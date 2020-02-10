Motorcycle Recall Notice
A recall notice has been issued for 2019-2020 Triumph Speed Twin models as the gear shift lever may become loose at the ball joint, creating excessive movement at the shift lever, possibly preventing gear changing.
Recall Notice
PRA No. 2020/18129
Date published 9 Feb 2020
Campaign number SRAN 569
Product description Triumph Speed Twin DD2
Model Years MY2019-2020
162 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
The gear shift lever may become loose from the ball joint, resulting in excessive movement at the end of the shift lever.
What are the hazards?
If the gear shift lever becomes loose, it may prevent the ability to change gear, this may lead to an increased risk of an accident and injury to vehicle riders and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected motorcycles should bring their motorcycles to a Triumph dealer, to have the original locking compound removed and to be replaced by new liquid compound (applied to the threads of the gear change ball joints) which will be carried out free of charge (parts & labour).
For help finding a Triumph Dealer, consumers can go to http://www.triumphmotorcycles.com.au/dealers/find-a-dealer
Supplier – PS Importers Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Australian Triumph Dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 26 January 2019 – 30 January 2020