Honda V3R 900 E-Compressor

Honda has unveiled the V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype at EICMA 2025 in Milan, showcasing a new direction in engine design and advanced forced-induction technology that we have seen in the automotive world from the likes of Porsche.

The concept model features an electronically controlled compressor, essentially a turbocharger driven by an electric motor rather than by exhaust gases, which boosts a 75-degree, 900 cc V3 engine.

Engine and Technology

The new three-cylinder engine retains the compact water-cooled V3 layout first shown in concept form at EICMA 2024, but now confirmed at 900 cc displacement.

The electronically controlled compressor allows real-time boost management for smoother power delivery and improved torque at low rpm.

Honda says the system provides performance comparable to a 1,200 cc engine while maintaining improved efficiency and emissions control. The company’s goal is to combine strong performance with reduced environmental impact.

Design and Concept

The V3R 900 aims to deliver both dynamic performance and agility.

The prototype features asymmetrical side fairings, a compact chassis design, and debuts the new Honda Flagship Wing emblem, which will be adopted across Honda’s top-tier motorcycle range from 2026 onwards.

Development Direction

Honda describes the V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype as a test platform for future technologies that will underpin high-performance and efficient motorcycles.

The project aligns with Honda’s 2030 Vision and its wider goal of achieving “the joy of free and fun mobility” through innovation and electrification.

No production timeline or technical specifications have been confirmed, but the prototype is positioned as a potential new flagship direction for Honda’s performance segment.