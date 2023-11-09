2023 FIM International Six Day’s Enduro

Day Four

It was close at the top of the FIM World Trophy competition on day four of the FIM International Six Day’s Enduro (ISDE), with the United States claiming a hard-fought victory over Italy by just four-seconds.

In the overall standings the United States maintain an eleven-minute lead. But behind them, the fight for the remainder of the podium is intensifying. France have now moved up to second position and lead third-placed Great Britain by nine seconds.

However, Italy are now only twenty-four seconds behind Great Britain, and with the defending champions appearing to struggle today, they will need to bounce back tomorrow to keep their podium hopes alive.

Australia has only entered the Women’s competition this year and had been hot on the heels of Team USA in the category, but unfortunately the Team Trophy is now out of reach for Australia after Tayla Jones was forced to withdraw after dislocating her shoulder.

Sweden again won the Junior competition.

In the individual classification it was another victory for Josep Garcia (KTM). The Spaniard won all but one of the day’s six special tests to win by 189-seconds over Italy’s Andrea Verona and also took E1 honours. The fight for third outright was extremely close, with the United States’ Taylor Robert edging out Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda) and United States’ Johnny Girroir (KTM).

Verona remains the rider to beat in E2, with the Italian taking victory on day four. Taylor Robert beat team-mate Johnny Girroir by four seconds to take the runner-up spot.

It was a perfect day for Sweden’s Albin Norrbin in E3, with the Fantic rider winning all six tests to top the category. France’s Loic Larrieu (KTM) and Julien Roussaly (Sherco) completed the top three.

FIM World Trophy Stage Four Individual Results

Pos Rider Cl. Team Time 1 GARCIA Josep E1 Spain 39’57.96 2 VERONA Andrea E2 Italy 40’16.39 3 ROBERT Taylor E2 USA 41’01.55 4 BERNARDINI Samuele E1 Italy 41’05.07 5 GIRROIR Johnny E2 USA 41’06.04 6 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 USA 41’12.27 7 NORRBIN Albin E3 Sweden 41’18.48 8 WATSON Nathan E2 UK 41’33.61 9 MCCANNEY Jamie E2 UK 41’44.74 10 LARRIEU Loic E3 France 41’50.91 11 LE QUERE Leo E2 France 41’57.66 12 ETCHELLS Jed E1 UK 42’01.47 13 SEMB Axel E2 Sweden 42’09.41 14 AHLIN Max E2 Sweden 42’11.56 15 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 France 42’13.82

FIM World Trophy Individual Standings

Pos Rider Cl Bike Cat Gap 1 GARCIA Josep E1 KTM WT 2:52’49.18 2 VERONA Andrea E2 GASGAS WT +32.63 3 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 KTM WT +4’36.27 4 ROBERT Taylor E2 KTM WT +4’46.64 5 WATSON Nathan E2 HONDA WT +6’04.49 6 GIRROIR Johnny E2 KTM WT +6’09.56 7 MCCANNEY Jamie E2 HUSQVARNA WT +6’24.50 8 NORRBIN Albin E3 FANTIC JWT +6’55.72 9 MARTINEZ Cole E2 HONDA WT +7’02.13 10 SEMB Axel E2 HUSQVARNA JWT +7’55.48 11 LARRIEU Loic E3 KTM WT +7’57.15 12 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 BETA WT +8’00.98 13 ETCHELLS Jed E1 FANTIC WT +8’01.53 14 LE QUERE Leo E2 KTM WT +8’04.56 15 AHLIN Max E2 KTM JWT +8’53.91 16 BETRIU Jaume E3 KTM WT +9’12.24 17 BENJAMIN Herrera E3 GASGAS WT +9’17.81 18 ROUSSALY Julien E3 SHERCO WT +9’35.60 19 OLIVEIRA Mateo E2 KTM JWT +9’53.10 20 CRISTINO Kevin E1 FANTIC WT +10’06.88

FIM World Trophy Team Standings

Pos Team Time Gap 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 11:53′ 51.32 – 2 TEAM FRANCE 12:04′ 55.01 +11’03.69 3 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 12:05′ 05.34 +11’14.02 4 TEAM ITALY 12:05′ 29.40 +11’38.08 5 TEAM SPAIN 12:06′ 51.70 +13’00.38 6 TEAM CHILE 12:33′ 06.64 +39’15.32 7 TEAM ARGENTINA 13:15′ 16.04 +1:21′ 24.72 8 TEAM VENEZUELA 13:45′ 23.18 +1:51′ 31.86 9 TEAM CANADA 15:27′ 58.21 +3:34′ 06.89 10 TEAM BRAZIL 21:53′ 57.78 +10:00′ 06.46 11 TEAM BOLIVIA 28:38′ 17.27 +16:44′ 25.95 12 TEAM COLOMBIA 34:06′ 13.22 +22:12′ 21.90

FIM Women’s World Trophy Day Four

In the FIM Women’s World Trophy category, the United States once again strengthened their grip on this year’s title with the day four victory led by Brandy Richards.

Team Australia looked good on Thursday morning, placing second to the United States on the first test. However, soon after their luck turned, with Tayla Jones (Husqvarna) dropping out. Jones had dislocated her shoulder late on day three but toughed it out to complete the final stage, however after riding the transit stage on Thursday morning the experienced competitor deemed it silly to continue, as the pain and weakness in the shoulder would undoubtedly lead to more crashes. Team-mates Jessica Gardiner and Danielle McDonald were second and third respectively on day four, but with Tayla now out of the running Australia’s championship defence is in tatters.

Australia’s loss was suddenly Team FIM LA’s gain, with the South American trio of Barbara Neves (Honda), Tania Gonzales (Honda), and Valeria Rodriguez (Honda) moving up to second.

FIM Women’s World Trophy Standings

TBC

Pos Team Time Gap 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 10:34′ 18.19 – 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA 12:49′ 37.65 +2:15’19.46 3 TEAM FIM LA 12:59′ 33.75 +2:25’15.56 4 TEAM FRANCE 17:38′ 35.22 +7:04’17.03 5 TEAM ARGENTINA 20:11′ 26.25 +9:37’08.06 6 TEAM GERMANY 22:40′ 30.90 +12:06’12.71 7 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 26:09′ 06.85 +15:34’48.66 8 TEAM CANADA 28:29′ 29.98 +17:55’11.79

FIM Junior World Trophy Day Four

There was no change at the top of the FIM Junior World Trophy class, with Sweden again powering clear to victory. The Swedish trio of Albin Norrbin (Fantic), Axel Semb (Husqvarna), and Max Ahlin (KTM) are one of the major talking points in this year’s 6DAYS. Leading the race by over sixteen minutes, they will tomorrow hope to have a trouble-free day of racing.

On day four, France were next best to the Swedes, albeit four minutes behind. Beating the United States by two minutes and thirty seconds, they strengthened their advantage over the United States to more than five minutes. Argentina now look to have the better of the Czech Republic and sit fourth overall.

FIM Junior World Trophy Standings