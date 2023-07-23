2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Six – Brands Hatch GP Circuit
Images by David Yeomans Photography
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race
Rhys Irwin has banked his second win of the season after holding off Ben Currie to win Sunday’s Supersport Feature race by 0.421secs after a race-long battle.
Currie got the best start to lead for the first two laps before Irwin made the first of several passes to hit the front.
The pair then stuck together for the rest of the race, swapping the lead several times before Irwin took it at the end of 16 hard-fought laps.
Behind, Tom Booth-Amos made a stunning recovery after dropping back to 22nd in the opening lap to make a move on Richard Cooper to secure third on the final lap, as Jamie Perrin took fifth ahead of Tom Toparis.
Seth Crump was 14th Supersport rider home.
In GP2, Cameron Fraser just beat his team-mate Harry Rowlings for the win as the pair crossed the line 12th and 13th respectively as third went to Luke Wallington.
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Suzuki
|23m48.276
|2
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Ducati
|+0.421
|3
|SSP
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|Kawasaki
|+8.938
|4
|SSP
|Richard COOPER
|Yamaha
|+8.992
|5
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Suzuki
|+13.251
|6
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+15.256
|7
|SSP
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|+17.749
|8
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Yamaha
|+17.923
|9
|SSP
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+25.344
|10
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Triumph
|+29.440
|11
|SSP
|Sam MUNRO
|Yamaha
|+32.022
|12
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis
|+32.343
|13
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|Chassis
|+34.817
|14
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+39.360
|15
|CUP
|Jonathan RAILTON
|Ducati
|+47.570
|16
|SSP
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+48.021
|17
|CUP
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Ducati
|+52.042
|18
|SSP
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|+1m02.360
|19
|SSP
|James McMANUS
|Triumph
|+1m06.575
|20
|CUP
|James BULL
|Yamaha
|+1m06.656
|21
|CUP
|Harry LEIGH
|Kawasaki
|+1m19.582
|22
|SSP
|Charlie WHITE
|Ducati
|+1m20.518
|23
|CUP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|+1m25.672
|24
|CUP
|Ryan GARSIDE
|Yamaha
|+1m25.691
|25
|SSP
|Freddy BARNES
|Yamaha
|+1m26.750
|26
|GP2
|Luke WALLINGTON
|Triumph
|+1m30.820
|27
|CUP
|Caiden WILKINSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m32.911
|28
|CUP
|Ben GRAYSON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|29
|CUP
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|30
|CUP
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|GP2
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kalex
|4 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Joe COLLIER
|Kramer
|5 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis
|7 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Jake MARSH
|Triumph
|7 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Adon DAVIE
|Ducati
|9 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Dave GRACE
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|12 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Dave MACKAY
|Ducati
|12 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|14 Laps
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|194
|2
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|188
|3
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|178
|4
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|162
|5
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|149
|6
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|141
|7
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|128
|8
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|118
|9
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|94
|10
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|87
|11
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|79
|12
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|65
|13
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|14
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|54
|15
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|54
|16
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|31
|17
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|30
|18
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|28
|19
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|20
|20
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|19
|21
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|22
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|14
|23
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|24
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|10
|25
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|10
|26
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|10
|27
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|9
|28
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|29
|Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph)
|5
|30
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|4
|31
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|4
|32
|Dave MACKAY (Ducati)
|3
|33
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|3
|34
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|2
|35
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|1
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|269
|2
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|229
|3
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|222
|4
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|120
|5
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|78
|6
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|72
|7
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|30
|8
|Jake MARSH (Triumph)
|28
Supersport Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|189
|2
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|172
|3
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|164
|4
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|156
|5
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|150
|6
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|126
|7
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|126
|8
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|82
|9
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|75
|10
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|60
|11
|Harry COOK (MV Agusta)
|53
|12
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|42
|13
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|30
|14
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|22
|15
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha)
|12
|16
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|10
Superstock 1000 Race Two
Championship leader Dan Linfoot bounced back from yesterday’s crash to cruise to his fifth win of the year in the second race at Brands Hatch.
The Optimum Bikes Racing Ltd rider crossed the line 2.7-seconds ahead of Alex Olsen, who had moved into second with a move on race one winner Alastair Seeley on the penultimate lap.
Seeley held onto third at the flag as Richard Kerr took fourth with Joe Talbot fifth.
Billy McConnell’s race came to a premature end on the third lap when he was hit from behind by another rider. The South Australian has now slipped to eighth in the championship standings despite his podium finish on Saturday.
Billy McConnell
“We haven’t had much wet time on the bike this year, so the first race was a bit tricky especially as it was one of the wettest races I’ve known but the bike never missed a beat. The set-up wasn’t quite where I wanted it to be, but I got a good start and with the front group which was crucial, and I was able to stay smooth and consistent; it was great to get another podium. Unfortunately, Sunday’s race was over almost before it had begun, and it was disappointed to be hit from behind by another rider. We never got change to get going but we’ll regroup and go again at Thruxton.”
Countryman Brayden Elliott backed up his tenth on Saturday with a ninth place finish on Sunday.
