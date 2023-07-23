2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Six – Brands Hatch GP Circuit

Images by David Yeomans Photography

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Rhys Irwin has banked his second win of the season after holding off Ben Currie to win Sunday’s Supersport Feature race by 0.421secs after a race-long battle.

Currie got the best start to lead for the first two laps before Irwin made the first of several passes to hit the front.

The pair then stuck together for the rest of the race, swapping the lead several times before Irwin took it at the end of 16 hard-fought laps.

Behind, Tom Booth-Amos made a stunning recovery after dropping back to 22nd in the opening lap to make a move on Richard Cooper to secure third on the final lap, as Jamie Perrin took fifth ahead of Tom Toparis.

Seth Crump was 14th Supersport rider home.

In GP2, Cameron Fraser just beat his team-mate Harry Rowlings for the win as the pair crossed the line 12th and 13th respectively as third went to Luke Wallington.

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki 23m48.276 2 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati +0.421 3 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki +8.938 4 SSP Richard COOPER Yamaha +8.992 5 SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki +13.251 6 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +15.256 7 SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki +17.749 8 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha +17.923 9 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +25.344 10 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +29.440 11 SSP Sam MUNRO Yamaha +32.022 12 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis +32.343 13 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis +34.817 14 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +39.360 15 CUP Jonathan RAILTON Ducati +47.570 16 SSP Davey TODD Honda +48.021 17 CUP Tom TUNSTALL Ducati +52.042 18 SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha +1m02.360 19 SSP James McMANUS Triumph +1m06.575 20 CUP James BULL Yamaha +1m06.656 21 CUP Harry LEIGH Kawasaki +1m19.582 22 SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati +1m20.518 23 CUP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha +1m25.672 24 CUP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha +1m25.691 25 SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha +1m26.750 26 GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph +1m30.820 27 CUP Caiden WILKINSON Kawasaki +1m32.911 28 CUP Ben GRAYSON Kawasaki 1 Lap 29 CUP Craig KENNELLY Ducati 1 Lap 30 CUP Matt STEVENS Ducati 1 Lap Not Classified DNF GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex 4 Laps DNF GP2 Joe COLLIER Kramer 5 Laps DNF GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis 7 Laps DNF GP2 Jake MARSH Triumph 7 Laps DNF CUP Adon DAVIE Ducati 9 Laps DNF CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha 10 Laps DNF SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki 12 Laps DNF SSP Dave MACKAY Ducati 12 Laps DNF SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha 14 Laps

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 194 2 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 188 3 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 178 4 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 162 5 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 149 6 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 141 7 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 128 8 Luke JONES (Ducati) 118 9 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 94 10 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 87 11 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 79 12 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 65 13 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 14 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 54 15 Damon REES (Yamaha) 54 16 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 31 17 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 30 18 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 28 19 James McMANUS (Triumph) 20 20 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 19 21 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 22 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 14 23 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 24 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 10 25 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 10 26 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 10 27 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 9 28 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 29 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph) 5 30 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 4 31 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 4 32 Dave MACKAY (Ducati) 3 33 James BULL (Yamaha) 3 34 Davey TODD (Honda) 2 35 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 269 2 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 229 3 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 222 4 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 120 5 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 78 6 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 72 7 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 30 8 Jake MARSH (Triumph) 28

Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 189 2 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 172 3 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 164 4 James BULL (Yamaha) 156 5 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 150 6 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 126 7 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 126 8 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 82 9 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 75 10 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 60 11 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 53 12 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 42 13 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 30 14 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 22 15 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12 16 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 10

Superstock 1000 Race Two

Championship leader Dan Linfoot bounced back from yesterday’s crash to cruise to his fifth win of the year in the second race at Brands Hatch.

The Optimum Bikes Racing Ltd rider crossed the line 2.7-seconds ahead of Alex Olsen, who had moved into second with a move on race one winner Alastair Seeley on the penultimate lap.

Seeley held onto third at the flag as Richard Kerr took fourth with Joe Talbot fifth.

Billy McConnell’s race came to a premature end on the third lap when he was hit from behind by another rider. The South Australian has now slipped to eighth in the championship standings despite his podium finish on Saturday.

Billy McConnell

“We haven’t had much wet time on the bike this year, so the first race was a bit tricky especially as it was one of the wettest races I’ve known but the bike never missed a beat. The set-up wasn’t quite where I wanted it to be, but I got a good start and with the front group which was crucial, and I was able to stay smooth and consistent; it was great to get another podium. Unfortunately, Sunday’s race was over almost before it had begun, and it was disappointed to be hit from behind by another rider. We never got change to get going but we’ll regroup and go again at Thruxton.”

