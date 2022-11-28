ASBK 2022
The Bend – Focus on YMF R3 Cup
YMF R3 Cup Race One
Cam Dunker headed back out for the opening R3 Cup contest of the weekend after already wrapping up the Supersport 300 Championship earlier in the afternoon.
Dunker backed that performance up with a win in the R3 Cup Race One by 1.7-seconds over Sam Pezzetta while Taiyo Aksu rounded out the podium ahead of Hayden Nelson and Cam Swain.
YMF R3 Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Ride
|BIke
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|13m10.907
|186
|2
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.723
|191
|3
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.888
|191
|4
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.293
|191
|5
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.906
|193
|6
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.128
|194
|7
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.150
|195
|8
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.330
|194
|9
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+13.159
|191
|10
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.600
|188
|11
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.740
|194
|12
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+19.538
|186
|13
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+20.492
|191
|14
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+20.857
|193
|15
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+34.071
|186
|16
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+34.138
|185
|17
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1m03.220
|182
|DNF
|William HUN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2 Laps
|179
YMF R3 Cup Race Two
It was the #3 machine of Cam Dunker out front once again when the lights went out on Sunday morning for the second and penultimate contest for YMF R3 Cup competitors for season 2022.
Local lad Sam Pezzetta had the bit between his teeth chasing Dunker hard over the opening laps and that pair started to break away from Hayden Nelson, Henry Snell and Taiyo Aksu.
Pezzetta sneaked ahead of turn 13 to take the lead from Dunker but Dunker got him back a few turns later and led them across the stripe to start lap three of the six-lap contest. That duo continued to streak away from their pursuers.
The chasing pack fighting over the final step on the rostrum was Swain, Aksu, Gawith, Hamod, Snell and Hayden Nelson. That group then had another six-second buffer over ninth placed Glenn Nelson and local youngster Cooper Rowntree in tenth.
Pezzetta was still right on Dunker’s pipe as they commenced the final lap and followed the diminutive Dunker around the 4.95 km circuit.
Pezzetta almost showed Dunker a wheel at a few points as he piled the pressure on but Dunker held on to take another victory and wrap up his second championship of the weekend.
Was a great ride from Sam Pezzetta also, while Cam Swain was the best of the rest in third place, crossing the stripe four-seconds behind the top duo.
YMF R3 Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Speed
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|13m05.701
|183
|2
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.225
|188
|3
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+4.250
|190
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.339
|193
|5
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.552
|192
|6
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.718
|190
|7
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+5.745
|190
|8
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+11.961
|188
|9
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+19.296
|196
|10
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+19.407
|188
|11
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+22.004
|190
|12
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+22.930
|187
|13
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+22.942
|188
|14
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+23.841
|190
|15
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+33.067
|183
|16
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+33.189
|183
|17
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+34.304
|183
|18
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1m04.112
|174
|19
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1m14.830
|181
YMF R3 Cup Race Three
Cam Dunker started race three where he left race two, at the front of the pack. Taiyo Aksu, Hayden Nelson, Sam Pezzetta and Cam Swain were his chasers early on in the final six-lap bout of the weekend.
Dunker got his head down and broke away from the pack though and by half-race distance he had 2.5-seconds over that aforementioned pack, who were engaged in close combat over second place. By the last lap board Dunker’s lead was over 3.2-seconds.
Pezzetta had a couple of bike lengths over Hamod early in the final lap, Aksu fourth, Swain fifth, Nelson sixth and Snell seventh. Pezzetta held on to triumph in that battle for second place while Taiyo Aksu rounded out the podium ahead of Hamod and Swain. That third place also saw Aksu take third place in the championship ahead of Hayden Nelson.
YMF R3 Cup Race Three Results
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|13m07.214
|188
|2
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1.664
|194
|3
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.031
|190
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.104
|195
|5
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.237
|193
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.619
|190
|7
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.337
|195
|8
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+11.339
|191
|9
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+16.499
|188
|10
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+20.046
|194
|11
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+20.124
|194
|12
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.275
|190
|13
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.468
|193
|14
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.546
|188
|15
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.854
|194
|16
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+33.922
|184
|17
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+58.358
|181
|18
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+58.954
|182
YMF R3 Cup Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|25
|25
|25
|75
|2
|Sam PEZZETTA
|20
|20
|20
|60
|3
|Taiyo AKSU
|18
|16
|18
|52
|4
|Cameron SWAIN
|16
|18
|16
|50
|5
|Marcus HAMOD
|15
|17
|17
|49
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|17
|13
|15
|45
|7
|Henry SNELL
|14
|15
|14
|43
|8
|Brodie GAWITH
|13
|14
|12
|39
|9
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|11
|10
|13
|34
|10
|Glenn NELSON
|12
|11
|10
|33
|11
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|9
|12
|11
|32
|12
|Jai RUSSO
|10
|8
|9
|27
|13
|Jordan SIMPSON
|8
|6
|8
|22
|14
|Jamie PORT
|7
|7
|6
|20
|15
|Ryder GILBERT
|6
|5
|7
|18
|16
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|5
|4
|5
|14
|17
|Abbie CAMERON
|4
|2
|3
|9
|18
|Luke JHONSTON
|9
|9
|19
|William HUNT
|3
|4
|7
YMF R3 Cup Championship Points
Final
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|314
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|272
|3
|Taiyo AKSU
|241
|4
|Hayden NELSON
|238
|5
|Sam PEZZETTA
|214
|6
|Henry SNELL
|209
|7
|Jai RUSSO
|171
|8
|Brodie GAWITH
|170
|9
|Marcus HAMOD
|153
|10
|Cameron SWAIN
|130
|11
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|112
|12
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|111
|13
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|95
|14
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|90
|15
|Jordan SIMPSON
|81
|16
|Jamie PORT
|65
|17
|Liam WATERS
|48
|18
|Clay CLEGG
|48
|19
|Brandon DEMMERY
|46
|20
|Jack FAVELLE
|44
|21
|Nate O’NEILL
|43
|22
|Jayden MARTIN
|41
|23
|Laura BROWN
|22
|24
|Ryder GILBERT
|18
|25
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|17
|26
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|14
|27
|Luke JHONSTON
|9
|28
|Abbie CAMERON
|9
|29
|William HUNT
|7
|30
|Casey MIDDLETON
|6
|31
|Brian KOZAN
|1