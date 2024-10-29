The one-off ZERO SR/X Concept Hits Oz!

ZERO Motorcycles introduced the groundbreaking SR-X concept bike in Australia to the Australian public recently at the SXSW Sydney Innovation Expo.

The SR-X, fresh from its European debut at the Paris Olympics, is now available for Australian audiences to experience firsthand. This semi-faired concept bike, designed in collaboration with Huge Design, showcases ZERO’s commitment to innovation and pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with electric motorcycles.

“We’re excited to bring the SR-X to Australia,” said Chris Walton, General Manager of ZERO Motorcycles Australia. “This concept bike embodies a futuristic, yet rideable vision of electric motorcycles, and we’re thrilled to share it with Australian audiences.”

The SR-X, a fully functional 100 per cent electric motorcycle, combines cutting-edge technology, stunning aesthetics, and unmatched performance. It’s a testament to the talent and creativity of ZERO Motorcycles design team, working in close collaboration with Huge Design.

“We had a lot of people asking if they could buy the SR-X at SXSW,” said Tom Reynolds, Marketing and Events Manager for ZERO Motorcycles Australia. “As Marketing Manager I can say that if I had my way, we’d already have these in production! The interest in the SR/X was huge – pun intended!”

The SR-X will be on display at various ZERO Motorcycles events, dealerships, and road shows across Australia in the coming months.