Superstock 1000 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|20m29.175
|2
|Alex OLSEN
|Honda
|+2.706
|3
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|+3.729
|4
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+9.225
|5
|Joe TALBOT
|Honda
|+16.162
|6
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+17.628
|7
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+21.649
|8
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+22.159
|9
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+22.176
|10
|Ben LUXTON
|Honda
|+23.607
|11
|David ALLINGHAM
|Honda
|+23.866
|12
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+25.851
|13
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+32.036
|14
|James HILLIER
|Yamaha
|+32.400
|15
|Simon REID
|Honda
|+36.790
|16
|Kieran SMITH
|Honda
|+42.276
|17
|Sam COX
|BMW
|+43.364
|18
|Joe MOORE
|Suzuki
|+44.528
|19
|Max SYMONDS
|Yamaha
|+47.566
|20
|Callum BEY
|Suzuki
|+50.420
|21
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+1m00.388
|22
|Matty WHELAN
|Suzuki
|+1m01.537
|23
|Connor THOMSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m03.610
|24
|Phil ROOKE
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|25
|Scott McFARLANE
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|26
|Jason BURRILL
|BMW
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Richard WHITE
|BMW – Trackdudes powered by Hilltop Motorcycles
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki – STAUFF Fluid Power / GR Motosport
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW
|Kawasaki – Team SBR Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki – G&S Racing
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda – C&L Fairburn Properties Jackson Racing
|12 Laps
Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dan LINFOOT (Honda)
|187
|2
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|177
|3
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|146
|4
|Alistair SEELEY (BMW)
|135
|5
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|128
|6
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|94
|7
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|93
|8
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|90
|9
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|67
|10
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|53
|11
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|50
|12
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|49
|13
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|45
|14
|Ashley BEECH (Honda)
|45
|15
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|35
|17
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|24
|18
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|23
|16
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|13
|19
|James HILLIER (Yamaha)
|11
|20
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|10
|21
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|6
|22
|Simon REID (Honda)
|6
|23
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|3
|24
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|2
|25
|Sam COX (BMW)
|1
|26
|Nathan HARRISON (Honda)
|1
Junior Superstock Race
Louis Valleley celebrated his first win of the season as he beat Cameron Dawson by 1.398secs after a strong weekend at Brands Hatch.
As polesitter Sam Laffins crashed out on the penultimate lap, Valleley kept a cool head to take the win, as Dawson held off Owen Jenner to secure the runner-up spot.
Fourth place went to Cameron Hall, as Declan Connell crossed the line fifth.
Aussie youngster Jacob Hatch carded an 18th place finish.
Junior Superstock Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|16m43.708
|2
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+1.398
|3
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|+1.839
|4
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+2.707
|5
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+5.683
|6
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+6.193
|7
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+6.254
|8
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|+6.477
|9
|Taylor ROSE
|Yamaha
|+7.804
|10
|Harrison CROSBY
|Kawasaki
|+7.893
|11
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Yamaha
|+9.467
|12
|Osian JONES
|Kawasaki
|+9.514
|13
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|+15.680
|14
|Adam HARTGROVE
|Yamaha
|+16.010
|15
|Owen MELLOR
|Kawasaki
|+22.908
|16
|Joe HOWARD
|Yamaha
|+23.064
|17
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|+23.738
|18
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|+23.765
|19
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+23.802
|20
|Harry FOWLE
|Yamaha
|+27.164
|21
|Kieran KENT
|Yamaha
|+29.507
|22
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+34.125
|23
|Max SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+35.071
|24
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Yamaha
|+37.116
|25
|Carl HARRIS
|Kawasaki
|+37.805
|26
|Evan PENDRILL
|Yamaha
|+45.219
|27
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+45.741
|28
|Aaron DAYKIN
|Yamaha
|+48.711
|29
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+48.785
|30
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+1m02.267
|31
|Benjamin WAKENSHAW
|Yamaha
|+1m13.682
|32
|Darragh O’MAHONY
|Kawasaki
|+1m13.846
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Sam LAFFINS
|Yamaha
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Ross BANHAM
|Kawasaki
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Charlie ATKINS
|Yamaha
|/
|DNF
|Jack ROACH
|Kawasaki
|/
Junior Superstock Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|174
|2
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|151
|3
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|144
|4
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|122
|5
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|105
|6
|Edmund BEST (Yamaha)
|93
|7
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|81
|8
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|74
|9
|Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha)
|68
|10
|Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki)
|59
|11
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|57
|12
|Taylor ROSE (Yamaha)
|51
|13
|Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha)
|50
|14
|Oliver BARR (Yamaha)
|47
|15
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|37
|16
|Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|28
|17
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|24
|18
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|23
|19
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha)
|22
|20
|Kam DIXON (Yamaha)
|20
|21
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|19
|23
|Joe HOWARD (Yamaha)
|11
|22
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|11
|24
|Jake HOPPER (Yamaha)
|7
|25
|Owen MELLOR (Kawasaki)
|6
|26
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|4
|27
|Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki)
|3
|28
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD (Kawasaki)
|2
|29
|Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki)
|1
The next round of the BSB series takes place at Thruxton, August 11-12.