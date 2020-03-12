2020 WorldSBK Calendar Update

With ongoing external factors of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the following changes have been made to the 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship calendar.

The FIM, Circuit Officials & Dorna WSBK Organization informs that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the following changes are to be made regarding the 2020 WorldSBK Calendar, with rounds being rescheduled to later dates.

Rescheduled Rounds

Pirelli Spanish Round (previously 27 th – 29 th March) rescheduled for October 23-25

– 29 March) rescheduled for October 23-25 Pirelli French Round* (previously 25th – 27th September) rescheduled October 2-4

The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization are working extensively with Circuits and Government Officials following up the situation in each country and will inform accordingly in due course if there are further changes to the 2020 Calendar.

Further updates to follow soon.

Updated 2020 WorldSBK Calendar

28 Feb.–1 March Australia Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

13–15 March Qatar Losail International Circuit*

17-19 April The Netherlands TT Circuit Assen

8-10 May Italy Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola

22-24 May Spain MotorLand Aragón

12-14 June Italy Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”

3-5 July United Kingdom Donington Park

31 Jul.-2 August Germany Motorsport Arena Oschersleben

4-6 September Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve

18-20 September Spain Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya

2-4 October France Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours

9–11 October Argentina Circuito San Juan Villicum

23–25 October Spain Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto

*With support and agreement of the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, the Pirelli French Round will be postponed 1 week to avoid clashes with newly published MotoGP calendar (March 10), in order to maximise the coverage of the event.