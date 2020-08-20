2020 AORC

The Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) presented by MXstore, has made the decision to cancel Round 9 and 10 of the Championship which was to be held at Wynyard Tasmania on October 17 and 18.

Due to the recent announcement by the Tasmanian Government of state border restrictions and closure until December, unfortunately this has made the Tasmanian round impossible to go ahead.

AORC will continue to monitor State Government COVID-19 restrictions and their potential impacts this may have on the current remaining 2020 championship date.

Earlier rounds 5-6 at Murray Bridge, rounds 7-8 at Nowra, and rounds 9-10 at Omeo had already been cancelled.

KTM had also earlier released a statement that due to the complications of the pandemic they will not race AORC for the remainder of the year with their factory squad.

At this stage there is one final weekend scheduled for AORC on November 14 and 15 and the final venue is yet to be confirmed although is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

AORC with the Tasmanian Government remains committed to having the Championship Event in Tasmania and will look to explore this for the future.