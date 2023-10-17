Triumph Thruxton Final Edition

Of all the retro models that have come out in the past couple of decades there is one that stands out for me as the best, Triumph’s Thruxton.

Not only due to the ride, but the look is just right. I had a long term loaner in silver, complete with the optional cockpit fairing, it turned heads everywhere, including mine every time I walked past it. I went away for a few weeks for work at one point and left it on display inside a local restaurant, such was the attention it got.

I am not old enough to be of the rocker generation when the cafe racer was king of the streets, but looking back through images of that era it is plain to see that none of the bikes it was modelled on was as handsome as the modern take on the genre that is the Thruxton. As for performance, well of course it streets them on that score also.

I do have a bit of a thing for the loping nature of the big parallel-twin engine which in some ways seems more befitting of a cruiser, but it relates well to the Thruxton.

Plenty of torque right off the bottom, peaking at 112 Nm a little over 4000 rpm, translates to decent grunt everywhere. The 105 horsepower peak arrives by 7500 rpm. The engine feels strong, but not urgent, more relaxed, which sorts of sets the vibe for the ride.

A nice set of Showa big-piston forks matched to a pair of Öhlins shocks at the rear provide a decent enough ride. Big hits are still felt but I like the balance between comfort, poise and performance. The feedback is good, which always helps boost confidence. Likewise for the high-spec Brembo stoppers.

So why are Triumph wrapping it up and sending the model out with this swan song Final Edition based on the Thruxton 1200 RS?

One can only imagine that it is because of the somewhat racy ergonomics that go with the cafe racer look. Customers must be favouring the more sit up and beg style of the Speed Twin and the like. When the people buying these bikes are now getting too old and infirm to ride them, it’s perhaps a telling sign of where the market is at! That might be a bit harsh, as the trend is widely seen across motorcycling. Adventure bikes are not popular just for their dual-purpose role, but also for their upright riding positions, long suspension travel, big screens and plenty of leg-room. Yes, us motorcyclists have gone a bit soft…

For those that want to recapture their yoof and strut their rebellious nature in style this is the last chance saloon. It is a limited run, so you would want to put a deposit down now on that $28,100 ride away ticket price if you want to sit your bum on one come May 2024.

Special features on the Final Edition are all cosmetic. Finished in a lovely Competition Green metallic paint scheme with contrasting black panels and mud-guards along with the hand-painted gold trim lines on the tank and seat. Final Edition branding features across the machine

Check out this video we made from the launch of the Thruxton 1200 back in 2016, which shows just a few snippets of the shenanigans we have enjoyed with the model, and look back on with fond memories. Farewell old friend….