2023 British Superbike Championship

Round Three – Donington Park GP

Support Categories

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Gearlink Kawasaki’s Tom Booth-Amos eventually took a clear and comfortable win over Ben Currie in Sunday’s Supersport race at Donington Park.

Ben Currie led the first five laps before Tom Booth-Amos got the better of him and then pulled away to eventually build a lead of more than eight-seconds by the final lap, before coasting comfortably to the line to win by 6.657s.

Ben Currie held on to take second place ahead of Luke Stapleford, as Saturday’s Sprint race winner Jaimie van Sikkelerus took fourth and Tom Toparis fifth.

Joe Collier continued his domination of the GP2 class as he brought his Kramer home 10th overall and first in class, with Cameron Fraser second and Harvey Claridge third.

Seth Crump was in ninth place before falling on lap five.

Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos Class Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki 27m26.256 2 SSP Ben CURRIE Ducati +6.657 3 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +10.620 4 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +13.686 5 SSP Tom TOPARIS Yamaha +14.301 6 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +18.409 7 SSP Eugene McMANUS Triumph +20.069 8 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +25.311 9 SSP Zak CORDEROY Kawasaki +29.132 10 GP2 Joe COLLIER Kramer +29.454 11 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Yamaha +29.872 12 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Triumph +30.036 13 SSP TJ TOMS Yamaha +30.412 14 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +35.658 15 SSP Rhys IRWIN Suzuki +39.002 16 SSP James McMANUS Triumph +41.175 17 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +52.869 18 CUP Tom TUNSTALL Ducatii +58.317 19 SSP Caolán IRWIN Yamaha 1m01.142 20 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha 1m01.869 21 CUP Harry LEIGH Kawasaki 1m02.665 22 CUP Ryan GARSIDE Yamaha 1m15.871 23 CUP Ben TOLLIDAY Yamaha 1m29.851 24 CUP Harry COOK MV Agusta 1m30.277 25 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory 1m31.028 26 GP2 Lucca ALLEN Kalex 1m32.481 27 CUP Dave GRACE Yamaha 1m33.185 28 SSP Dave MACKAY Ducati 1 Lap 29 SSP Freddy BARNES Yamaha 1 Lap Not Classified DNF GP2 Luke WALLINGTON Triumph 2 Laps DNF SSP Charlie WHITE Ducati 5 Laps DNF CUP Jonathan RAILTON Ducati 9 Laps DNF CUP Craig KENNELLY Ducati 11 Laps DNF CUP Adon DAVIE Ducati 11 Laps DNF SSP George EDWARDS Yamaha 13 Laps DNF SSP Seth CRUMP Yamaha 14 Laps DNF SSP Jamie PERRIN Suzuki 15 Laps DNF CUP James BULL Yamaha 15 Laps DNF GP2 Harry ROWLINGS Chassis Factory 16 Laps DNF CUP Matt STEVENS Ducati 17 Laps

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 88 2 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 87 3 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 84 4 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 79 5 Tom TOPARIS (Yamaha) 79 6 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 64 7 Luke JONES (Ducati) 62 8 Jamie PERRIN (Suzuki) 57 9 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 56 10 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 44 11 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 39 12 Damon REES (Yamaha) 38 13 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 35 14 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Yamaha) 34 15 Eugene McMANUS (Triumph) 27 16 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 24 17 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 19 18 Blaze BAKER (Ducati) 18 19 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 14 20 Michael DUNLOP (Yamaha) 10 21 James McMANUS (Triumph) 10 22 Adam McLEAN (Yamaha) 7 23 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 6 24 Harry TRUELOVE (Triumph) 5 25 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 3 26 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 3 27 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 3 28 James BULL (Yamaha) 2

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 133 2 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 125 3 Harry ROWLINGS (Chassis Factory) 104 4 Luke WALLINGTON (Triumph) 36 5 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 36 6 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 20

Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Harry LEIGH (Kawasaki) 130 2 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 100 3 James BULL (Yamaha) 98 4 Ryan GARSIDE (Yamaha) 84 5 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 62 6 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 54 7 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 54 8 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 50 9 Harry COOK (MV Agusta) 48 10 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 40 11 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 20 12 Jonathan RAILTON (Ducati) 16 13 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 12 14 Gareth CUNNINGHAM (Yamaha) 12 15 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 10 16 Mark CONLIN (Kawasaki) 0

Superstock 1000 Race

Richard Kerr held off Dan Linfoot to take the National Superstock win after a race-long battle where the lead changed many times between several riders.

Linfoot had led into the final lap but had Kerr snapping at his heels, the lead swapping between the pair twice before Linfoot made a move into the loop but ran wide, allowing Kerr to take the place back and cross the line as winner.

Richard Kerr

“It’s been a brilliant weekend and we’ve never been out the top three so it’s brilliant to round it off with the win. I really enjoyed the race and knew tyre life would come into play so even though I dropped to fifth, I didn’t panic and felt I had something extra for the final third of the race. I also knew I had some strong points on the circuit compared to Dan and had a feeling where he’d try and make a pass so ensured I knew what to do when he made his move. I also knew there was no way I was finishing the race in second so as soon as he came by, I dived straight back up the inside and held him off until the flag. I’m so happy and the team deserve real credit for working so hard across the three days to get the bike dialled in. I’m delighted to get the win and we’ve repeated what we did here last year so let’s hope we can do the same next time out at Knockhill. A big thanks as always to everyone at AMD Motorsport!”

Early leader Alastair Seeley had to settle for third, just ahead of Joe Talbot as Lewis Rollo took fifth.

South Australian Billy McConnell was in the leading group for the majority of the race and expecting to finish on the podium before a ruptured fuel line halted his charge and forced him to retire.

Billy McConnell

“It’s been a tough weekend with Friday especially being difficult, but we made some good improvements to the bike both before and after qualifying which helped considerably. We were in a much better position ahead of the race with the set-up changes done to help with tyre life towards the end of the race and it was all going to plan when I got Seeley and moved into third. I’d found a few false neutrals but soon got round that and, unfortunately, it was an issue with the fuel line that forced me out with little over a lap to go. The team’s worked mega hard all weekend, so we’ll keep our heads down and move on to the next round.”

Countryman Brayden Elliott steadily worked his way forward to earn a top ten finish.

Superstock 1000 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Richard KERR Honda 22m35.080 2 Dan LINFOOT Honda +0.393 3 Alastair SEELEY BMW +1.192 4 Joe TALBOT Honda +4.382 5 Lewis ROLLO Aprilia +6.978 6 Alex OLSEN Honda +9.439 7 Brent HARRAN Honda +13.607 8 David ALLINGHAM Honda +14.327 9 Brayden ELLIOTT Kawasaki +16.505 10 Scott SWANN Yamaha +18.663 11 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +20.897 12 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +21.671 13 Ash BEECH Honda +21.757 14 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +26.304 15 Simon REID Honda +31.329 16 Sam COX BMW +34.792 17 Matty WHELAN Suzuki +39.389 18 Joe MOORE Suzuki +45.034 19 Callum BEY Suzuki +46.789 20 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +48.364 21 Richard WHITE BMW +54.174 22 Kieran SMITH Honda +58.036 23 Rory PARKER Suzuki +59.235 24 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +1m11.055 25 Connor THOMSON Kawasaki +1m24.609 26 Andrew WILLIAMS Suzuki +1m30.271 27 Stephen SMITH Honda 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Billy McCONNELL Honda 2 Laps DNF Dave SELLERS Suzuki 3 Laps DNF Jason BURRILL BMW 5 Laps DNF Phil ROOKE Kawasaki 5 Laps DNF Franco BOURNE Honda 7 Laps DNF Peter ECCLES Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Ben LUXTON Honda 8 Laps DNF Matt TRUELOVE Honda 11 Laps DNF Lee WILLIAMS Kawasaki 11 Laps DQ Max SYMONDS Yamaha /

Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 87 2 Richard KERR (Honda) 79 3 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 68 4 Franco BOURNE (Honda) 67 5 Alex OLSEN (Honda) 59 6 Alistair SEELEY (BMW) 40 7 Lewis ROLLO (Aprilia) 38 8 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 33 9 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 28 10 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 24 11 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 22 12 Luke HEDGER (Kawasaki) 21 13 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 20 14 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 13 15 Ashley BEECH (Honda) 13 16 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 12 17 Brayden ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 12 18 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 10 19 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 6 20 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 4 21 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 3 22 Max SYMONDS (Yamaha) 2 23 Sam COX (BMW) 1 24 Nathan HARRISON (Honda) 1 25 Simon REID (Honda) 1

Junior Superstock Race Two

Owen Jenner took his first win of the year with a last lap move to pass both Asher Durham and Aaron Silvester.

Aboard his Jenner Racing Yamaha, the number 86 had been sitting third on the final lap when he passed both in the last corner, beating Durham by 0.147s as championship leader Silvester had to settle for third.

Sam Laffins, who had ran up in the top three earlier in the race, took fourth with Edmund Best fifth.

Young Aussie Jacob Hatch had a difficult weekend and could not get comfortable enough with his bike to push for top results. His win last time out at Oulton Park though still sees him in a reasonable sixth place in the championship chase.

Junior Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Owen JENNER Yamaha 18m46.251 2 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +0.147 3 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha +0.368 4 Sam LAFFINS Yamaha +2.020 5 Edmund BEST Yamaha +5.073 6 Taylor ROSE Yamaha +7.076 7 Harrison CROSBY Kawasaki +7.216 8 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +7.413 9 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +7.418 10 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +9.689 11 Jacob HATCH Kawasaki +10.476 12 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +10.828 13 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +11.145 14 Jack ROACH Kawasaki +14.619 15 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +18.131 16 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +22.219 17 Kam DIXON Yamaha +22.502 18 Owen MELLOR Kawasaki +26.193 19 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +28.976 20 Alex DUNCAN Kawasaki +37.793 21 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +38.325 22 Kieran KENT Yamaha +38.582 23 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki +42.955 24 Aaron DAYKIN Yamaha +44.926 25 Benjamin WAKENSHAW Yamaha +1m11.763 26 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +1m13.957 27 Darragh O’MAHONY Kawasaki +1m15.094 Not Classified DNF Osian JONES Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Charlie ATKINS Yamaha 3 Laps DNF Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Gary SCOTT Yamaha 4 Laps DNF Carl HARRIS Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Joe HOWARD Yamaha 5 Laps DNF Evan PENDRILL Yamaha 5 Laps DNF Kier ARMSTRONG Yamaha 6 Laps DNF Finley ARSCOTT Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 9 Laps

Junior Superstock Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 108 2 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 70 3 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 68 4 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 65 5 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 64 6 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 62 7 Edmund BEST (Yamaha) 57 8 Sam LAFFINS (Yamaha) 56 9 Taylor ROSE (Yamaha) 40 10 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 33 11 Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki) 33 12 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 30 13 Finley ARSCOTT (Yamaha) 28 14 Kier ARMSTRONG (Yamaha) 22 15 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 21 16 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 15 17 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 13 18 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 11 19 Joe HOWARD (Yamaha) 10 20 Jack ROACH (Kawasaki) 10 21 Jake HOPPER (Yamaha) 7 22 Jake CAMPBELL (Kawasaki) 3 23 Mickey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 2 24 Carl HARRIS (Kawasaki) 1 25 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 1

The next round of the series takes place at Knockhill, Scotland on June 16-18.