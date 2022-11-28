ASBK 2022

The Bend – Focus on YMF R3 Cup

YMF R3 Cup Race One

Cam Dunker headed back out for the opening R3 Cup contest of the weekend after already wrapping up the Supersport 300 Championship earlier in the afternoon.

Dunker backed that performance up with a win in the R3 Cup Race One by 1.7-seconds over Sam Pezzetta while Taiyo Aksu rounded out the podium ahead of Hayden Nelson and Cam Swain.

YMF R3 Cup Race One Results

Pos Ride BIke Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 13m10.907 186 2 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.723 191 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.888 191 4 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.293 191 5 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.906 193 6 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.128 194 7 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.150 195 8 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.330 194 9 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.159 191 10 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.600 188 11 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.740 194 12 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +19.538 186 13 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.492 191 14 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.857 193 15 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.071 186 16 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.138 185 17 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m03.220 182 DNF William HUN Yamaha YZF-R3 2 Laps 179

YMF R3 Cup Race Two

It was the #3 machine of Cam Dunker out front once again when the lights went out on Sunday morning for the second and penultimate contest for YMF R3 Cup competitors for season 2022.

Local lad Sam Pezzetta had the bit between his teeth chasing Dunker hard over the opening laps and that pair started to break away from Hayden Nelson, Henry Snell and Taiyo Aksu.

Pezzetta sneaked ahead of turn 13 to take the lead from Dunker but Dunker got him back a few turns later and led them across the stripe to start lap three of the six-lap contest. That duo continued to streak away from their pursuers.

The chasing pack fighting over the final step on the rostrum was Swain, Aksu, Gawith, Hamod, Snell and Hayden Nelson. That group then had another six-second buffer over ninth placed Glenn Nelson and local youngster Cooper Rowntree in tenth.

Pezzetta was still right on Dunker’s pipe as they commenced the final lap and followed the diminutive Dunker around the 4.95 km circuit.

Pezzetta almost showed Dunker a wheel at a few points as he piled the pressure on but Dunker held on to take another victory and wrap up his second championship of the weekend.

Was a great ride from Sam Pezzetta also, while Cam Swain was the best of the rest in third place, crossing the stripe four-seconds behind the top duo.

YMF R3 Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time Speed 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 13m05.701 183 2 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.225 188 3 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.250 190 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.339 193 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.552 192 6 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.718 190 7 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +5.745 190 8 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.961 188 9 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +19.296 196 10 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +19.407 188 11 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +22.004 190 12 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +22.930 187 13 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +22.942 188 14 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +23.841 190 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.067 183 16 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.189 183 17 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.304 183 18 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m04.112 174 19 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m14.830 181

YMF R3 Cup Race Three

Cam Dunker started race three where he left race two, at the front of the pack. Taiyo Aksu, Hayden Nelson, Sam Pezzetta and Cam Swain were his chasers early on in the final six-lap bout of the weekend.

Dunker got his head down and broke away from the pack though and by half-race distance he had 2.5-seconds over that aforementioned pack, who were engaged in close combat over second place. By the last lap board Dunker’s lead was over 3.2-seconds.

Pezzetta had a couple of bike lengths over Hamod early in the final lap, Aksu fourth, Swain fifth, Nelson sixth and Snell seventh. Pezzetta held on to triumph in that battle for second place while Taiyo Aksu rounded out the podium ahead of Hamod and Swain. That third place also saw Aksu take third place in the championship ahead of Hayden Nelson.

YMF R3 Cup Race Three Results

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 13m07.214 188 2 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.664 194 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.031 190 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.104 195 5 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.237 193 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.619 190 7 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.337 195 8 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.339 191 9 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +16.499 188 10 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.046 194 11 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.124 194 12 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.275 190 13 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.468 193 14 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.546 188 15 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.854 194 16 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.922 184 17 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R3 +58.358 181 18 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 +58.954 182

YMF R3 Cup Round Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER 25 25 25 75 2 Sam PEZZETTA 20 20 20 60 3 Taiyo AKSU 18 16 18 52 4 Cameron SWAIN 16 18 16 50 5 Marcus HAMOD 15 17 17 49 6 Hayden NELSON 17 13 15 45 7 Henry SNELL 14 15 14 43 8 Brodie GAWITH 13 14 12 39 9 Mitchell SIMPSON 11 10 13 34 10 Glenn NELSON 12 11 10 33 11 Cooper ROWNTREE 9 12 11 32 12 Jai RUSSO 10 8 9 27 13 Jordan SIMPSON 8 6 8 22 14 Jamie PORT 7 7 6 20 15 Ryder GILBERT 6 5 7 18 16 Valentino KNEZOVIC 5 4 5 14 17 Abbie CAMERON 4 2 3 9 18 Luke JHONSTON 9 9 19 William HUNT 3 4 7

YMF R3 Cup Championship Points

Final