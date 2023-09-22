MY24 Sherco Factory Enduro Range

French motorcycle manufacturer Sherco have pulled the covers off their seven strong 2024 Sherco Factory enduro line-up that are already starting to hit Sherco dealership floors via Australian distributor Mojo Motorcycles.

The MY24 range makes a striking entrance with its brand-new grey and blue aesthetics and a plethora of performance enhancements throughout the entire line-up.

The highlight of the range is the introduction of an entirely new 250/300cc four-stroke engine platform.

MY24 Sherco Factory Enduro range Updates

NEW 2024 graphic design with in-mold technology

NEW headlight housing with LED headlight

NEW front fender design

NEW front brake hose guides (two instead of one)

NEW single-colour frame paint – more resistant to scratches and abrasions

NEW aluminium rear sprocket

NEW clutch cover

NEW front and rear wheels (rim, spokes, axle and hub).

NEW swingarm: 200g lighter, new bearings, seals & chain adjusters (125/250/300)

NEW top engine mounts (125/250/300 2T)

NEW cylinder head design (250/300 4T)

NEW titanium intake valves with max rpm increased to 13,700rpm (250/300 4T)

NEW shaft and counterbalancer (250/300 4T)

NEW clutch casing with repositioned oil sight glass and fill point (250/300 4T)

NEW magnesium engine covers (250/300 4T)

NEW lighter and more compact crankcases (250/300 4T)

NEW gear position sensor (250/300 4T)

NEW 42mm throttle body (250/300 4T)

Standard features on MY24 Sherco Factory Range

48mm KYB closed-cartridge forks & 50mm KYB rear shock

Brembo brakes with Galfer discs

Excel Takasago rims shod with sticky Michelin Enduro rubber

Black-anodized billet triple clamps

Heavy-duty 6mm AXP HDPE bash plate

Grippy diamond-pattern Selle Dalla Valle seat

Effective dual-map switch

Convenient radiator thermo-fan (250/300/450/500 SE/F Factory)

36mm Keihin PWK carburettor (125/250/300 SE Factory)

Electronically controlled power valves (125/250/300 SE Factory)

VFORCE4R reed valve system (125/250/300 SE Factory)

SPES plated exhaust pipe (250/300 SE Factory)

Akrapovic full titanium exhaust system (250/300 SEF Factory)

Akrapovic silencer, Sherco Factory header pipe (450/500 SEF Factory)

MY24 Sherco Factory Enduro Pricing

Two-stroke enduro models

125 SE Factory: $13,999

250 SE Factory: $15,749

300 SE Factory: $16,249

Four-stroke enduro models

250 SEF Factory: $16,249

300 SEF Factory: $16,749

450 SEF Factory: $17,649

500 SEF Factory: $17,849

*RRP pricing does not include pre-delivery, freight, registration, and stamp duty costs.

From the nimble and agile 125 SE Factory 2-stroke to the powerful and rugged 500 SEF Factory 4-stroke, Sherco caters to almost every taste.

The MY24 SHERCO Factory Enduro range is now available from Australian dealerships. For more information about the MY24 range, interested customers are encouraged to contact their nearest SHERCO motorcycle dealer or visit the Sherco Australia website.

MY24 Sherco Factory Enduro Range Specifications

Sherco 125 SE Factory Specifications Motor Single-cylinder 2-stroke engine with Electronic control valve and booster Displacement 124.81cc Bore and stroke 54 x 54.50 mm Fuel system Keihin PWK 36 carburettor / VForce4R reed valve system Cooling Liquid cooling with forced circulation, radiator thermo fan and expansion tank Starting Electric starter Battery BS Lithium Battery 12V 140A Exhaust Plated-steel pipe, FES aluminium silencer Transmission 6-speed transmission – gear drive primary and chain drive secondary Clutch Brembo hydraulic, multi-disc in oil bath Ignition 220 W Alternator Chassis Semi-perimeter high-strength chrome-molybdenum steel Fuel tank Capacity 10.4 L Brakes Brembo hydraulic brakes, Galfer 260 mm Ø front disc & 220 mm Ø solid rear disc Front Suspension 48mm KYB closed cartridge fork with hydraulic settings and spring rates specific to each model, 300 mm stroke Rear Suspension 50mm KYB shock absorber, 18mm shaft, fully adjustable with model-specific settings and spring rates, 330 mm stroke Front Wheel 1.60 x 21’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Rear Wheel 2.15 x 18’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Wheelbase 1465 mm Ground Clearance 355 mm Seat height 950 mm

