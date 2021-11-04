2022 Indian cruiser, bagger and touring updates

Indian have updated their bagger, cruiser and touring models for 2022 with both the Ride Command and Challenger traction control systems further refined in response to rider feedback.

In good news for existing owners the Ride Command software updates will also be available for 2020 and 2021 owners.

Alongside a host of new colourways across the various models, there’s also a big expansion of the accessories available, including luggage, lighting, wind protection and more.

Here’s a run down of the new colours, model pricing and accessories.

The 2022 Indian Springfield will start at $36,495 and be available in Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic, and Black Metallic over Dirt Track Tan. Features include ride modes, rear cylinder deactivation, quick release windshield, cruise control and TPMS. There’s also keyless ignition, leather seats, remote locking saddlebags.

With the 2022 Indian Springfield Dark Horse pricing starts at $35,995 with the Black Smoke joined by an all-new Quartz Grey. Blacked out finishes are joined by an open fender and 19 inch contrast cut wheel, mid-rise handlebars and USB charging, on top of the features mentioned for the standard Springfield, excluding the screen.

The 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse will start at $39,495 in comparison and be available in Black Smoke, Ruby Smoke, and also in the new Quartz Grey, all of which naturally carry the blacked out theme. It runs the Thunderstroke 116 powerplant, with updated Ride Command, ride modes, the rear cylinder deactivation and Metzeler Cruisetec tyres. Highway bars are standard fitment with full LED lighting, cruise control, TPMS, remove lockable saddle bags all also fitted.

The 2022 Indian Chieftain Limited in comparison will be available in two new colourways – Silver Quartz Metallic and Deepwater Metallic from $39,995, but features far more chrome.

The 2022 Indian Roadmaster will be available in three variants, starting with the standard from $43,995, which is available in Black Metallic, or Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic. Features include heated seats and grips, remote locking trunk as well as saddlebags, adjustable passenger footpegs, plus lower fairings with adjustable airflow vents.

Also available is the 2022 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse in the Black Smoke, or two new colourways, – Polished Bronze or Silver Quartz Smoke, with pricing starting from $42,495. A push button adjustable screen is also fitted, as well as Metzeler Cruisetec tyres, and naturally offers the vast majority of components blacked out as the name suggests.

The 2022 Indian Roadmaster Limited will be priced starting at $42,995, and available in Black Azure Crystal or Crimson Metallic adding premium finishes to the features already mentioned on the other two variants.

Also available is the Dark Horse from $40,495 in Black Smoke, Bronze Smoke, and an all-new Indy Red over Black Metallic, while the 2022 Indian Challenger Limited starts at $40,995, with the existing Black Metallic paint an option alongside two new choices – Maroon Metallic or Spirit Blue over Black Metallic.

Both offer Indian’s smart lean technology, a 19-inch contrast cut wheel and Ride Command. The Dark Horse offers blacked out styling, with gloss black dash and matt paint, while the Limited in comparison runs gloss paint with extensive chrome finishes, badging and highway bars.

The 1133 cubic inch liquid-cooled V-twin equipped Scout line that puts out 70 kW and 97 Nm of torque also received a fresh lick of paint.

The 2022 Indian Scout will be available in two new colours Maroon Metallic and Silver Quartz Metallic over Black Metallic, or in Black Metallic or White Smoke, with pricing starting at $21,495.

The 2022 Indian Scout Bobber meanwhile will start at $20,495 and available in Black Smoke, Black Metallic, Alumina Jade Smoke, Maroon Metallic Smoke, and two new colours – Silver Quartz Smoke or Titanium Metallic.

Finally the 2022 Indian Scout Bobber Twenty will start at $21,995, available in Black Metallic, Stealth Grey, and two new colours – Silver Quartz Smoke, or Spirit Blue Metallic.

When it comes to new accessories, there’s the Spirit Lake luggage line, including Touring Bag, Day Bag, Rack Bag and Backreset Pad. Pathfinder auxiliary LED saddlebag lights are also available, as it a premium Rogue Heated Seat, Hard Lower Fairings for Challenger models with adjustable vents, a Powerband Audio Lower Fairing installation kit, allowing fitment of additional speakers (speakers sold separately) and a new Lower Fairing Storage accessory.

New Scout accessories include the Syndicate Two-Up Seat, Syndicate Low Profile Passenger Backrest, Adjustable Piggyback Rear Suspension upgrade, Analogue Tachometer, or Smoked Turn Signals for the Bobber riders. A Pathfinder Adaptive LED headlight is also available, which activates LEDs when it senses cornering to ensure light is thrown through the corner.

For more information head to your local Indian dealer.