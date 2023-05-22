2023 British Superbike Championship
Round Three – Donington Park GP
Support Categories
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race
Gearlink Kawasaki’s Tom Booth-Amos eventually took a clear and comfortable win over Ben Currie in Sunday’s Supersport race at Donington Park.
Ben Currie led the first five laps before Tom Booth-Amos got the better of him and then pulled away to eventually build a lead of more than eight-seconds by the final lap, before coasting comfortably to the line to win by 6.657s.
Ben Currie held on to take second place ahead of Luke Stapleford, as Saturday’s Sprint race winner Jaimie van Sikkelerus took fourth and Tom Toparis fifth.
Joe Collier continued his domination of the GP2 class as he brought his Kramer home 10th overall and first in class, with Cameron Fraser second and Harvey Claridge third.
Seth Crump was in ninth place before falling on lap five.
Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results
|Pos
|Class
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|Kawasaki
|27m26.256
|2
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Ducati
|+6.657
|3
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|+10.620
|4
|SSP
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+13.686
|5
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Yamaha
|+14.301
|6
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+18.409
|7
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Triumph
|+20.069
|8
|SSP
|Damon REES
|Yamaha
|+25.311
|9
|SSP
|Zak CORDEROY
|Kawasaki
|+29.132
|10
|GP2
|Joe COLLIER
|Kramer
|+29.454
|11
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Yamaha
|+29.872
|12
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Triumph
|+30.036
|13
|SSP
|TJ TOMS
|Yamaha
|+30.412
|14
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+35.658
|15
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Suzuki
|+39.002
|16
|SSP
|James McMANUS
|Triumph
|+41.175
|17
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+52.869
|18
|CUP
|Tom TUNSTALL
|Ducatii
|+58.317
|19
|SSP
|Caolán IRWIN
|Yamaha
|1m01.142
|20
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|1m01.869
|21
|CUP
|Harry LEIGH
|Kawasaki
|1m02.665
|22
|CUP
|Ryan GARSIDE
|Yamaha
|1m15.871
|23
|CUP
|Ben TOLLIDAY
|Yamaha
|1m29.851
|24
|CUP
|Harry COOK
|MV Agusta
|1m30.277
|25
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|1m31.028
|26
|GP2
|Lucca ALLEN
|Kalex
|1m32.481
|27
|CUP
|Dave GRACE
|Yamaha
|1m33.185
|28
|SSP
|Dave MACKAY
|Ducati
|1 Lap
|29
|SSP
|Freddy BARNES
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|GP2
|Luke WALLINGTON
|Triumph
|2 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Charlie WHITE
|Ducati
|5 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Jonathan RAILTON
|Ducati
|9 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|11 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Adon DAVIE
|Ducati
|11 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|George EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|13 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|14 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Suzuki
|15 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|James BULL
|Yamaha
|15 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|Chassis Factory
|16 Laps
|DNF
|CUP
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|17 Laps
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|88
|2
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|87
|3
|Ben CURRIE (Ducati)
|84
|4
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|79
|5
|Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha)
|79
|6
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|64
|7
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|62
|8
|Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki)
|57
|9
|Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki)
|56
|10
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|44
|11
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|39
|12
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|38
|13
|TJ TOMS (Yamaha)
|35
|14
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha)
|34
|15
|Eugene McMANUS (Triumph)
|27
|16
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|24
|17
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|19
|18
|Blaze BAKER (Ducati)
|18
|19
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|14
|20
|Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha)
|10
|21
|James McMANUS (Triumph)
|10
|22
|Adam McLEAN (Yamaha)
|7
|23
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|6
|24
|Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph)
|5
|25
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|3
|26
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|3
|27
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|3
|28
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|2
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|133
|2
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|125
|3
|Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory)
|104
|4
|Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph)
|36
|5
|Lucca ALLEN (Kalex)
|36
|6
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|20
Supersport Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki)
|130
|2
|Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati)
|100
|3
|James BULL (Yamaha)
|98
|4
|Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha)
|84
|5
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|62
|6
|Adon DAVIE (Ducati)
|54
|7
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|54
|8
|Dave GRACE (Yamaha)
|50
|9
|Harry COOK (MV Agusta)
|48
|10
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|40
|11
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|20
|12
|Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati)
|16
|13
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|12
|14
|Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha)
|12
|15
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|10
|16
|Mark CONLIN (Kawasaki)
|0
Superstock 1000 Race
Richard Kerr held off Dan Linfoot to take the National Superstock win after a race-long battle where the lead changed many times between several riders.
Linfoot had led into the final lap but had Kerr snapping at his heels, the lead swapping between the pair twice before Linfoot made a move into the loop but ran wide, allowing Kerr to take the place back and cross the line as winner.
Richard Kerr
“It’s been a brilliant weekend and we’ve never been out the top three so it’s brilliant to round it off with the win. I really enjoyed the race and knew tyre life would come into play so even though I dropped to fifth, I didn’t panic and felt I had something extra for the final third of the race. I also knew I had some strong points on the circuit compared to Dan and had a feeling where he’d try and make a pass so ensured I knew what to do when he made his move. I also knew there was no way I was finishing the race in second so as soon as he came by, I dived straight back up the inside and held him off until the flag. I’m so happy and the team deserve real credit for working so hard across the three days to get the bike dialled in. I’m delighted to get the win and we’ve repeated what we did here last year so let’s hope we can do the same next time out at Knockhill. A big thanks as always to everyone at AMD Motorsport!”
Early leader Alastair Seeley had to settle for third, just ahead of Joe Talbot as Lewis Rollo took fifth.
South Australian Billy McConnell was in the leading group for the majority of the race and expecting to finish on the podium before a ruptured fuel line halted his charge and forced him to retire.
