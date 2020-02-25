Home Motorcycle Racing WSBK Leon Haslam Motorcycle NewsMotorcycle RacingWSBKMotorcycle Gallery TBG WorldSBK Images Phillip Island Test Gallery WorldSBK Images By Motorcycle News - February 26, 2020 Share Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest ReddIt Email Telegram WorldSBK Test Phillip Island WSBK Images by TBG WSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Laverty TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Tank TBGLeon HaslamWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Haslam Fireblade TBGTeam Go Eleven - Phillip Island WorldSBK TestWSBK TBG ASBK Round Phillip Island TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Yamaha Duo TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Sykes TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Yamaha Baz TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Toprak Razgatlioglu TBGScott Redding exits pit-laneWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Scott Redding TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Scheib TBGWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Redding TBGJonathan ReaWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Rea TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Michael VanDerMark TBGWSBK TBG ASBK Round Phillip Island Oli Bayliss TBGAlex LowesWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Lowes TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Eugene Laverty TBGWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Bautista TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Camier TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Fireblade Bautista TBGAlvaro Bautista was the busiest rider over the two days, putting in 126 lapsWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Bautista TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Bardahl TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Alex Lowes TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Yamaha TBGJonathan ReaWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Rea TBGWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Sykes TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Throttle Bodies TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Redding TBGToprak RazgatliogluWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Razgatlioglu TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Redding TBGAlvaro Bautista set the fastest trap speeds in both sessionsWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Bautista TBGDucati mechanics swarmed around Redding's V4 R when it came back to the pitsWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Redding TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Mechanic TBGWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Haslam TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Fuel Ducati TBGWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Sykes TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Redding TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Ducati TBGAlvaro Bautista set the highest trap speeds in both sessions today on the new FirebladeWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Bautista TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Fireblade TBGTom SykesWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Sykes TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Electronics TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Ducati TBGScott Redding was the fastest Ducati in sixthWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Redding TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Data Yamaha TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Clutch TBGWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Bautista TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island BMW Nissin TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Yamaha TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Sykes TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Sykes TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Redding Ducati TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Lowes TBGWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Redding TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Lowes TBGBautista was consistently fastest through the speed traps in all sessions on the new FirebladeWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Fireblade TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Fireblade TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Fireblade TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Fireblade TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Fireblade TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Fireblade Haslam TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Davies TBGWSBK TBG WSBK Round Phillip Island Davies TBGWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Redding TBGMy money is on Jonathan Rea this weekendWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Rea TBGLeon Haslam ran competitive pace today on the new FirebladeWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Haslam TBGWSBK TBG Test Phillip Island Bautista TBGOli BaylissWSBK TBG ASBK Round Phillip Island Oli Bayliss TBGOli BaylissWSBK TBG ASBK Round Phillip Island Oli Bayliss TBGAndrea Locatelli topped both World Supersport test sessions at Phillip Island on MondayWSBK TBG ASBK Round Phillip Island Andrea Locatelli TBG RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Motorcycle News Troy Herfoss all smiles with arrival of new Fireblade Motorcycle News Mike Jones set to kick off title defence at Phillip Island ASBK / Aussie Road Racing ASBK tyre war set to erupt at season opener FOLLOW US19,139FansLike6,557FollowersFollow3,635FollowersFollow6,050SubscribersSubscribe Slicks for all classes for the first time in WorldSBK WSBK February 20, 2020 Remy Gardner tops Moto2 Jerez Test opening day Motorcycle News February 20, 2020 Lorenzo Savadori signs on as Aprilia MotoGP Tester MotoGP February 23, 2020 Load more