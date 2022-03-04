2022 British Superbike Entry List
The 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional entry list has been released by series promoter and organiser MSVR, with a stellar line up confirmed ahead of the season opener at Silverstone this Easter (15-17 April).
Tarran Mackenzie leads the entry as the reigning champion, returning to defend his number one plate, in a bid to emulate his father Niall once more by claiming consecutive championship victories. However, it has not been the easiest pre-season for Bennetts BSB’s reigning title winner, as he continues his recovery from a pre-season injury ahead of the opening three races at Silverstone.
Mackenzie faces a formidable list of rivals, all bidding to snatch away his crown. The new season marks the much-anticipated return of 2013 Superbike World Champion Tom Sykes and 2018 British Champion Leon Haslam from the world stage, and both will be determined to stamp their authority.
Aside from his long stint with Kawasaki in World Superbike, and more recently BMW, earlier in his career Sykes had raced on Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha machinery but we believe this will be the first time the 36-year-old Yorkshireman has raced a Ducati.
Sykes has competed in 53 BSB races and scored five wins but that pales into insignificance next to his long World Superbike career that included 34 wins and 51 pole positions from 349 race starts.
Josh Brookes is British Superbike’s most successful rider of the series’ current grid. Titles were won by Brookes in both 2015 and 2020 and despite a somewhat difficult 2021 he returns with the PBM run Ducati squad where Sykes has signed on as his team-mate.
Fierce competition will also come from last year’s runner-up Tommy Bridewell, who had his strongest campaign to date in 2021, and third-placed Jason O’Halloran. The ‘O’Show’ was imperious in the early stages of last season, outscoring his rivals for race wins and podium finishes, but missed out in the Showdown and that is something the Australian is determined to make amends for in 2022.
No fewer than 15 previous Bennetts BSB race winners are set to compete for Britain’s biggest motorsport title this year, with experienced title challengers lining up alongside a host of season rookies, including reigning Pirelli National Superstock champion Tom Neave.
2022 British Superbike Entry List
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Team/Manufacturer……………………………………
|1
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|McAMS Yamaha
|2
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|4
|Dan Linfoot
|GBR
|iForce BMW
|5
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|DAO Racing Kawasaki
|7
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports
|10
|Joe Sheldon-Shaw
|GBR
|NP Racing BMW
|11
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|FS-3 Racing Kawasaki
|12
|Luke Mossey
|GBR
|TAG Racing Honda
|13
|Takumi Takahashi
|JPN
|Honda Racing UK
|14
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|FS-3 Racing Kawasaki
|16
|Luke Hopkins
|GBR
|Black Onyx Security Honda
|18
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad
|21
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Buildbase Suzuki
|22
|Jason O’Halloran
|AUS
|McAMS Yamaha
|25
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|MCE Ducati
|27
|Bjorn Estment
|RSA
|Powerslide/Catfoss Racing Suzuki
|28
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha
|31
|Sam Cox
|GBR
|NP Racing BMW
|34
|Liam Delves
|GBR
|Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki
|44
|Dan Jones
|GBR
|iForce BMW
|46
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Oxford Products Racing Ducati
|52
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|Buildbase Suzuki
|55
|Leon Jeacock
|GBR
|Specsavers Suzuki
|60
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing BMW
|65
|Josh Owens
|GBR
|Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki
|66
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|MCE Ducati
|68
|Tom Neave
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|69
|Chrissy Rouse
|GBR
|Crowe Performance BMW
|77
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha
|79
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki
|83
|Danny Buchan
|GBR
|SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad
|89
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|iForce BMW
|88
|Ryo Mizuno
|JPN
|Honda Racing UK
|91
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|VisionTrack Kawasaki