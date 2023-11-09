2023 FIM International Six Day’s Enduro
Day Four
It was close at the top of the FIM World Trophy competition on day four of the FIM International Six Day’s Enduro (ISDE), with the United States claiming a hard-fought victory over Italy by just four-seconds.
In the overall standings the United States maintain an eleven-minute lead. But behind them, the fight for the remainder of the podium is intensifying. France have now moved up to second position and lead third-placed Great Britain by nine seconds.
However, Italy are now only twenty-four seconds behind Great Britain, and with the defending champions appearing to struggle today, they will need to bounce back tomorrow to keep their podium hopes alive.
Australia has only entered the Women’s competition this year and had been hot on the heels of Team USA in the category, but unfortunately the Team Trophy is now out of reach for Australia after Tayla Jones was forced to withdraw after dislocating her shoulder.
Sweden again won the Junior competition.
In the individual classification it was another victory for Josep Garcia (KTM). The Spaniard won all but one of the day’s six special tests to win by 189-seconds over Italy’s Andrea Verona and also took E1 honours. The fight for third outright was extremely close, with the United States’ Taylor Robert edging out Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda) and United States’ Johnny Girroir (KTM).
Verona remains the rider to beat in E2, with the Italian taking victory on day four. Taylor Robert beat team-mate Johnny Girroir by four seconds to take the runner-up spot.
It was a perfect day for Sweden’s Albin Norrbin in E3, with the Fantic rider winning all six tests to top the category. France’s Loic Larrieu (KTM) and Julien Roussaly (Sherco) completed the top three.
FIM World Trophy Stage Four Individual Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Cl.
|Team
|Time
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|E1
|Spain
|39’57.96
|2
|VERONA Andrea
|E2
|Italy
|40’16.39
|3
|ROBERT Taylor
|E2
|USA
|41’01.55
|4
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|E1
|Italy
|41’05.07
|5
|GIRROIR Johnny
|E2
|USA
|41’06.04
|6
|OLIVEIRA Dante
|E2
|USA
|41’12.27
|7
|NORRBIN Albin
|E3
|Sweden
|41’18.48
|8
|WATSON Nathan
|E2
|UK
|41’33.61
|9
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|E2
|UK
|41’44.74
|10
|LARRIEU Loic
|E3
|France
|41’50.91
|11
|LE QUERE Leo
|E2
|France
|41’57.66
|12
|ETCHELLS Jed
|E1
|UK
|42’01.47
|13
|SEMB Axel
|E2
|Sweden
|42’09.41
|14
|AHLIN Max
|E2
|Sweden
|42’11.56
|15
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|E1
|France
|42’13.82
FIM World Trophy Individual Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Cl
|Bike
|Cat
|Gap
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|E1
|KTM
|WT
|2:52’49.18
|2
|VERONA Andrea
|E2
|GASGAS
|WT
|+32.63
|3
|OLIVEIRA Dante
|E2
|KTM
|WT
|+4’36.27
|4
|ROBERT Taylor
|E2
|KTM
|WT
|+4’46.64
|5
|WATSON Nathan
|E2
|HONDA
|WT
|+6’04.49
|6
|GIRROIR Johnny
|E2
|KTM
|WT
|+6’09.56
|7
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|E2
|HUSQVARNA
|WT
|+6’24.50
|8
|NORRBIN Albin
|E3
|FANTIC
|JWT
|+6’55.72
|9
|MARTINEZ Cole
|E2
|HONDA
|WT
|+7’02.13
|10
|SEMB Axel
|E2
|HUSQVARNA
|JWT
|+7’55.48
|11
|LARRIEU Loic
|E3
|KTM
|WT
|+7’57.15
|12
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|E1
|BETA
|WT
|+8’00.98
|13
|ETCHELLS Jed
|E1
|FANTIC
|WT
|+8’01.53
|14
|LE QUERE Leo
|E2
|KTM
|WT
|+8’04.56
|15
|AHLIN Max
|E2
|KTM
|JWT
|+8’53.91
|16
|BETRIU Jaume
|E3
|KTM
|WT