Sherco 250 SE Factory Specifications Motor Single-cylinder 2-stroke engine with Electronic control valve and booster Displacement 249.32cc Bore and stroke 66.40 x 72 mm Fuel system Keihin PWK 36 carburettor / VForce4R reed valve system Cooling Liquid cooling with forced circulation, radiator thermo fan and expansion tank Starting Electric starter Battery BS Lithium Battery 12V 140A Exhaust Plated-steel pipe, FES aluminium silencer Transmission 6-speed transmission – gear drive primary and chain drive secondary Clutch Brembo hydraulic, multi-disc in oil bath Ignition 220 W Alternator Chassis Semi-perimeter high-strength chrome-molybdenum steel Fuel tank Capacity 10.4 L Brakes Brembo hydraulic brakes, Galfer 260 mm Ø front disc & 220 mm Ø solid rear disc Front Suspension 48mm KYB closed cartridge fork with hydraulic settings and spring rates specific to each model, 300 mm stroke Rear Suspension 50mm KYB shock absorber, 18mm shaft, fully adjustable with model-specific settings and spring rates, 330 mm stroke Front Wheel 1.60 x 21’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Rear Wheel 2.15 x 18’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Wheelbase 1480 mm Ground clearance 355 mm Seat height 950 mm

Sherco 300 SE Factory Specifications Motor Single-cylinder 2-stroke engine with Displacement 293.14cc Bore and stroke 72 x 72 mm Fuel system Keihin PWK 36 carburettor / VForce4R reed valve system Cooling Liquid cooling with forced circulation, radiator thermo fan and expansion tank Starting Electric starter Battery BS Lithium Battery 12V 140A Exhaust Plated-steel pipe, FES aluminium silencer Transmission 6-speed transmission – gear drive primary and chain drive secondary Clutch Brembo hydraulic, multi-disc in oil bath Ignition 220 W Alternator Chassis Semi-perimeter high-strength chrome-molybdenum steel Fuel tank Capacity 10.4 L Brakes Brembo hydraulic brakes, Galfer 260 mm Ø front disc & 220 mm Ø solid rear disc Front Suspension 48mm KYB closed cartridge fork with hydraulic settings and spring rates specific to each model, 300 mm stroke Rear Suspension 50mm KYB shock absorber, 18mm shaft, fully adjustable with model-specific settings and spring rates, 330 mm stroke Front Wheel 1.60 x 21’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Rear Wheel 2.15 x 18’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Wheelbase 1480 mm Ground clearance 355 mm Seat height 950 mm

Sherco 250 SEF Factory Specifications Motor 4-stroke DOHC, 4-valve SHERCO technology Displacement 248.43cc Bore and stroke 78 x 52.20 mm Fuel system Synerject electronic injection Cooling Liquid cooling with forced circulation, radiator thermo fan and expansion tank Starting Electric starter Battery BS Lithium Battery 12V 140A Exhaust Full Titanium Akrapovič exhaust Transmission 6-speed transmission – gear drive primary and chain drive secondary Clutch Brembo hydraulic, multi-disc in oil bath Ignition 220 W Alternator Chassis Semi-perimeter high-strength chrome-molybdenum steel Fuel tank Capacity 9.7 L Brakes Brembo hydraulic brakes, Galfer 260 mm Ø front disc & 220 mm Ø solid rear disc Front Suspension 48mm KYB closed cartridge fork with hydraulic settings and spring rates specific to each model, 300 mm stroke Rear Suspension 50mm KYB shock absorber, 18mm shaft, fully adjustable with model-specific settings and spring rates, 330 mm stroke Front Wheel 1.60 x 21’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Rear Wheel 2.15 x 18’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Wheelbase 1480 mm Ground clearance 355 mm Seat height 950 mm

