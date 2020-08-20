Todd Waters and the Husky 701 SM

Champion. Team owner. Husqvarna rider. Those are just three ways to describe Australian motocross number one Todd Waters, who continues to do things his way at the top level of the sport on a domestic level.

At 29 years of age, Waters has become a fixture at Husqvarna Motorcycles. Fittingly, he first formed part of the Swedish brand’s re-entry into the MXGP World Championship during the 2014 season under KTM Group ownership and the pair have maintained close ties ever since.

In fact, after more than a decade of competing at the professional level both in Australia and abroad with a variety of teams, Waters was finally able to clinch the championship that he’s targeted since stepping into the pro ranks as a teenager when he won the 2019 national MX1 title at Coolum last August with the support of Husqvarna Motorcycles.

Not only will you find Waters aboard his Husqvarna FC 450 that he won the Australian championship aboard, but the Queenslander has also developed a connection with the wider range of Husqvarna Motorcycles, including the FE off-road range, the Svartpilen 401 and, most recently, the 701 SUPERMOTO. For Waters, it’s a genuine appreciation that feeds his life on two wheels.

“I just like riding bikes and Husqvarna have a great range of bikes both on- and off-road, as well as the adventure bikes, and I was lucky enough to get the new 701 SM bike just recently,” he explained. “It’s exciting to be able to dip into something different with the brand, step out of my racing shoes, and represent them on just a normal level.”

Todd recently produced a short video highlighting the thrill that riding a motorcycle brings him, exploring his Gold Coast Hinterland backyard on the new 701 SUPERMOTO.

Video

“Riding a motorcycle for me, is the one moment in life when time stands completely still, it’s just me and my bike. And that’s an escape, that is what I chase: the adrenaline, the rush … you can’t help but smile.”