Australia’s premier off-road racing series at their MY23 media launch event held in Broadford, Victoria.

Jonte Reynders, Anthony Solar, Chris Perry and Tim Coleman will represent team Sherco, covering the Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC), Australian Hard Enduro Championship (AHEC), the Australian SuperEnduro Championship (ASEC) and selected standalone hard enduro events such as the Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro.

Last year’s E3-class AORC runner-up, Jonte Reynders, is set to enter his fifth season with Team Motul Pirelli Sherco, embarking on a new challenge for 2023, competing in the hotly contested E2 class aboard the 300 SEF Factory 4-stroke.

Reynders plans to contest the Australian 4-day Enduro (A4DE) series whilst also continuing to compete in his home state of Tasmania, defending his 2022 state championship.

After dominating the Australian hard-enduro scene in 2022, Sherco Australia is proud to announce forming of a new hard-enduro team dedicated to competing in Australia’s most gruelling races.

Reigning Australian Hard Enduro Champion, Anthony Solar, will defend his #1 plate aboard his 300 SE Factory, whilst looking to become Australia’s first SuperEnduro champion.

Solar’s biggest threat is arguably his team-mate Chris Perry, who equalled Solar with AHEC points in 2022 but was edged out of the title by a podium countback.

Perry will contest the 2023 ASEC aboard the 300 SEF Factory 4-stroke before reverting to his familiar 300 SE Factory 2-stroke for the AHEC and Wildwood Rock Extreme Enduro.

The hard enduro paddock was all the better for having fan-favourite Tim Coleman back in action. After being sidelined in 2021, Coleman gradually returned to racing competition, proving he still has what it takes to run with Australia’s best.

Coleman will join Solar and Perry in the Australian Super Enduro Championship aboard the 250 SE Factory, as well as compete in selected events and continue to run his popular coaching clinics.

Jonte Reynders – Enduro

“I’m stoked to be back with the Sherco team for another season, this year will be my fifth with the team. The transition to the 300SEF four-stroke has been seamless, I felt comfortable on it straight away and haven’t had to make any drastic changes to my set-up. I’m feeling fit, fast and looking forward to the new challenge in the E2 class”.

Anthony Solar – Hard Enduro

“The hard-enduro scene has grown so much in Australia over the last few years. Winning the Australian hard-enduro championship last year was a dream come true, and to now be a part of a factory team with Sherco Australia is surreal. We have all the ingredients to repeat last year’s successes, we just need to mix them right…I’m looking forward to the year ahead”.

Chris Perry – Hard Enduro

“I’m beyond excited to be part of Sherco Australia’s hard-enduro-specific factory racing team. Anthony and I have been doing this for a few years now, and we both enjoyed some support from Sherco last year, it’s great to be stepping things up for 2023 and bringing some of our key supporters and sponsors over in putting this team together. It is the complete package now; we can be prepared and have the support we need to compete at our very best domestically and take on the world stage in selected European events”.

Tim Coleman – Hard Enduro

“Sherco is like a family to me, I’ve been with them for several years now, and I just love the people around me and having their full support, especially with my recent recovery journey. I really appreciate that there’s no pressure on me to compete full-time as I ease back into racing. I’m really excited about the fresh start with the team for this year, with Jonte competing in traditional enduro and Anthony, Chris and myself forming the new hard enduro team, I think we have a great mix of riders, and the whole team operation has taken a step forward this year in professionalism with the new Sherco factory racing gear, we’re looking good, feeling good and I’m sure we’ll turn a few heads this year”.

Derek Grundy – Sherco Australia Off-Road Racing Manager

“For 2023, Sherco Australia’s factory racing program has undergone a host of significant changes, with new official team riders, championship series, racing classes, sponsors, and overall appearance. Collectively, this has made the pre-season unbelievably busy. However, the upside is that our elevated program is now more closely aligned with Sherco’s factory operation in Europe, and the buzz, energy, and synergy within the team has never been higher.”