Sidi Mag-1 & Rex Boots

Sidi’s Mag-1 and Rex boots represent two of their most competitive option and are a rider favourite, both among professionals and regular speed lovers who demand the best.

Designed to meet the needs of real riders, both boots represent Sidi’s years of experience on the track, with a simple look belying a combination of functionality, quality, protection and comfort.

Aspects that the two models have in common is the upper, which is made of Technomicro, a composite microfibre produced with ultra-thin yarns that behaves like natural leather. This material offers a softer and lighter structure, is water-, abrasion- and tear-resistant, as well as being easy to clean and vegan.

The closure is entrusted to the TECNO-3 rotor, but while Rex displays the Push model, Mag-1 uses the Magnetic version. The difference lies in the Rex running steel cables and a button that allows the lever to rise in order to increase the closing tension, ensuring an optimal fit.

The Mag-1, on the other hand, consists of three mechanisms that close by means of a magnet and a very strong steel wire. The result is an easy, fast and highly adjustable fit, thanks also to a micrometric strap that helps adjust the circumference of the cuff to suit the circumference of the calf.

Sidi Mag-1 Boots

In terms of colours Sidi Mag-1 boot prefers a Black-Black shade while its Air version – for those seeking ultra-lightness – sports a White-Black and a Fluo-Red-Black. The Sidi Mag-1 is available for $629.95 RRP in Euro sizes 41 – 47.

The Sidi Mag-1 features an ankle support brace, with a replaceable polyurethane leg joined to the boot with two screws, one of which is used to fasten the millimetric adjustment strap. The beams, loaded with carbon fibre, form the frame of the boot and allow optimal bending movement. There’s also a replaceable polyurethane front panel, and shaped padded joints are designed to better support and envelop the instep, made of elastic material over injected with polyurethane.

An asymmetrical and shock absorbing heel has a polyurethane shell, with shock absorbing insert, fixed to the boot with two screws that allow 3 mm of travel in case of impact. The top rubber sole is an upper lined with highly breathable air jersey, treated with Teflon protection.

Sidi Rex Boots

The Sidi Rex boot comes in Black-Black, Grey-Black, Fluo Red-Black, Grey-Black-Yellow Fluo and White-Black for the Air version – ultra-breathable with a perforated upper. The Sidi Rex is available for $669.95 RRP in Euro sizes 42 – 47.

Like the Mag-1, the Rex runs an ankle support brace, and further supports the ankle by hooking onto the joint and is equipped with air intakes operated by a button. A spoiler ensures greater comfort to the calf thanks to the soft material used, alongside elastic panels, which allow a comfortable and fast fit by widening as the foot passes.

The slider is equipped with an air inlet, helping gliding and is replaceable, while an asymmetric heel provides greater grip and contact with the bike through a soft, fixed insert positioned on the inside of the ankle. The top sole is made of rubber.