Sherco 300 SEF Factory Specifications Motor 4-stroke DOHC, 4-valve SHERCO technology Displacement 303.68cc Bore and stroke 84 x 54.80 mm Fuel system Synerject electronic injection Cooling Liquid cooling with forced circulation, radiator thermo fan and expansion tank Starting Electric starter Battery BS Lithium Battery 12V 140A Exhaust Full Titanium Akrapovič exhaust Transmission 6-speed transmission – gear drive primary and chain drive secondary Clutch Brembo hydraulic, multi-disc in oil bath Ignition 220 W Alternator Chassis Semi-perimeter high-strength chrome-molybdenum steel Fuel tank Capacity 9.7 L Brakes Brembo hydraulic brakes, Galfer 260 mm Ø front disc & 220 mm Ø solid rear disc Front Suspension 48mm KYB closed cartridge fork with hydraulic settings and spring rates specific to each model, 300 mm stroke Rear Suspension 50mm KYB shock absorber, 18mm shaft, fully adjustable with model-specific settings and spring rates, 330 mm stroke Front Wheel 1.60 x 21’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Rear Wheel 2.15 x 18’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Wheelbase 1480 mm Ground clearance 355 mm Seat height 950 mm

Sherco 450 SEF Factory Specifications Motor 4-stroke DOHC, 4-valve SHERCO technology Displacement 449.40cc Bore and stroke 95 x 63.40mm Fuel system Synerject electronic injection Cooling Liquid cooling with forced circulation, radiator thermo fan and expansion tank Starting Electric starter Battery BS Lithium Battery 12V 140A Exhaust SHERCO Factory header pipe, Akrapovič silencer Transmission 6-speed transmission – gear drive primary and chain drive secondary Clutch Brembo hydraulic, multi-disc in oil bath Ignition 220 W Alternator Chassis Semi-perimeter high-strength chrome-molybdenum steel Fuel tank Capacity 9.7 L Brakes Brembo hydraulic brakes, Galfer 260 mm Ø front disc & 220 mm Ø solid rear disc Front Suspension 48mm KYB closed cartridge fork with hydraulic settings and spring rates specific to each model, 300 mm stroke Rear Suspension 50mm KYB shock absorber, 18mm shaft, fully adjustable with model-specific settings and spring rates, 330 mm stroke Front Wheel 1.60 x 21’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Rear Wheel 2.15 x 18’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Wheelbase 1490 mm Ground clearance 355 mm Seat height 950 mm

Sherco 500 SEF Factory Specifications Motor 4-stroke DOHC, 4-valve SHERCO technology Displacement 478.22cc Bore and stroke 98 x 63.40 mm Fuel system Synerject electronic injection Cooling Liquid cooling with forced circulation, radiator thermo fan and expansion tank Starting Electric starter Battery BS Lithium Battery 12V 140A Exhaust SHERCO Factory header pipe, Akrapovič silencer Transmission 6-speed transmission – gear drive primary and chain drive secondary Clutch Brembo hydraulic, multi-disc in oil bath Ignition 220 W Alternator Chassis Semi-perimeter high-strength chrome-molybdenum steel Fuel tank Capacity 9.7 L Brakes Brembo hydraulic brakes, Galfer 260 mm Ø front disc & 220 mm Ø solid rear disc Front Suspension 48mm KYB closed cartridge fork with hydraulic settings and spring rates specific to each model, 300 mm stroke Rear Suspension 50mm KYB shock absorber, 18mm shaft, fully adjustable with model-specific settings and spring rates, 330 mm stroke Front Wheel 1.60 x 21’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Rear Wheel 2.15 x 18’’ black anodized EXCEL Takasago rim, Michelin Enduro Medium tyre Wheelbase 1490 mm Ground clearance 355 mm Seat height 950 mm

MY24 Sherco Factory Enduro Range