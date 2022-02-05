Mojo Motorcycles

Mojo Motorcycles is a well-established motorcycle, scooter and ATV (all-terrain vehicle) distributor, servicing 150 dealers throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Operating from distribution and administrative headquarters in Altona North (Vic), Mojo Motorcycles is the exclusive distributor for CFMOTO, Sherco, Kymco and Landboss in Australia and New Zealand.

The company has enjoyed rapid growth since it was founded in 2003, with a vision to become a leader in its respective market categories.

Position Vacant – Spare Parts Interpreter & Dealer Support

To assist in the delivery of its ambitious future growth plans, Mojo Motorcycles is now recruiting for a spare parts interpreter.

The spare parts interpreter supports customers with determination of parts and accessories requirements, accurately enters sales orders and promptly actions customer enquiries. The spare parts interpreter is dedicated to providing customers the highest level of service.

The primary responsibilities of the Spare Parts Interpreter will be:

Provide prompt, dependable, high quality service to all internal and external customers

Support customers with determination of parts and accessories requirements

Identify and promote parts and accessories which complement the customer requirement

Develop and share specialist knowledge of all genuine parts and accessories and history

Provide dealers updates on aged backorders

Develop and share an expert understanding of the electronic parts catalogue

Support the maintenance of parts catalogue master data

Champion the use of the electronic parts catalogue with retail, trade and dealer customers

Administer the complete return claim process

Analyse return data for root cause and implement corrective action

Liaise with suppliers to address queries and part quality, part not true to label etc

The successful applicant will possess the following qualities:

Mechanical aptitude – you will develop specialist knowledge of all genuine parts and accessories so an understanding of their application is essential.

Attention to detail – you love numbers and are detailed orientated in everything you do.

A great communicator – you will be working with customers as well as our international suppliers so being able to communicate with a broad audience is essential.

Computer skills – you will develop an expert understanding of our electronic parts catalogue as well as our supplier’s systems. An understanding of Excel and Outlook is essential.

Initiative – we want people who want to develop themselves and take ownership of their role.

Self-motivated – we want someone who can think on their feet and isn’t afraid to get stuck in and help other areas of the business when required.

This position is based in Mojo Motorcycles’ Altona office, with hours 8:30am-5:00pm Monday to Friday.

If you have the knowledge, skills, and experience to be successful in this role follow this link to the Seek website to apply.

Position Vacant – Storeperson & Forklift Operator

To assist in the delivery of Mojo Motorcycle’s ambitious future growth plans for our portfolio, they are now recruiting for a new Warehouse Storeperson / Forklift Operator.

The primary responsibility of the Warehouse Storeperson / Forklift Operator will be managing the stock function, from unloading containers to overseeing the delivery of product to our dealer network and general other warehouse house keeping tasks.

A forklift license is preferred, but not essential as the company will sponsor the right candidate to obtain this qualification.

Attention-to-detail is paramount as well an unwavering capacity to see tasks through in a timely and efficient manner.

The successful applicant will be responsible for:

Unloading shipping containers;

Booking in freight collections on a daily basis

Loading trucks;

Picking of daily vehicle orders (using the fork lift, vehicles stored in crates)

The successful applicant will have the following:

Experience in a similar position;

A positive, energetic and a ‘can do’ mindset;

Excellent attention to detail and follow-up skills;

Excellent written and oral communication skills;

Excellent organisational skills

If this sounds like you, email your CV and cover letter to mpoynton@mojomotorcycles.com.au. Applications for this position close 25th February 2022 and successful applicants only will be contacted.

Position Vacant – Warehouse Picker and Packer (Motorcycle Parts)

Warehouse Position Available – Picker and Packer – Full Time Hours – Casual Basis

Mojo Motorcycles are a motorcycle wholesale/distribution business and require a warehouse worker to assist with picking & processing of incoming and outgoing spare parts orders. Immediate start is available.

To be a suitable candidate you must:

Hold a current drivers or motorcycle license.

Be reliable.

Be motivated to work hard.

Have excellent attention to detail.

Able to do heavy lifting (20kg max at a time).

Excellent communication skills.

Previous experience in automotive industry preferred but not critical.

Hold a current Forklift license.

You will be responsible for:

Picking and packing outgoing spare parts orders.

Processing incoming spare parts shipments.

Stock counting and location.

General housing keeping/cleaning in warehouse.

Working hours and days:

Monday to Friday.

8.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Total 38 Hours per week.

Mojo Motorcycles are located in Altona North, approximately 20 minutes drive from Melbourne CBD. Only a couple of minutes drive from M1 (Westgate Freeway). Work will be at from a modern industrial facility with excellent staff amenity.

If you have the knowledge, skills, and experience to be successful in this role follow this link to the Seek website to apply.