Billy McConnell
“It’s been a tough weekend with Friday especially being difficult, but we made some good improvements to the bike both before and after qualifying which helped considerably. We were in a much better position ahead of the race with the set-up changes done to help with tyre life towards the end of the race and it was all going to plan when I got Seeley and moved into third. I’d found a few false neutrals but soon got round that and, unfortunately, it was an issue with the fuel line that forced me out with little over a lap to go. The team’s worked mega hard all weekend, so we’ll keep our heads down and move on to the next round.”
Countryman Brayden Elliott steadily worked his way forward to earn a top ten finish.
Superstock 1000 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|22m35.080
|2
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|+0.393
|3
|Alastair SEELEY
|BMW
|+1.192
|4
|Joe TALBOT
|Honda
|+4.382
|5
|Lewis ROLLO
|Aprilia
|+6.978
|6
|Alex OLSEN
|Honda
|+9.439
|7
|Brent HARRAN
|Honda
|+13.607
|8
|David ALLINGHAM
|Honda
|+14.327
|9
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+16.505
|10
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+18.663
|11
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+20.897
|12
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+21.671
|13
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+21.757
|14
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+26.304
|15
|Simon REID
|Honda
|+31.329
|16
|Sam COX
|BMW
|+34.792
|17
|Matty WHELAN
|Suzuki
|+39.389
|18
|Joe MOORE
|Suzuki
|+45.034
|19
|Callum BEY
|Suzuki
|+46.789
|20
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|+48.364
|21
|Richard WHITE
|BMW
|+54.174
|22
|Kieran SMITH
|Honda
|+58.036
|23
|Rory PARKER
|Suzuki
|+59.235
|24
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+1m11.055
|25
|Connor THOMSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m24.609
|26
|Andrew WILLIAMS
|Suzuki
|+1m30.271
|27
|Stephen SMITH
|Honda
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Dave SELLERS
|Suzuki
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Jason BURRILL
|BMW
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Phil ROOKE
|Kawasaki
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Franco BOURNE
|Honda
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Peter ECCLES
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Ben LUXTON
|Honda
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Lee WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DQ
|Max SYMONDS
|Yamaha
|/
Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dan LINFOOT (Honda)
|87
|2
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|79
|3
|Joe TALBOT (Honda)
|68
|4
|Franco BOURNE (Honda)
|67
|5
|Alex OLSEN (Honda)
|59
|6
|Alistair SEELEY (BMW)
|40
|7
|Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia)
|38
|8
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|33
|9
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|28
|10
|Ben LUXTON (Honda)
|24
|11
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|22
|12
|Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki)
|21
|13
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|20
|14
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|13
|15
|Ashley BEECH (Honda)
|13
|16
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|12
|17
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|12
|18
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|10
|19
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|6
|20
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|4
|21
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|3
|22
|Max SYMONDS (Yamaha)
|2
|23
|Sam COX (BMW)
|1
|24
|Nathan HARRISON (Honda)
|1
|25
|Simon REID (Honda)
|1
Junior Superstock Race Two
Owen Jenner took his first win of the year with a last lap move to pass both Asher Durham and Aaron Silvester.
Aboard his Jenner Racing Yamaha, the number 86 had been sitting third on the final lap when he passed both in the last corner, beating Durham by 0.147s as championship leader Silvester had to settle for third.
Sam Laffins, who had ran up in the top three earlier in the race, took fourth with Edmund Best fifth.
Young Aussie Jacob Hatch had a difficult weekend and could not get comfortable enough with his bike to push for top results. His win last time out at Oulton Park though still sees him in a reasonable sixth place in the championship chase.
Junior Superstock Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|18m46.251
|2
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+0.147
|3
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+0.368
|4
|Sam LAFFINS
|Yamaha
|+2.020
|5
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|+5.073
|6
|Taylor ROSE
|Yamaha
|+7.076
|7
|Harrison CROSBY
|Kawasaki
|+7.216
|8
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+7.413
|9
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|+7.418
|10
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+9.689
|11
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|+10.476
|12
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+10.828
|13
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+11.145
|14
|Jack ROACH
|Kawasaki
|+14.619
|15
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+18.131
|16
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+22.219
|17
|Kam DIXON
|Yamaha
|+22.502
|18
|Owen MELLOR
|Kawasaki
|+26.193
|19
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+28.976
|20
|Alex DUNCAN
|Kawasaki
|+37.793
|21
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|+38.325
|22
|Kieran KENT
|Yamaha
|+38.582
|23
|Ross BANHAM
|Kawasaki
|+42.955
|24
|Aaron DAYKIN
|Yamaha
|+44.926
|25
|Benjamin WAKENSHAW
|Yamaha
|+1m11.763
|26
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+1m13.957
|27
|Darragh O’MAHONY
|Kawasaki
|+1m15.094
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Osian JONES
|Kawasaki
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Charlie ATKINS
|Yamaha
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Gary SCOTT
|Yamaha
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Carl HARRIS
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Joe HOWARD
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Evan PENDRILL
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|9 Laps
Junior Superstock Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|108
|2
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|70
|3
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|68
|4
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|65
|5
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|64
|6
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|62
|7
|Edmund BEST (Yamaha)
|57
|8
|Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha)
|56
|9
|Taylor ROSE (Yamaha)
|40
|10
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|33
|11
|Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki)
|33
|12
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|30
|13
|Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha)
|28
|14
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha)
|22
|15
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|21
|16
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|15
|17
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|13
|18
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|11
|19
|Joe HOWARD (Yamaha)
|10
|20
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|10
|21
|Jake HOPPER (Yamaha)
|7
|22
|Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki)
|3
|23
|Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|2
|24
|Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki)
|1
|25
|Kam DIXON (Yamaha)
|1
The next round of the series takes place at Knockhill, Scotland on June 16-18.