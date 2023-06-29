The Angels to headline Australian National H.O.G. Rally

Big news out of Harley-Davidson Australia, with the artist line-up for their 120th Anniversary celebrations in Adelaide at The Bend, now confirmed, the Australian National H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) Rally taking place September 22 to 24, 2023.

The headline act is none other than the iconic Aussie rockers, alongside Richard Clapton who will take to the stage to welcome the night’s proceedings.

This will be followed by beloved Aussie favourites and close friends of the H.O.G. community – The Screaming Eagles. Renowned for their incredible live performances, The Screaming Eagles are set to add even more energy to the festivities following the top-fuel drag bikes the night before.

Joining the lineup is a Skyhooks Tribute band, featuring original member Bob “Bongo” Starkie who will deliver an authentic Aussie, high-energy, full-volume set.

Prepare for a night of unforgettable rock and a celebration not to be missed. Marking the landmark anniversary of 120-years of the iconic motorcycle brand and 40 years of H.O.G. in Australia.

The music festivities will kick off at 5:00pm on Saturday, September 23, and extend late into the evening. Tickets for the much-anticipated event are now available for purchase at the official website, hog120.com, as Harley-Davidson brings the party to The Bend Motorsport, Adelaide.