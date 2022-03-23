Motorcycle Recall Notice
Recall number – REC-005241
Campaign number – SB593
Original published date – 17 March 2022
Supplier details – PS Importers Pty Ltd
Contact name – Triumph Australia
Contact phone – 03 8327 8049
Contact email – info@triumphmotorcycles.com.au
Triumph Trident 660
Year range – 2021
Affected units – 79
See the VIN list (Link 1, Link 2).
What are the defects?
The motorcycle’s side stand mounting bracket may become damaged over time. The side stand may fail when the motorcycle is parked.
What are the hazards?
If this occurs, the motorcycle may fall over, which could increase the risk of injury to the rider and passenger, or bystanders.
What should consumers do?
Owners can contact their preferred authorised Triumph motorcycles dealer to have the work carried out as soon as possible, free of charge.