2022 Sherco Racing & Factory Enduros

The Sherco Enduro range will see the Racing models on the receiving end of a big boost in 2020, with the addition of new fully adjustable KYB forks on both two and four-stroke models, alongside the same KYB shock seen on the higher spec Factory models.

Michael Poynton – Sherco Australia Director

“There is massive momentum behind Sherco, both in Australia and globally, and the 2022 Racing and Factory models will only continue that surge. And with all the Racing models now fitted with KYB suspension, Sherco covers all bases better than ever: the Factory models for those who want the ultimate performance hit, and the Racing range for those who enjoy a ‘Sunday saunter’ mixed with more demanding trails.”

On the back of record sales in 2021 and inexorable momentum not only in Australia but globally, Sherco has focussed heavily on its base-model ‘Racing’ range for 2022, including the 250 SE and 300 SE two-strokes and the 300 SEF four-strokes.

Other updates to the 2022 Racing models include a new graphics kit featuring in-mold technology, new handlebar grips and different Brembo brake pads for more progressive engagement.

Standard highlights on the Racing models include a black comfort seat, black frame guards, black Excel rims and Michelin tyres.

All-out performance is the backbone of Sherco’s Factory enduro line-up, with the moniker a byword for premium components such as a KYB closed-cartridge fork, 6mm AXP skid plate, Galfer front disc, and expansion tank and radiator fan.

There are seven models in the 2022 range: a quartet of four-strokes (250 SEF, 300 SEF, 450 SEF and 500 SEF) and three two-strokes (125 SE, 250 SE and 300 SE).

The 125 SE has also now been fitted with an electronic power valve to bring it into sync with its larger capacity two-stroke siblings.

Updates across the entire Factory range mirror those on the Racing models, with new graphics with in mould technology and the more progressive Brembo brake pads. Also new is diamond-paters grey Selle Dalla Valle seats, as well as a new Neken handlebar pad.

In addition, the 450 and 500 four-strokes also receive a new and lighter Sherco exhaust, a new crankshaft and larger bearings, revised ignition mapping and enhanced cooling via tweaks to the cylinder head.

Pricing for all the 2022 Shercos is expected shortly, with Factory models beginning to arrive from mid-July 2021 and the Racing models from September 2021. Riders are urged to contact their local dealer for more information, as the availability for each model will vary, so don’t miss out!

Check out the full launch video below: