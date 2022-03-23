Motorcycle Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005241

Campaign number – SB593

Original published date – 17 March 2022

Supplier details – PS Importers Pty Ltd

Contact name – Triumph Australia

Contact phone – 03 8327 8049

Contact email – info@triumphmotorcycles.com.au

Triumph Trident 660

Year range – 2021

Affected units – 79

See the VIN list (Link 1, Link 2).

What are the defects?

The motorcycle’s side stand mounting bracket may become damaged over time. The side stand may fail when the motorcycle is parked.

What are the hazards?

If this occurs, the motorcycle may fall over, which could increase the risk of injury to the rider and passenger, or bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Owners can contact their preferred authorised Triumph motorcycles dealer to have the work carried out as soon as possible, free of charge.