Countryman Brayden Elliott backed up his tenth on Saturday with a ninth place finish on Sunday.

Superstock 1000 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Dan LINFOOT Honda 20m29.175 2 Alex OLSEN Honda +2.706 3 Alastair SEELEY BMW +3.729 4 Richard KERR Honda +9.225 5 Joe TALBOT Honda +16.162 6 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +17.628 7 Ash BEECH Honda +21.649 8 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +22.159 9 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +22.176 10 Ben LUXTON Honda +23.607 11 David ALLINGHAM Honda +23.866 12 Conor CUMMINS Honda +25.851 13 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +32.036 14 James HILLIER Yamaha +32.400 15 Simon REID Honda +36.790 16 Kieran SMITH Honda +42.276 17 Sam COX BMW +43.364 18 Joe MOORE Suzuki +44.528 19 Max SYMONDS Yamaha +47.566 20 Callum BEY Suzuki +50.420 21 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +1m00.388 22 Matty WHELAN Suzuki +1m01.537 23 Connor THOMSON Kawasaki +1m03.610 24 Phil ROOKE Kawasaki 1 Lap 25 Scott McFARLANE Suzuki 1 Lap 26 Jason BURRILL BMW 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Richard WHITE BMW – Trackdudes powered by Hilltop Motorcycles 3 Laps DNF Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki – STAUFF Fluid Power / GR Motosport 4 Laps DNF Joe SHELDON-SHAW Kawasaki – Team SBR Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki – G&S Racing 10 Laps DNF Billy McCONNELL Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties Jackson Racing 12 Laps

Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 187 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 177 3 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 146 4 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 135 5 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 128 6 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 94 7 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 93 8 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 90 9 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 67 10 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 53 11 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 50 12 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 49 13 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 45 14 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 45 15 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 35 17 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 24 18 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 23 16 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 13 19 James HILLIER (Yamaha) 11 20 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 10 21 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 6 22 Simon REID (Honda) 6 23 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 24 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 25 Sam COX (BMW) 1 26 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1

Junior Superstock Race

Louis Valleley celebrated his first win of the season as he beat Cameron Dawson by 1.398secs after a strong weekend at Brands Hatch.

As polesitter Sam Laffins crashed out on the penultimate lap, Valleley kept a cool head to take the win, as Dawson held off Owen Jenner to secure the runner-up spot.

Fourth place went to Cameron Hall, as Declan Connell crossed the line fifth.

Aussie youngster Jacob Hatch carded an 18th place finish.

Junior Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha 16m43.708 2 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +1.398 3 Owen JENNER Yamaha +1.839 4 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +2.707 5 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +5.683 6 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +6.193 7 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +6.254 8 Edmund BEST Yamaha +6.477 9 Taylor ROSE Yamaha +7.804 10 Harrison CROSBY Kawasaki +7.893 11 Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha +9.467 12 Osian JONES Kawasaki +9.514 13 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki +15.680 14 Adam HARTGROVE Yamaha +16.010 15 Owen MELLOR Kawasaki +22.908 16 Joe HOWARD Yamaha +23.064 17 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +23.738 18 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +23.765 19 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +23.802 20 Harry FOWLE Yamaha +27.164 21 Kieran KENT Yamaha +29.507 22 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +34.125 23 Max SILVESTER Yamaha +35.071 24 Kier ARMSTRONG Yamaha +37.116 25 Carl HARRIS Kawasaki +37.805 26 Evan PENDRILL Yamaha +45.219 27 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +45.741 28 Aaron DAYKIN Yamaha +48.711 29 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +48.785 30 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +1m02.267 31 Benjamin WAKENSHAW Yamaha +1m13.682 32 Darragh O’MAHONY Kawasaki +1m13.846 Not Classified DNF Sam LAFFINS Yamaha 2 Laps DNF Ross BANHAM Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Jamie LYONS Yamaha 7 Laps DNF Charlie ATKINS Yamaha / DNF Jack ROACH Kawasaki /

Junior Superstock Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 174 2 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 151 3 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 144 4 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 122 5 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 105 6 Edmund BEST (Yamaha) 93 7 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 81 8 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 74 9 Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha) 68 10 Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki) 59 11 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 57 12 Taylor ROSE (Yamaha) 51 13 Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha) 50 14 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 47 15 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 37 16 Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 28 17 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 24 18 Jack ROACH (Kawasaki) 23 19 Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha) 22 20 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 20 21 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 19 23 Joe HOWARD (Yamaha) 11 22 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 11 24 Jake HOPPER (Yamaha) 7 25 Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki) 6 26 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 4 27 Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki) 3 28 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki) 2 29 Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki) 1

The next round of the BSB series takes place at Thruxton, August 11-12.