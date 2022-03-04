2022 British Superbike Entry List

The 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional entry list has been released by series promoter and organiser MSVR, with a stellar line up confirmed ahead of the season opener at Silverstone this Easter (15-17 April).

Tarran Mackenzie leads the entry as the reigning champion, returning to defend his number one plate, in a bid to emulate his father Niall once more by claiming consecutive championship victories. However, it has not been the easiest pre-season for Bennetts BSB’s reigning title winner, as he continues his recovery from a pre-season injury ahead of the opening three races at Silverstone.

Mackenzie faces a formidable list of rivals, all bidding to snatch away his crown. The new season marks the much-anticipated return of 2013 Superbike World Champion Tom Sykes and 2018 British Champion Leon Haslam from the world stage, and both will be determined to stamp their authority.

Aside from his long stint with Kawasaki in World Superbike, and more recently BMW, earlier in his career Sykes had raced on Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha machinery but we believe this will be the first time the 36-year-old Yorkshireman has raced a Ducati.

Sykes has competed in 53 BSB races and scored five wins but that pales into insignificance next to his long World Superbike career that included 34 wins and 51 pole positions from 349 race starts.

Josh Brookes is British Superbike’s most successful rider of the series’ current grid. Titles were won by Brookes in both 2015 and 2020 and despite a somewhat difficult 2021 he returns with the PBM run Ducati squad where Sykes has signed on as his team-mate.

Fierce competition will also come from last year’s runner-up Tommy Bridewell, who had his strongest campaign to date in 2021, and third-placed Jason O’Halloran. The ‘O’Show’ was imperious in the early stages of last season, outscoring his rivals for race wins and podium finishes, but missed out in the Showdown and that is something the Australian is determined to make amends for in 2022.

No fewer than 15 previous Bennetts BSB race winners are set to compete for Britain’s biggest motorsport title this year, with experienced title challengers lining up alongside a host of season rookies, including reigning Pirelli National Superstock champion Tom Neave.

2022 British Superbike Entry List