|+9’12.24
|17
|BENJAMIN Herrera
|E3
|GASGAS
|WT
|+9’17.81
|18
|ROUSSALY Julien
|E3
|SHERCO
|WT
|+9’35.60
|19
|OLIVEIRA Mateo
|E2
|KTM
|JWT
|+9’53.10
|20
|CRISTINO Kevin
|E1
|FANTIC
|WT
|+10’06.88
FIM World Trophy Team Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|11:53′ 51.32
|–
|2
|TEAM FRANCE
|12:04′ 55.01
|+11’03.69
|3
|TEAM GREAT BRITAIN
|12:05′ 05.34
|+11’14.02
|4
|TEAM ITALY
|12:05′ 29.40
|+11’38.08
|5
|TEAM SPAIN
|12:06′ 51.70
|+13’00.38
|6
|TEAM CHILE
|12:33′ 06.64
|+39’15.32
|7
|TEAM ARGENTINA
|13:15′ 16.04
|+1:21′ 24.72
|8
|TEAM VENEZUELA
|13:45′ 23.18
|+1:51′ 31.86
|9
|TEAM CANADA
|15:27′ 58.21
|+3:34′ 06.89
|10
|TEAM BRAZIL
|21:53′ 57.78
|+10:00′ 06.46
|11
|TEAM BOLIVIA
|28:38′ 17.27
|+16:44′ 25.95
|12
|TEAM COLOMBIA
|34:06′ 13.22
|+22:12′ 21.90
FIM Women’s World Trophy Day Four
In the FIM Women’s World Trophy category, the United States once again strengthened their grip on this year’s title with the day four victory led by Brandy Richards.
Team Australia looked good on Thursday morning, placing second to the United States on the first test. However, soon after their luck turned, with Tayla Jones (Husqvarna) dropping out. Jones had dislocated her shoulder late on day three but toughed it out to complete the final stage, however after riding the transit stage on Thursday morning the experienced competitor deemed it silly to continue, as the pain and weakness in the shoulder would undoubtedly lead to more crashes. Team-mates Jessica Gardiner and Danielle McDonald were second and third respectively on day four, but with Tayla now out of the running Australia’s championship defence is in tatters.
Australia’s loss was suddenly Team FIM LA’s gain, with the South American trio of Barbara Neves (Honda), Tania Gonzales (Honda), and Valeria Rodriguez (Honda) moving up to second.
FIM Women’s World Trophy Standings
TBC
|Pos
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|10:34′ 18.19
|–
|2
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|12:49′ 37.65
|+2:15’19.46
|3
|TEAM FIM LA
|12:59′ 33.75
|+2:25’15.56
|4
|TEAM FRANCE
|17:38′ 35.22
|+7:04’17.03
|5
|TEAM ARGENTINA
|20:11′ 26.25
|+9:37’08.06
|6
|TEAM GERMANY
|22:40′ 30.90
|+12:06’12.71
|7
|TEAM GREAT BRITAIN
|26:09′ 06.85
|+15:34’48.66
|8
|TEAM CANADA
|28:29′ 29.98
|+17:55’11.79
FIM Junior World Trophy Day Four
There was no change at the top of the FIM Junior World Trophy class, with Sweden again powering clear to victory. The Swedish trio of Albin Norrbin (Fantic), Axel Semb (Husqvarna), and Max Ahlin (KTM) are one of the major talking points in this year’s 6DAYS. Leading the race by over sixteen minutes, they will tomorrow hope to have a trouble-free day of racing.
On day four, France were next best to the Swedes, albeit four minutes behind. Beating the United States by two minutes and thirty seconds, they strengthened their advantage over the United States to more than five minutes. Argentina now look to have the better of the Czech Republic and sit fourth overall.
FIM Junior World Trophy Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|TEAM SWEDEN
|9:02′ 12.65
|–
|2
|TEAM FRANCE
|9:18′ 18.17
|+16’05.52
|3
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|9:23′ 42.53
|+21’29.88
|4
|TEAM ARGENTINA
|9:54′ 01.75
|+51’49.10
|5
|TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC
|10:06′ 25.67
|+1:04’13.02
|6
|TEAM GERMANY
|10:10′ 37.12
|+1:08’24.47
|7
|TEAM PORTUGAL
|10:35′ 51.01
|+1:33’38.36
|8
|TEAM COLOMBIA
|13:41′ 32.23
|+4:39’19.58
|9
|TEAM GREAT BRITAIN
|14:10′ 33.68
|+5:08’21.03
|10
|TEAM ITALY
|16:02′ 56.17
|+7:00’43.52
|11
|TEAM CHILE
|21:07’58.05
|12:05’45.40