Motorcycle Recall Notice

A recall notice has been issued for 2019-2020 Triumph Speed Twin models as the gear shift lever may become loose at the ball joint, creating excessive movement at the shift lever, possibly preventing gear changing.

Recall Notice

PRA No. 2020/18129

Date published 9 Feb 2020

Campaign number SRAN 569

Product description Triumph Speed Twin DD2

Model Years MY2019-2020

162 affected motorcycles

What are the defects?

The gear shift lever may become loose from the ball joint, resulting in excessive movement at the end of the shift lever.

What are the hazards?

If the gear shift lever becomes loose, it may prevent the ability to change gear, this may lead to an increased risk of an accident and injury to vehicle riders and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles should bring their motorcycles to a Triumph dealer, to have the original locking compound removed and to be replaced by new liquid compound (applied to the threads of the gear change ball joints) which will be carried out free of charge (parts & labour).

For help finding a Triumph Dealer, consumers can go to http://www.triumphmotorcycles.com.au/dealers/find-a-dealer

Download VIN List affected

Supplier – PS Importers Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Australian Triumph Dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 26 January 2019 – 30 January 2020